Oil Prices Fall as Suez Canal Reopens to Traffic, Focus Turns to OPEC+ Supply Policy

Energy stocks are set to open lower, tracking weaker oil futures and lower broader index futures, as a 14-month high on the 10-year Treasury yield of 1.758% cautioned market participants. Meanwhile, quarter-end rebalancing and continued gyrations following hedge fund Archegos’ massive margin call last week should continue to reverberate in the market. A handful of analyst recommendation changes, primarily in the E&P space, may drive some stock-specific flows.

Oil prices fell on Tuesday as the Suez Canal reopened to traffic, while focus turned to an OPEC+ meeting this week that is likely to agree an extension to supply curbs amid disappointing demand prospects. Ships were moving through the Suez Canal again on Tuesday after tugs refloated the giant Ever Given container carrier, which had been blocking a narrow section of the passage for almost a week, causing a huge build-up of vessels around the waterway. "The wobble we have seen in prices means that OPEC+ will likely need to take a cautious approach once again," bank ING said. "We are of the view that the group will likely hold output levels unchanged, with OPEC+ wanting to avoid another sell-off," it added.

Natural gas futures were just around flat, trending around $2.66, with traders monitoring near-term forecasts for demand usage, global LNG flows, and near-term weekly inventory estimates.

US INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters Qatar Petroleum will in 2022 take full ownership of Qatargas 1, which produces LNG and related products, it said in a statement on Tuesday. Formally known as Qatargas Liquefied Natural Gas Company Limited (QG1), the project is a joint venture between Qatar Petroleum and affiliates of Total, ExxonMobil, Marubeni and Mitsui. Qatar Petroleum said it would not renew agreements with the companies when they expire on 31 December 2021.

ExxonMobil and Porsche are testing advanced biofuels and renewable, lower-carbon eFuels, as part of a new agreement to find pathways toward potential future consumer adoption. Porsche and ExxonMobil’s collaboration will also focus on eFuels, which are synthetic fuels made from hydrogen and captured carbon dioxide.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

BP agreed to join BMW Group and Daimler Mobility AG in their drive to extend and significantly improve electrification, making electric vehicle charging more convenient, simpler and seamless for drivers. Under their agreement, bp will become a 33.3% partner alongside BMW Group and Daimler Mobility AG in Digital Charging Solutions GmbH (DCS), one of Europe's leading developers of digital charging solutions for automotive manufacturers and vehicle fleet operators.

Eni signs a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation with Zhejiang Energy The agreement between Eni and Zhejiang Energy establishes a framework for the two companies to work together in the gas and LNG sector in China and abroad.

According to Reuters, Petrobras has fired a high-ranking manager after determining he had traded company shares in the days leading up to the firm releasing its financial results, the company said on Monday. Earlier on Monday, four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that Claudio Costa, Petrobras' executive manager for human resources, sold shares during the company's "quiet period" before its results release in late February, which is a regulatory violation in Brazil.

Siemens Gamesa and Repsol have signed their first contract together that will see the installation of 24 SG 5.0-145 wind turbines across four wind farms in Spain, with a total installed capacity of 120 MW. This is the first contract between the pair as Repsol rolls out its ambitious growth plans in renewable energy.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Truist Securities downgraded APA to Hold from Buy.

Truist Securities downgraded CNX Resources to Hold from Buy.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage of Ovintiv with an Overweight rating.

CANADIAN E&PS

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage of Ovintiv with an Overweight rating.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Natural Gas Services Group announced its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2020. Total revenue decreased by 13.2% to $68.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to $78.4 million for year ended in December 31, 2019. GAAP net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $1.8 million or $0.14 per basic and diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $22.7 million.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Nasdaq futures were down as a rise in treasury bond yields hit technology related stocks. European shares were in the green on hopes of a vaccine-driven economic recovery, as investors looked past the U.S. hedge fund debacle. Major Asian markets were higher, while Japan's Nikkei closed flat, dragged down by Nomura's share price weakness. The dollar gained on U.S. recovery bets, while gold prices slid. Oil dropped as the Suez Canal reopened to traffic, while focus turned to the OPEC+ meeting this week that is likely to agree an extension to supply curbs amid disappointing demand.

