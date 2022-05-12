Oil Prices Fall as Recession Fears Outweigh Supply Concerns

Energy stocks are set to open lower, tracking weaker broader index futures (S&P 500 futures -0.7%, as of 8:50 AM ET) and lower oil and natural gas prices.

Oil prices fell on Thursday in a volatile week as recession fears dogged global financial markets, outweighing supply concerns and geopolitical tensions in Europe. Oil prices are under pressure this week, along with global financial markets, amid jitters over rising interest rates, the strongest U.S. dollar in two decades, concerns over inflation and possible recession. Prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns in the world's top crude importer, China, have also impacted the market. "Those recession concerns are drumming louder and taking oil lower this morning," said Howie Lee, an economist at Singapore's Oversea Chinese Banking Corp, pointing to strong U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data on Wednesday. U.S. headline CPI for the 12 months to April jumped 8.3%, fueling concerns about bigger interest rate hikes, and their impact on economic growth. "Soaring pump prices and slowing economic growth are expected to significantly curb the demand recovery through the remainder of the year and into 2023," the IEA said on Thursday in its monthly report.

Natural gas futures are weaker by 2%, trading around $7.50, ahead of weekly inventory data. Analysts expect a build of 79 bcf.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Technip Energies, in Consortium with Saulsbury Industries, has been awarded a contract for the Engineering, Procurement and Construction to expand the carbon capture and storage at ExxonMobil’s LaBarge, Wyoming facility.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

bp submitted bids for two offshore wind leases in the Netherlands that together have the potential for generating capacity of 1.4GW. The bids underpin extensive and transformational plans for a series of further integrated clean energy investments by bp in the Netherlands, applying the breadth of its businesses and experience to support the decarbonisation goals of Rotterdam region and the country more widely.

According to Reuters, Azeri Energy Ministry said that bp produced 7 million tonnes of oil in Jan-April.

Empire Offshore Wind, a joint venture between Equinor and bp, has awarded a long-term service operations vessel charter agreement to US marine transportation provider, Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO).

The North Sea Transition Authority has awarded Equinor and bp, as joint licensees, two carbon storage (CS) licences in the Southern North Sea. The licences, which are approximately 70km off the coast of Humberside, contain four separate carbon storage sites at a depth of approximately 1,400m. These storage sites, combined with the existing licence for the Endurance carbon store, have the potential for storing up to 1 billion tonnes of CO2.

From 12 May 2022, the shares in Equinor will be traded ex dividend USD 0.40 (ordinary dividend of USD 0.20 and extraordinary dividend of USD 0.20).

Brazil's newly appointed mines and energy minister, Adolfo Sachsida, will request studies on Petrobras' privatization as his first act in office, he said in a speech.

Saudi Arabian Oil Company is exploring further collaboration with Thailand’s national oil company PTT, as it expands its downstream presence in Asia. The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding at a ceremony in Bangkok on May 11.

Reuters reported that Saudi Aramco has notified at least two North Asian buyers that it will supply full contractual volumes of crude oil in May.

Shell Overseas Investments B.V. and B.V. Dordtsche Petroleum Maatschappij – subsidiaries of Shell plc – have signed an agreement to sell Shell Neft LLC, which owns Shell’s retail and lubricants businesses in Russia, to PJSC LUKOIL. The deal includes 411 retail stations, mainly located in the Central and Northwestern regions of Russia, and the Torzhok lubricants blending plant, around 200 kilometres north-west of Moscow.

TotalEnergies and Duke Energy were the winners of two offshore wind leases in federal waters off the coast of North and South Carolina on Wednesday, the Interior Department said in a statement.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Berry announced that on May 5, 2022, it purchased 2 million shares of its common stock for $22.8 million. This purchase represented 2.5% of outstanding shares and leaves over $127 million available on its repurchase authorization.

Crescent Point Energy announced its operating and financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and an increase to its quarterly dividend. Adjusted funds flow totaled $534.0 million during first quarter 2022, or $0.92 per share diluted, driven by a strong operating netback of $62.33 per boe. Crescent Point reported net income of approximately $1.2 billion for first quarter 2022, primarily driven by a $1.5 billion ($1.2 billion after-tax) reversal of non-cash impairment resulting from an increase in forward commodity prices and the independent engineers' price forecast. Adjusted net earnings from operations during first quarter was $240.9 million. Given its continued execution and the recent strength in commodity prices, the Company now expects to attain its near-term net debt target of approximately $1.3 billion during third quarter 2022. Consistent with Crescent Point's focus on returning capital to shareholders, the Board of Directors has approved and declared a second quarter 2022 dividend increase to $0.065 per share to be paid on July 4, 2022 to shareholders of record on June 15, 2022. This equates to an annualized dividend of $0.26 per share, representing an increase of over 40 percent from the prior level.

As per SEC filing, Occidental Petroleum said that the proposal submitted by Follow This on greenhouse gas emissions consistent with the Paris agreement was not approved by shareholders.

As per SEC filing, PDC Energy filed for an offering of up to 4.0 million shares of common stock by selling stockholders.

CANADIAN E&PS

Vermilion Energy reported operating and condensed financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Q1 2022 fund flows from operations was $390 million and free cash flow was $305 million, an increase of 21% and 73%, respectively from the prior quarter. The increases were primarily due to higher commodity prices. Generated net earnings were $284 million in Q1 2022 (Q4 2021 - $345 million). Q1 net earnings were supported by an increase in FFO and impairment reversals which were primarily offset by higher unrealized hedged losses, which is accounted for on a mark-to-market basis.

Vermilion Energy announced a cash dividend of $0.06 CDN per share payable on July 15, 2022 to all shareholders of record on June 30, 2022. The ex-dividend date for this payment is June 29, 2022. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

OILFIELD SERVICES

KBR has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with JLB Yaran that will further enhance KBR's engagement with Australian First Nations communities and businesses. The agreement was signed at the 2022 Indo Pacific Conference in Sydney Australia.

Smart Sand announced results for the first quarter 2022. Revenues were $41.6 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $35.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $27.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. For the first quarter of 2022, the Company had a net loss of $5.9 million, or $(0.14) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $12.2 million, or $(0.29) per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021 and a net loss of $3.9 million, or $(0.09) per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

Phillips 66 made a final investment decision Wednesday to move forward with Rodeo Renewed, the project to convert its San Francisco Refinery in Rodeo, California, into one of the world’s largest renewable fuels facilities. The project, which recently received approval from Contra Costa County, is expected to cost approximately $850 million and begin commercial operations in the first quarter of 2024.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Credit Suisse upgraded Plains All American Pipeline LP to Outperform from Neutral.

Credit Suisse upgraded Plains GP Holdings LP to Outperform from Neutral.

SFL announced its preliminary financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Operating revenue was approximately $152.4 million, and net profit was $47.0 million in the first quarter. The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share. The dividend will be paid on or around June 29, to shareholders on record as of June 15, and the ex-dividend date on the New York Stock Exchange will be June 14, 2022.

CIBC Capital Markets upgraded TC Energy to Outperformer from Neutral.

Teekay reported results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. GAAP net income attributable to shareholders of Teekay was $0.9 million, or $0.01 per share, and adjusted net loss attributable to shareholders of Teekay was $0.5 million, or $0.01 per share, in the first quarter of 2022 (excluding items).

Teekay Tankers Ltd. reported the Company's results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Reported GAAP net loss was $13.9 million, or $0.41 per share; and adjusted net loss was $14.0 million, or $0.41 per share, in the first quarter of 2022 (excluding items).

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street’s major stock index futures fell, mirroring lower global equities, as fears grew that fast-rising inflation will drive a sharp rise in interest rates that brings the global economy to a standstill. The dollar rose as investors sought safe-haven currency, limiting gold's upside. Bitcoin meanwhile fell to its lowest in 16 months, leading a rush out of risk assets, while the collapse of TerraUSD, a so-called stablecoin, underscored the strain on cryptocurrency markets. Oil prices slipped on demand worries.

