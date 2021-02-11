Oil Prices Fall as New Virus Strains Weigh on Demand Recovery

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open slightly lower, as weaker oil prices and some consolidation after yesterday’s sector outperformance offset premarket gains in the broader benchmarks. Earnings and macro headlines will remain the focus, while expectations of fiscal stimulus and vaccine rollouts continue to propel equities to record highs.

Oil prices fell on Thursday, after Brent gained nine straight sessions and WTI rose eight straight days, as renewed lockdowns and the emergence of new coronavirus variants weighed on the prospects for a swift demand recovery. "The rally that has been on 'til yesterday’s close may take some time to be repeated as finally the reality is being priced in, namely the slow pace of the oil demand recovery," said Rystad Energy’s head of oil markets, Bjornar Tonhaugen. World oil demand in 2021 will rebound more slowly than previously thought, producer group OPEC said on Thursday, adding to a series of downgrades as the impact of the pandemic lingers. The IEA, meanwhile, said that global oil supply is still outstripping demand because of COVID-19 lockdowns and the spread of virus variants.

Natural gas futures are higher by nearly 3%, to $3.00, ahead of weekly inventory data as Arctic cold blasts drop temperatures well below normal. Analysts expect a draw of 181 bcf.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, Total SE rescheduled a planned overhaul involving the large crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery from this spring to the fall, said sources familiar the company’s plans on Wednesday.

Royal Dutch Shell set out its strategy to accelerate its transformation into a provider of net-zero emissions energy products and services, powered by growth in its customer-facing businesses. A disciplined cash allocation framework and rigorous approach to driving down carbon emissions will deliver value for shareholders, customers and wider society. Shell also confirmed its expectation that total carbon emissions for the company peaked in 2018, and oil production peaked in 2019. Shell reiterated its cash priorities to deliver value for shareholders today while growing value for tomorrow, including:Maintain the progressive dividend policy, increasing dividend per share by around 4% per year, subject to Board approval. Retain near-term annual Cash capital expenditure of $19-22 billion. Reduce net debt to $65 billion.

U.S. E&PS

According to SEC filing, on February 9, 2021, the Board of Directors of Occidental Petroleum Corporation elected Gary Hu to the Board and appointed Mr. Hu to serve as a member of the Advisory Committee and the Audit Committee, each effective immediately. Mr. Hu is a director designated by Carl C. Icahn and certain affiliated persons in accordance with that certain Director Appointment and Nomination Agreement dated as of March 25, 2020, by and among Occidental, the Icahn Group and, for certain limited purposes, Margarita Paláu-Hernández. Mr. Hu replaces Nicholas Graziano, who had been an Icahn Group designee and resigned from the Board, effective February 9, 2021.

Truist Securities upgraded Ovintiv to Buy from Hold.

CANADIAN E&PS

ARC Resources reported its fourth quarter and year-end 2020 financial and operational results. The company generated funds from operations of $212.0 million ($0.60 per share) during the fourth quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 47 per cent from the prior quarter, which was driven primarily by increased commodity sales from production. It also generated funds from operations of $667.6 million ($1.89 per share) in 2020, representing a decrease of four per cent from the prior year. Reduced commodity sales due to lower average realized commodity prices, despite increased production year-over-year, was the primary driver in lower funds from operations.

ARC Resources and Seven Generations Energy announce a strategic combination of the two premier Montney producers. The combined company will continue to focus on significant free funds flow generation through a responsible and disciplined approach to development while creating superior and enduring value for all shareholders. The combination is consistent with ARC’s and Seven Generations’ long-term strategies and is expected to be immediately accretive on a free funds flow and net asset value per share basis to all shareholders.

Scotiabank upgraded ARC Resources to Sector Outperform from Sector Perform.

Birchcliff Energy announced its unaudited 2020 year-end and fourth quarter financial and operational results. The company achieved quarterly average production of 78,649 boe/d, a 1% increase from Q4 2019. It also recorded net income to common shareholders of $40.4 million, or $0.15 per basic common share, as compared to a net loss to common shareholders of $19.0 million and $0.07 per basic common share in Q4 2019.

TD Securities downgraded Seven Generations Energy to Tender from Buy.

OILFIELD SERVICES

ION Geophysical Corporation reported net revenues of $27.3 million in the fourth quarter 2020, a 68% increase compared to $16.2 million in the third quarter and a 36% decrease compared to $42.7 million one year ago. At December 31, 2020, backlog, which consists of commitments for multi-client programs and proprietary imaging and reservoir services work, was $19.7 million or 11% higher sequentially and 4% higher versus last year. Net loss attributable to ION for the fourth quarter 2020 was $13.1 million, or a loss of $0.92 per share, compared to $14.5 million, or a loss of $1.02 per share in the fourth quarter 2019. Excluding special items in both periods, the Company reported an Adjusted net loss the fourth quarter 2020 of $6.2 million, or a loss of $0.43 per share, compared to $5.7 million or a loss of $0.40 per share in the fourth quarter 2019.

Oil States International announced that it has entered into a new $125 million asset-based revolving credit agreement. Wells Fargo Bank, National Association is the administrative agent for the Credit Agreement. In addition to Wells Fargo, lenders under the Credit Agreement include Bank of America, National Association, JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. and Royal Bank of Canada. Borrowing availability under the Credit Agreement is based on eligible U.S. receivables and inventory. The Credit Agreement replaces Oil States' existing $200 million revolving credit facility. The maturity date of the Credit Agreement is February 10, 2025.

Toromont Industries reported financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Revenues in the fourth quarter were $1 billion, down 3% from the similar period last year. Equipment Group revenues were down 4% on lower economic activity levels stemming mainly from the pandemic. Revenues at CIMCO were 3% higher due mainly to progress on construction projects within the Canadian industrial segment. Net earnings for the fourth quarter were $88.9 million and basic EPS (earnings per share) was $1.08, both down 2% from the fourth quarter of 2019 mainly due to the lower activity levels.

DRILLERS

Simmons Energy downgraded Helmerich and Payne to Neutral from Overweight.

ATB Capital downgraded Helmerich and Payne to Sector Perform from Outperform.

REFINERS

PBF Energy reported fourth quarter 2020 loss from operations of $328.1 million as compared to income from operations of $123.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding special items, fourth quarter 2020 loss from operations was $499.3 million as compared to income from operations of $149.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. PBF Energy's financial results reflect the consolidation of PBF Logistics LP, a master limited partnership of which PBF indirectly owned the general partner and approximately 48% of the limited partner interests as of December 31, 2020. The company reported fourth quarter 2020 net loss of $286.0 million and net loss attributable to PBF Energy Inc. of $298.4 million or $(2.49) per share. This compares to net income of $69.1 million, and net income attributable to PBF Energy Inc. of $53.0 million or $0.44 per share for the fourth quarter of 2019.

The board of directors of Phillips 66 has declared a quarterly dividend of 90 cents per share on Phillips 66 common stock. The dividend is payable on March 1, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 22, 2021.

MLPS & PIPELINES

DCP Midstream reported its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, DCP generated net income (loss) attributable to partners of $86 million and $(306) million, net cash provided by operating activities of $308 million and $1,099 million, adjusted EBITDA of $289 million and $1,252 million, and distributable cash flow of $178 million and $850 million.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners announced its intention to pursue a privatization transaction in respect of Inter Pipeline, pursuant to which it will offer to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of the Company not already owned by Brookfield Infrastructure, at a price per IPL Share of C$16.50. Under the terms of the Offer and subject to proration, each IPL shareholder will have the ability to elect to receive, per IPL share, C$16.50 in cash or 0.206 of a Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation class A exchangeable share. The share exchange ratio has been calculated based on the closing price of the BIPC Shares on February 10, 2021, the last trading day prior to this announcement. The Offer is fully financed, with a maximum cash consideration of approximately C$4.9 billion (representing 76.2% of the Offer’s total consideration) and a maximum aggregate number of BIPC shares issued of approximately 19 million (representing 23.8% of the Offer’s total consideration).

CIBC upgraded Inter Pipeline to Outperformer from Neutral.

Credit Suisse upgraded Inter Pipeline to Neutral from Underperform.

Inter Pipeline is responding to the news release by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners regarding Brookfield's intention to make an unsolicited offer to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of the Company not already owned by Brookfield. The Company confirms that it previously received unsolicited, non-binding and conditional proposals from Brookfield in the range of $17.00 to $18.25 per share (. Upon receipt of the Conditional Proposals, consistent with its fiduciary duty to act in the best interests of all shareholders, the Company's Board of Directors engaged legal and financial advisors to assist the Company in assessing the Conditional Proposals. In response, based on a comprehensive assessment of the Conditional Proposals, the Board informed Brookfield that they did not reflect the intrinsic value of the Company and were not sufficiently pre-emptive to grant Brookfield exclusivity. The Board reminds shareholders that no formal offer has been made by Brookfield, and as such there is no need for shareholders to take any action at this time. When a formal offer is made, it will be reviewed by the Board with its legal and financial advisors, and a formal recommendation by the Board will be made to shareholders in due course.

PBF Logistics announced fourth quarter 2020 net income attributable to the limited partners of $31.0 million, or $0.50 per common unit. During the fourth quarter, the Partnership generated cash from operations of $45.2 million, EBITDA attributable to PBFX of $55.5 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $58.6 million and distributable cash flow of $45.5 million. Included in reported results for the fourth quarter are $3.0 million, or $0.05 per common unit, of transaction-related expenses, non-cash unit-based compensation and environmental remediation costs associated with the East Coast Terminals.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures rose as investors were optimistic that fiscal stimulus and vaccination programs will support a labor market recovery. Weekly jobless claims totaled 793,000, which was above the forecast of 760,000. Meanwhile, European shares edged up as market participants closely watched on a slate of earnings reports from companies for signs of business recovery. Asian equities ended higher on upbeat earnings and strong data pointing to an improvement in China's economy. The dollar was little changed, while platinum prices rose to its highest in more than six years.

