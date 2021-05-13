Oil Prices Fall as India’s Virus Crisis Worsens, Key U.S. Pipeline Resumes

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are set to open lower, tracking weaker broader index futures, though overnight losses have pared more recently. Earnings and analyst recommendation changes will drive stock-specific activity within the sector.

Oil prices fell more than 2% on Thursday as India's coronavirus crisis deepened and a key U.S. pipeline resumed operations, halting a rally that had lifted crude to an eight-week high after the IEA and OPEC forecast a rebound in global demand later in the year. "Concerns are growing that the untamed spread of the coronavirus in India and in Southeast Asia will dent oil demand," PVM analysts said in a note. "Its impact, however, is expected to be relatively brief and the second half of the year will see the healthy revival of oil demand growth."

Natural gas futures were lower ahead of weekly inventory data. Analysts expect a build of 73 bcf versus the 5-year average of +82 bcf.

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, Repsol SA struck a deal to buy a stake in Hecate Energy to give the Spanish energy company a platform to expand in the growing U.S. renewable energy market, three people familiar with the matter said. The deal is expected to be announced as early as Thursday, the sources said, requesting anonymity ahead of the official statement. Repsol declined to comment. Hecate did not respond to a comment request.

According to Reuters, Royal Dutch Shell investor RWC said it planned to back a climate-related shareholder proposal put forward at the company's annual meeting by activist group Follow This. RWC said the company's energy transition plans were not ambitious enough, lacked detail and did not put the company on a path to align with the goals of the Paris Agreement within the next decade.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

KeyBanc upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources to Overweight from Sector Weight.

CANADIAN E&PS

Birchcliff Energy announced its strong financial and operational results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The company delivered $87.8 million of adjusted funds flow, or $0.33 per basic common share, a 138% increase and a 136% increase, respectively, from Q1 2020. It also recorded net income to common shareholders of $22.2 million, or $0.08 per basic common share, as compared to a net loss to common shareholders of $45.2 million and $0.17 per basic common share in Q1 2020.

BMO upgraded Birchcliff Energy to Outperform from Market Perform.

Peyto Exploration & Development presented its operating and financial results for the first quarter of the 2021 fiscal year. The company generated $117 million in Funds from Operations (“FFO”) in Q1 2021 ($0.71/share), up from $55 million in Q1 2020 ($0.33/share) due to higher commodity price realizations combined with higher production. FFO in the quarter exceeded the combination of capital expenditures ($73 million), acquisitions ($36 million), and dividends ($1.6 million), by $6 million resulting in a total payout ratio of 95%. Earnings of $38.5 million were generated in the quarter while dividends of $1.6 million were paid to shareholders. During the quarter, Peyto earned $0.35 for every dollar of capital invested. Over the Company’s 22 ½ year history, a cumulative $2.6 billion has been earned for a total of $6.5 billion of capital invested, or $0.40 for every dollar invested.

Touchstone Exploration reported its operating and financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021.The company reported funds flow from operations of $538,000 in the first quarter of 2021 compared to $1,257,000 generated in the same period of 2020. It also recorded a net loss of $460,000 ($0.00 per basic share) in the first quarter of 2021 compared to a net loss of $9,240,000 ($0.05 per basic share) in the prior year equivalent quarter.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Baker Hughes with a Buy rating.

CES Energy Solutions announced the Company's results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Revenue was $260.6 million and Adjusted EBITDAC was $34.4 million, representing a 13.2% margin as CES realized improvements throughout its business lines, including achieving record market share of 22% in its US drilling fluids division. Net income for Q1 2021 was $5.1 million compared to a net loss of $225.7 million in Q1 2020.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Halliburton with a Neutral rating.

Fluor announced that it intends to offer in a private placement, subject to market and other conditions, 450,000 shares of a newly created series of convertible preferred stock, to be designated as Series A Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock. The Company expects to grant the initial purchasers of the Preferred Stock a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 67,500 shares of Preferred Stock. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to redeem or repay outstanding indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.

KBR won a new $51.2 million contract from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to deploy, develop and operate the agency's Space Weather Follow-On Antenna Network. KBR's work will contribute to accurate forecasts of space weather, protecting lives and livelihood around the planet.

Natural Gas Services Group announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Total revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2021 increased to $18.4 million from $17.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $394,000 ($(0.03) per basic and diluted shares) compared to net income of $4.1 million ($0.31 and $0.30 per basic and diluted shares, respectively) for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Nov with a Neutral rating.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Schlumberger with a Buy rating.

Trican Well Service earned $5.9-million on revenue of $148-million in the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. This compares with a loss of $154.9-million on revenue of $191.8-million in the same quarter a year earlier. Net profit from continuing operations for Q1 2021 was $1.7 million (Q1 2020 - net loss from continuing operations of $154.5 million).

DRILLERS

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Helmerich and Payne with a Sell rating.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock futures fell, and world equities tumbled, tracking a selloff on Wall Street in the previous session, as a surprisingly large rise in U.S. consumer prices spooked investors. Gold slipped, weighed down by a steady dollar and rising Treasury yields.

