Oil Prices Fall as IEA Flags Slowing Demand Growth This Year

Energy stocks are trending around flatline levels, give or take a few basis points. Oil down about 0.2% is being offset by broader equity futures inching higher by about 0.1%. Earnings continued to stream in across upstream, downstream and midstream operators.

Oil prices fell slightly on Thursday as the IEA flagged slowing demand growth this year while a larger than expected jump in U.S. crude inventories also weighed. The IEA's monthly oil market report on Thursday said that global oil demand is losing momentum, prompting the agency to trim its 2024 growth forecast to 1.22 million bpd from 1.24 milion bpd. "This uptick in inventories is attributed to a further decrease in refinery operations and relatively softer demand for petroleum products," said SEB analyst Ole Hvalbye.

Natural gas futures are higher, off multi-year lows reached recently amid robust production and warmer than normal temperatures. Weekly inventory data due out later this morning is expected to show a 68 bcf draw.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Eni said it had drilled a second well to appraise the Cronos gas discovery off Cyprus. The Cronos-2 well was drilled to confirm the lateral extension of the discovery, located about three kilometres away.

Equinor shut its Mongstad oil refinery in Norway due to a fire in an electrical facility, police said.

TotalEnergies announced the successful completion of the drilling and production test of the Cronos-2 appraisal well, in Block 6, offshore Cyprus. TotalEnergies holds a 50% interest in Block 6, alongside with Eni (50%, operator). The Cronos-2 well confirmed the lateral extension of the Cronos-1 discovery drilled in August 2022.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Cenovus Energy continued to deliver strong operational performance across the portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2023. Cenovus’s total revenues were approximately $13.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, down from $14.6 billion in the third quarter. Upstream revenues were about $6.9 billion, a decrease from $7.6 billion in the previous quarter, while downstream revenues were approximately $8.4 billion, compared with $9.7 billion in the third quarter of 2023. Total operating margin was about $2.2 billion, compared with $4.4 billion in the third quarter. Upstream operating margin was approximately $2.5 billion, a decrease from $3.4 billion in the previous quarter, primarily driven by a wider light-heavy differential and lower Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil prices. Cenovus had a downstream operating margin4 shortfall of $304 million, compared with an operating margin of $922 million in the third quarter. Operating margin in U.S. Refining was impacted by approximately $430 million comprising first-in, first-out (FIFO) losses and a non-cash write-down of refined product and crude oil inventory.

U.S. E&PS

Antero Resources announced its fourth quarter 2023 financial and operating results, year end 2023 estimated proved reserves and 2024 guidance. Net production averaged 3.4 Bcfe/d, an increase of 6% from the year ago period. Realized a pre-hedge natural gas equivalent price of $3.52 per Mcfe, a $0.64 per Mcfe premium to NYMEX pricing. Net income was $95 million, Adjusted Net Income was $71 million. Adjusted EBITDAX was $322 million; net cash provided by operating activities was $312 million. Free Cash Flow was $90 million (Non-GAAP), before Changes in Working Capital. Lateral lengths drilled averaged a quarterly Company record of more than 17,000 feet per well.

Magnolia Oil & Gas announced its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023. Magnolia reported fourth quarter and full year 2023 net income attributable to Class A Common Stock of $98.4 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, and $388.3 million or $2.04 per diluted share, respectively. Fourth quarter and full year 2023 total net income was $113.9 million and $442.6 million, respectively. The diluted weighted average share count for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 was 206.5 million and 210.2 million, a year-over-year decline of 4% and 5%, respectively.Adjusted EBITDAX was $240.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, with drilling and completions (“D&C”) capital of $91.5 million, below our guidance of $100 million.

Occidental announced net income attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2023 of $1.0 billion, or $1.08 per diluted share, and adjusted income attributable to common stockholders of $710 million, or $0.74 per diluted share.

ConocoPhillips announced that Dominic Macklon, executive vice president, Strategy, Sustainability and Technology, has elected to retire effective May 1, 2024, for family medical reasons after 33 dedicated years of service.

CANADIAN E&PS

OILFIELD SERVICES

NOV announced that its Board of Directors declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock, payable on March 28, 2024 to each stockholder of record on March 14, 2024.

ProFrac Holding announced that Alpine Silica Holding, LLC, ProFrac's proppant production segment and wholly owned subsidiary, has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 to the Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of Alpine's common stock. The number of shares to be offered and price range for the proposed offering have yet to be determined. The initial public offering is expected to occur after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.

DRILLERS

Patterson-UTI Energy reported financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Total revenue of $1.58 billion. Net income attributable to common stockholders of $62 million, or $0.15 per share. Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders of $78 million, or $0.19 per share. Adjusted EBITDA of $409 million.Board of Directors also approved an increase in stock repurchase authorization to a new total authorization of $1 billion.

Transocean issued a quarterly Fleet Status Report that provides the current status of, and contract information for, the company’s fleet of offshore drilling rigs. This quarter’s report includes the following updates: Transocean Barents – Awarded a minimum 540-day contract in the Romanian Black Sea at a rate of $465,000. Deepwater Skyros – Awarded a three-well extension in Angola at a rate of $400,000. Deepwater Invictus – Awarded a 40-day contract in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

REFINERS

PBF Energy reported fourth quarter 2023 loss from operations of $47.2 million as compared to income from operations of $955.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding special items, fourth quarter 2023 loss from operations was $46.1 million as compared to income from operations of $873.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Income from operations was $2,951.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 as compared to income from operations of $4,153.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The company announced that it will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock on March 14, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 29, 2024.

HF Sinclair announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, an increase of $0.05 from the previous dividend of $0.45 per share. This dividend represents an 11% increase from the prior quarter and will be paid on March 5, 2024 to holders of record of common stock on February 26, 2024. The company also announced that its Board of Directors appointed Jeanne M. Johns as an independent director to the Board, effective February 13, 2024. This appointment increases the size of the Board to thirteen directors and increases the number of independent directors on the Board from ten to eleven.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Energy Transfer LP reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. Energy Transfer reported net income attributable to partners for the three months ended December 31, 2023 of $1.33 billion, an increase of $172 million compared to the same period last year. For the three months ended December 31, 2023, net income per common unit (basic) was $0.37. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was $3.60 billion compared to $3.44 billion for the same period last year, an increase of $165 million. Distributable Cash Flow attributable to partners, as adjusted, for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was $2.03 billion compared to $1.91 billion for the same period last year.

Targa Resources reported fourth quarter and full year 2023 results. Fourth quarter 2023 net income attributable to Targa Resources Corp. was $299.6 million compared to $318.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. For full year 2023, net income attributable to Targa Resources Corp. was a record $1,345.9 million compared to $1,195.5 million for 2022. The Company reported adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and other non-cash items of $959.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $840.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. For the full year 2023, the Company reported adjusted EBITDA of $3,530.0 million compared to $2,901.1 million for the full year 2022.

New Fortress Energy announced that it has completed the sale of its 20% equity interest in Energos Infrastructure to funds managed by Apollo. The Company intends to use net proceeds from this transaction for general corporate purposes, including repaying debt and investing in accretive downstream projects.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures edged higher. European shares rose, boosted by gains in French stocks and UK's soft GDP data. Japan's Nikkei rallied, as chip-related shares gained. Gold prices edged up on a lower dollar. Oil prices fell on demand worries flagged by the International Energy Agency and a larger than expected jump in U.S. crude inventories.

