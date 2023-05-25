Oil Prices Fall Amid Russian Deputy Prime Minister Playing Down the Prospect of Further OPEC+ Production Cuts

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are set to give back some of yesterday’s gains/outperformance as commodity prices pull back and the equity markets are set for a sizeable rebound in growth, tech and the Nasdaq following blowout earnings from chip maker Nvidia. News flow is very light across the sector other than a handful of analyst recommendation changes within the upstream space.

Oil prices fell on Thursday after Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak played down the prospect of further OPEC+ production cuts at its meeting next week. "I don't think that there will be any new steps, because just a month ago certain decisions were made regarding the voluntary reduction of oil production by some countries..." Novak was quoted as saying by Izvestia newspaper. In the previous session, oil prices were supported by a warning from Saudi Arabia's energy minister that short-sellers betting oil prices will fall should "watch out" for pain.

Natural gas futures are trading lower alongside oil and ahead of weekly inventory data. Analysts expect a build of 102 bcf vs the 5-year average of +96 bcf.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Chevron has launched a sale process for its oil and gas assets in Congo as the U.S. energy giant continues to focus operations on newer and more profitable production, industry sources said.

Exxon Mobil and two partners earned $5.8 billion last year from offshore oil production in Guyana, according to audited results filed in an appeal of a court ruling that found them in breach of insurance obligations. The filing is the first disclosure of 2022 profits Exxon, Hess and CNOOC earned from oil produced offshore Guyana. The group began production in Guyana in 2019 and accounts for all of the country's oil output.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Ductor and TotalEnergies announced a new commercial and financial partnership with joint development of production facilities and TotalEnergies equity ownership in Ductor. The two companies have agreed to form a joint venture to co-develop and jointly invest in 15 to 20 anaerobic digestion facilities targeting nitrogen rich feedstocks and organic waste from the agricultural sector and turning this into sustainable organic fertilizers and renewable natural gas. In addition, with the formation of the joint venture, TotalEnergies has acquired a 20% stake in Ductor. VP of biogas in TotalEnergies, Olivier Guerrini, will join the Board of Ductor.

Repsol's shareholders voted to confirm veteran chairman Antonio Brufau and chief executive Josu Jon Imaz for another four-year term. Shareholders also gave the green light to buy back up to 10% of the company's share capital as was previously announced.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

EQT announced that it has commenced a tender offer to purchase for cash up to $250.0 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 6.125% Senior Notes due 2025.

PDC Energy announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share on PDC’s outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on June 22, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 8, 2023.

Gerdes Energy Research initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy with a Buy rating.

Gerdes Energy Research downgraded Range Resources to Neutral from Buy.

Goldman Sachs upgraded Range Resources to Neutral from Sell.

Goldman Sachs downgraded Southwestern Energy to Sell from Neutral.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Fluor announced that Stork, a Fluor company, has been awarded a five-year contract, plus five one-year extension options with London-based Harbour Energy. The contract extends Stork’s asset integrity services in the North Sea on Harbour Energy’s Armada, Everest, Lomond and Erskine (AELE) hub, and also extends services to Solan, the J-Area and the Great Britannia Area.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Nasdaq futures jumped, led by a surge in Nvidia after a blowout forecast, while talks on raising the U.S. debt ceiling showed some signs of progress. However, ratings agency Fitch put the United States' AAA credit rating on watch for a possible downgrade on Wednesday. The STOXX 600 edged higher after a two-day selloff. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei clawed back lost ground, while the Hang Seng fell on US-China tensions. Spot gold edged up, while the dollar was near its two-month high.

