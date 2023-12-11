Oil Prices Fall Amid Market Skepticism of OPEC’s Intent to Keep Supply Cuts

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are set to open mildly lower, tracking weaker broader index futures and lower oil and natural gas prices. In deal news, Occidental Petroleum said it would buy Permian basin-based energy producer CrownRock in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $12 billion. Occidental said it would finance the purchase with $9.1 billion of new debt, the issuance of about $1.7 billion of common equity and the assumption of CrownRock's $1.2 billion of existing debt. Occidental also increased its quarterly dividend by 22% to $0.22 per share. Morgan Stanley and Citi also revised recommendation changes across several E&Ps.

Oil prices are lower by half a percent to start the week, as market skepticism surrounding OPEC’s intent to keep supply cuts firm into 2024 are weighing, as are recent inventory increases and record production from the U.S. "There is little doubt that the oil complex remains in a state of vulnerability," oil broker PVM's John Evans said in a note on Monday. RBC Capital Markets expects stock draws of 700,000 bpd in the first half, but only 140,000 bpd for the full year. "Prices will remain volatile and directionless until the market sees clear data points pertaining to the voluntary output cuts," RBC analysts said in a note.

Natural gas futures are plunging to a 6-month low, and are off by more than 9%, trading around $2.35, as mild weather, strong U.S. daily production, and delays in LNG export capacity upgrades are all impacting prices.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Chinese refiners' demand for Saudi Aramco crude oil for January is the lowest in five months, people with knowledge of the matter said, as higher-than-expected prices prompted buyers to seek cheaper supply. About 40 million barrels were nominated by Chinese refiners for January loading, down from about 46 million for December, trading sources said, the lowest nominated volume since August.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Imperial Oil announced the preliminary results of its substantial issuer bid, pursuant to which Imperial offered to purchase for cancellation up to $1.5 billion of its common shares. The Offer proceeded by way of a modified Dutch auction, which had a tender price range from $78.50 per Share to $94.00 per Share, and included the option for shareholders to participate via a proportionate tender. The Offer expired at 5:00 p.m. (Calgary time) on December 8, 2023. All amounts are in Canadian dollars.

U.S. E&PS

Citi upgraded Coterra Energy, EQT Corp and Southwestern Energy to buy from neutral, and downgraded Magnolia Oil and Gas to sell from neutral.

Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy and Occidental Petroleum to overweight from equalweight, and downgraded EOG Resources and Maratho0n Oil to equalweight from overweight.

Occidental announced it entered into a purchase agreement to acquire Midland-based oil and gas producer CrownRock L.P., a joint venture of CrownQuest Operating LLC and Lime Rock Partners, for cash and stock in a transaction valued at approximately $12.0 billion, including the assumption of CrownRock’s debt. Occidental also announced its intention to increase the quarterly common stock dividend per share by $0.04 to $0.22, beginning with the February 2024 declaration, consistent with the company’s shareholder return priorities.

Tellurian announced that following the appointment of Martin J. Houston as Chairman of the Board, the Board of Directors has named former General Counsel Daniel Belhumeur as President of Tellurian, and former Deputy General Counsel Meredith Mouer as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer of Tellurian.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Waste Connections announced that its subsidiary, Waste Connections of Canada Inc., has entered into an agreement with Secure Energy Services Inc. to acquire a portfolio of 30 energy waste treatment and disposal facilities in Western Canada for an aggregate purchase price of CAD$1.075 billion plus certain adjustments as provided in the definitive purchase agreement.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Coastal GasLink, a Canadian natural gas pipeline partnership operated by TC Energy, is seeking C$1.2 billion ($737 million) from one of its main contractors for construction delays and may be liable for a similar amount if an arbitrator rules against it, court documents showed ahead of a hearing this month.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures ticked lower as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting and release of inflation data later this week that will offer clues about the probability of a soft landing for the economy. European shares were also trading in the red. Japan's Nikkei rebounded to end higher as the yen pulled back. Gold prices declined as the dollar firmed. Oil prices were lower due to concerns about oversupply and slowing fuel demand.

