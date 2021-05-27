Oil Prices Fall Amid Concerns About Potential Rise of Iranian Supply

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are set to open in a tight range near flat-line levels, with modestly weaker oil prices being offset by slightly higher broader index futures. A few upgrades/initiations in the upstream space may drive some stock-specific trading, though other sector news flow remains light post-earnings heading towards the Memorial Day Weekend/approach of summer.

Oil prices dipped on Thursday, as concern about demand in India and the potential for a rise in Iranian supplies offset optimism over the U.S and European summer driving season. "Despite supportive inventory data from the United States on Wednesday, crude oil remains stuck in a sideways environment with Brent trading between $65 to $70 per barrel," said UBS oil analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

Natural gas futures are lower by 1%, trading around $2.995, with weekly inventory data due to show a build of 106 bcf.

US INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, Total and Chevron have suspended some payments from a gas joint venture that would have reached Myanmar's junta, earning praise from pro-democracy activists for taking an important first step.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Eni and Progressive Energy Limited have announced the signing of a framework agreement to further accelerate carbon capture and storage (CCS) within the HyNet North West low carbon cluster project.

According to Reuters, Petroleo Brasileiro is due to suspend activities at its Abreu e Lima (Rnest) refinery for maintenance between June and August. The refinery, in the northeastern state of Pernambuco, has capacity to process 230,000 barrels per day (bpd), according to company data. Petrobras also said it has paused operations at the Presidente Getúlio Vargas Refinery (Repar), which will be completed in June. Repar has the capacity to process 207,563 bpd.

According to Reuters, Petrobras Bolivia SA, a unit of the Brazilian state-run oil company, has had its accounts blocked by a Bolivian court amid a dispute with a family over the ownership of land in one of its main gas fields there.

Equilon Enterprises LLC d/b/a Shell Oil Products US, Shell Oil Company and Shell Chemical LP, subsidiaries of Royal Dutch Shell, have reached an agreement for the sale of the Mobile Chemical LP Refinery in Mobile, AL, to Vertex Energy Operating LLC (Vertex Energy).

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Tudor Pickering started coverage on Hess Corp with a Hold rating.

Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum to Buy from Hold.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

CGG signed an R&D collaboration agreement with Geoptic to jointly research and assess a novel borehole solution for monitoring the spread of CO2 in subsurface storage sites for Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS).

PGS has been awarded a significant acquisition contract in the Black Sea. The project is scheduled to start mid-August 2021 and be completed in November. There are options related to the contract with potential for the program to extend well into 2022.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures rose despite fears that signs of an improving economy would lead the Federal Reserve to start tapering its accommodative monetary policy. Most European shares edged higher. Japanese shares fell as investors booked profits after a recent rally, while Chinese equities ended in the green. The dollar index inched down, while gold prices slipped.

