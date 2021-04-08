Oil Prices Fall After Data Shows Surge in U.S. Gasoline Stocks

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is set to open lower, with slightly lower domestic oil prices weighing on sentiment. Offsetting some of those oil-related losses are higher broader index futures. Sector news flow is light as earnings season approaches.

Crude oil prices fell on Thursday after official data showed a big increase in U.S. gasoline stocks on the back of higher refinery runs while demand remained subdued compared with pre-pandemic levels. While crude oil stocks in the U.S. fell more than forecast by analysts, gasoline inventories jumped sharply, the DOE said on Wednesday. "A huge build in road fuel stocks is not what the market was expecting and concerns over the speed of the oil demand recovery resurfaced, leaving traders wondering how stable road fuel usage actually is," said Rystad Energy analyst Bjornar Tonhaugen.

Natural gas futures are slightly lower ahead of weekly inventory data, with consensus seeking a build of 22 bcf.

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters reported that Petroleo Brasileiro SA will receive 436 million reais ($77.67 million) in a settlement deal with energy distributor Amazonas Energia, according to securities exchange filings on Wednesday. The deal relates to disputed credits between Petrobras subsidiaries and Amazonas Energia, which will also pay Petrobras for past-due amounts on thermal energy contracts.

According to Reuters, Petroleo Brasileiro SA has asked the Mines and Energy Ministry to clarify comments from President Jair Bolsonaro that recent hikes in natural gas prices were "unacceptable" and that while he would not interfere in the company, it was still possible to change its pricing policy. In a securities filing, Petrobras said it asked the ministry about information that "should have been divulged to the market." The ministry has yet to respond, Petrobras said.

Three steam boilers tripped out of production on Wednesday at Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s refining and petrochemical complex in Norco, Louisiana, said sources familiar with plant operations. Shell warned nearby residents of elevated flaring and smoke because of a malfunction of the complex, which includes a 227,400 barrel-per-day refinery.

Total has begun producing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at its La Mède biorefinery in southern France and its Oudalle facility near Le Havre. The biojet fuel, made from used cooking oil, will be delivered to French airports starting in April 2021. Total will also be able to produce SAF as from 2024 at its zero-crude Grandpuits platform, southeast of Paris.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Hess Corporation announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell its Little Knife and Murphy Creek acreage interests in the Bakken in North Dakota to Enerplus Corporation for a total consideration of $312 million, effective March 1, 2021. The sale is expected to close in May 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

CANADIAN E&PS

Enerplus announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire assets in the Williston Basin from Hess Corporation for total cash consideration of US$312 million. In connection with the Acquisition, the Company has updated its 2021 guidance including an increased production outlook due to operational outperformance year to date. The Company has also provided a five-year outlook based on principles of maintaining low financial leverage, generating meaningful free cash flow and returning capital to shareholders.

OILFIELD SERVICES

No significant news.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

Valero Energy is providing preliminary estimated ranges for certain financial information reflecting market and operating conditions experienced during the first quarter of 2021. Valero expects to report a net loss attributable to Valero stockholders in the range of $2.05 to $1.81 per share for the first quarter of 2021. The company expects electricity and natural gas costs incurred primarily by its refining and ethanol business segments to be higher than expected for the first quarter of 2021 due to the impacts of Winter Storm Uri. The preliminary estimated impact of excess energy costs included in the range of net loss attributable to Valero stockholders noted above is $1.18 to $1.14 per share.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Major Wall Street futures rose after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting reiterated its commitment to keep interest rates low to support the economy. Weekly jobless claims totaled 744K, well above consensus of +694K. European stocks hit record highs, as Britain eased lockdown restrictions. Japan's Nikkei ended lower following a spike in domestic coronavirus infections. The dollar slipped, while gold prices gained.

