Oil Prices Extending Yesterday's Weakness Amid Covid Uptick

Energy stocks are lower amid weakness in the broader benchmarks as well as oil prices as investors used concerns about rising covid cases as an opportunity to book profits. Energy corporate news is thin today. There were several executive announcement changes at smaller companies and others continue to work on asset sales and other ways of improving the leverage profile. The market continues to digest several pipeline-related events affecting Bakken producers as well as yet another delay on Keystone XL, which will affect oil sands producers until 2021.

Oil prices are extending yesterday’s weakness amid concerns that gasoline consumption is falling again amid the uptick in covid cases in the US. “Oil prices are lower today on concerns that the surge in coronavirus cases in the U.S. will limit a recovery in fuel demand,” bank RBC said.

Natural gas prices are adding to yesterday’s gains on hotter temperatures as well as on bullishness following Buffett’s bet on Dominion Energy's gas pipeline/storage assets.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - BP said it will invest $70 million into the Green Growth Equity Fund (GGEF) in India. The fund, established in 2018, is focused on identifying, investing and supporting growth in zero-carbon and low-carbon energy solutions in the country.

(Late Monday) Press Release - bp completed the sale of its upstream Alaska business to Hilcorp and operations of the Prudhoe Bay oil field transferred to Hilcorp at midnight. The upstream assets comprise the vast majority of the deal value. In August 2019 bp announced it would exit Alaska, selling its business to Hilcorp for a total consideration of $5.6 billion. The sale includes bp’s entire upstream and midstream business in the state, including BP Exploration (Alaska) Inc., which owns all of bp’s upstream oil and gas interests in Alaska, and BP Pipelines (Alaska) Inc.’s interest in the Trans Alaska Pipeline System (TAPS). bp and Hilcorp continue to work with regulators to complete the midstream sale, including transferring bp’s interest in TAPS.

Reuters - Petrobras said it has started decommissioning platform P-12 on Campos Basin. The company also said it expects to decommission platforms P-07 and P-15 on the Campos Basin this year, and platforms P-07, P-12 and P-15 will tentatively be auctioned off by July.

U.S. E&PS

Reuters – The state of Wyoming will bid on a package of land and minerals in Wyoming and Colorado owned by troubled Occidental Petroleum Corp, public officials agreed on Monday.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - CGG announced that Sercel has acquired a 34% shareholding in AMBPR, a start-up company that designs and markets autonomous robots for repairing (sanding and painting) large metallic structures, used in the maritime and energy industries. Sercel recognised the potential of AMBPR through Axandus, Sercel’s Industrial Accelerator program, which helps start-ups to scale up their industrial growth. The two companies have also signed an exclusive industrial partnership agreement whereby Sercel will manufacture AMBPR robots at its Saint-Gaudens site in France. The terms of this agreement also provide for Sercel increasing its stake in AMBPR to 51% in 2021.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Mitcham Industries announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 9.00% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock for the second quarter of its fiscal year ending January 31, 2021.

(Late Monday) Press Release - NCS Multistage Holdings announced that it has settled a patent infringement suit that was pending in the Western District of Texas, Waco Division (C.A. No. 6:20-cv-280). NCS had sued Innovex Downhole Solutions, Inc. for infringement of U.S. Patent No. 10,465,445 based on Innovex’s casing floatation sub. NCS and Innovex have settled that case by entering into a patent license agreement.

Press Release - PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY reported that for the month of June 2020, the Company had an average of 65 drilling rigs operating. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Company had an average of 82 drilling rigs operating. Average drilling rigs operating reported in the Company's monthly announcements represent the average number of the Company's drilling rigs that were operating under a drilling contract. The Company cautioned that numerous factors in addition to average drilling rigs operating can impact the Company's operating results and that a particular trend in the number of drilling rigs operating may or may not indicate a trend in or be indicative of the Company's financial performance. The Company intends to continue providing monthly updates on drilling rigs operating shortly after the end of each month.

REFINERS

(Late Monday) Press Release - Calumet Specialty Products Partners and Calumet Finance Corp. announced that, with the support of the holders of a majority of their 7.625% Senior Notes due 2022 and 2025 Notes, they have commenced a private exchange offer to each Eligible Holder of their 2022 Notes to exchange up to $200 million aggregate principal amount of 2022 Notes for up to $200 million aggregate principal amount of newly issued 9.25% Senior Secured First Lien Notes due 2024, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the confidential offering memorandum, dated July 6, 2020.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Goldman Sachs downgraded Kinder Morgan to sell from neutral and upgraded TC Energy to neutral from sell.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Pembina Pipeline announced that its Board of Directors has declared a common share cash dividend for July 2020 of $0.21 per share to be paid, subject to applicable law, on August 14, 2020 to shareholders of record on July 24, 2020. The common share dividends are designated "eligible dividends" for Canadian income tax purposes. For non-resident shareholders, Pembina's common share dividends should be considered "qualified dividends" and may be subject to Canadian withholding tax.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures slipped as surging U.S. coronavirus cases dimmed investor enthusiasm for an economic rebound. European shares fell on forecasts for a deeper-than-feared recession in the euro zone and Japan’s Nikkei ended down on a record slump in household spending. The dollar rose on fears of a virus resurgence, while gold prices were lower. Oil fell as U.S. virus spike stoked demand worries. Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey data for May is scheduled for release later in the day.

