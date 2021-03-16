Oil Prices Extend Losses as Rising Stockpiles Add to Demand Recovery Concerns

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are poised for another mixed to lower start this morning, pressured by declines in the crude complex while the broader index futures edged moderately higher on optimism of the economy reopening and ahead of tomorrow’s highly anticipated FOMC meeting.

Oil prices have extended their weakness into the third-consecutive day as rising stockpiles in the United States added to concerns of a swift demand recovery in Europe after countries including Germany and France halted COVID-19 vaccinations. These moves are deepening concerns about a slow pace of vaccinations in the European Union, which may delay any economic recovery from the pandemic in one of the hardest-hit areas. Additionally, analysts expect a sharp rise in crude stockpiles last week due to February’s deep freeze in Texas which halted refining operations that have taken time to fully recover.

Natural gas futures are up slightly after posting their lowest close since January 22nd yesterday. Preliminary estimates for today have LNG feed gas flows ticking at new 2021 highs and potentially setting an all-time high, driven by day-over-day volume improvements at Freeport. With warmer weather expected for the back half of the month, the draw season could wrap up week-ending March 19th.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Repsol International Finance B.V., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Repsol has agreed

the pricing and the terms and conditions of a subordinated bond issuance for an amount of 750 million euro, with the subordinated guarantee of Repsol, S.A. The issuance is carried out for an amount of 750 million euro undated and subordinated bond (EURO 6-Year Non-Call Undated Deeply Subordinated Securities) at 100 per cent of its face value.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Centennial Resource Development announced its intention to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $150,000,000 aggregate principal amount of exchangeable senior notes due 2028 of its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, in a public offering registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed, on a senior, unsecured basis, by Centennial and CRP’s subsidiaries that currently guarantee CRP’s outstanding senior notes. CRP expects to grant the underwriters of the notes a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $22,500,000 principal amount of notes, solely to cover over-allotments.

Westport Fuel Systems reported financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. Record revenue was $83.9 million, an increase of 13% over same period last year, with OEM revenue up 32% due to continued growth in HPDI™ 2.0 sales volumes combined with strengthening light-duty OEM sales. Net income was $4.1 million or $0.03 per share and adjusted EBITDA was $8.1 million, or a $4.5 million improvement year-over-year.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

NOV announced that it expects operational disruptions and softer-than-anticipated customer orders will cause first quarter 2021 operating results to fall below prior guidance. The Company now forecasts consolidated first quarter 2021 revenues will be between $1.20 and $1.25 billion with an adjusted EBITDA loss of $15 to $25 million.

Tidewater announced the promotion of two key members of the company’s executive team, Sam R. Rubio and David E. Darling. Mr. Rubio has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer while Mr. Darling has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

JP Morgan initiated credit coverage in NOV Inc. with a ‘Neutral’ rating.

JP Morgan initiated credit coverage in Helmerich & Payne with a ‘Neutral’ rating.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

Wall Street futures and global equity markets rose, as investors anticipated the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks meeting this week will keep policies accommodative to help drive a post-pandemic global economic recovery. Gold prices held steady while U.S. Treasury yields slipped and the dollar index edged up, as investors were cautious ahead of the policy meeting which is likely to tackle concerns over rising inflation. Oil prices dropped as rising stockpiles in the U.S. added to the risks to a demand recovery after countries including Germany and France halted COVID-19 vaccinations.

