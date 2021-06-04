Oil Prices Extend Gains on OPEC+ Supply Discipline, Demand Recovery

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are poised for a higher start, backed by gains in the underlying commodities while the broader index futures seesawed higher following the May jobs data which showed the U.S. added 559K jobs during the month, falling just short of expectations of 671K. Many investors and analysts expect the data to be a key factor in determining the path of the Fed’s policy in coming months.

Oil prices extended gains with Brent trading above $71 a barrel and close to a two-year high, as OPEC+ supply discipline and recovering demand countered concerns about patchy COVID-19 vaccination rollout around the globe. For the week, Brent is on track for a gain of more than 2.8% and WTI is heading for a 4% rise. It is the second week of gains for both contracts. "Oil prices are finding a tailwind from the clear signs that demand is making a solid recovery," Commerzbank said.

Natural gas futures are higher by 0.75% at $3.06 in early trading. Prices are supported by expectations of a heat wave in the Northeast next week which should boost cooling demand.

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad announced that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Peninsula Hibiscus Sdn Bhd had entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with Repsol Exploración, S.A. for the proposed acquisition by Peninsula Hibiscus of the entire equity interest in Fortuna International Petroleum Corporation for a total cash consideration of USD212.5 million.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Talos Energy provided an update regarding successful drilling operations on the Company's Tornado 3 sidetrack well which successfully discovered pay in-line with pre-drill expectations. Talos holds a 65.0% working interest in the Tornado field and is the operator with Kosmos Energy also holding a 35% working interest.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Baker Hughes and Rosneft announced an agreement to cooperate on carbon management for Rosneft's operations in Russia. This agreement will support Rosneft's commitment to reduce upstream emission intensity by 30% by 2035 and strategically supports Baker Hughes' goals to help customers reduce their operational emissions.

ION Geophysical announced the commencement of a second, significantly larger phase of its ~11,000 sq km North Sea 3D multi-client program. The Mid North Sea High’s proximity to shore and existing infrastructure translate to lower development costs, making the play particularly attractive to incumbents and new entrants alike.

At the 24th St. Petersburg Economic Forum, Rosneft and Schlumberger signed a technology cooperation agreement for joint innovation projects relating to the science, design, and operation of oil and gas fields in Russia. Under the terms of the agreement, the companies will cooperate in various technology fields, including the development of advanced technical solutions for the design of production facilities as well as modular, mobile solutions that will enable optimization of field development, operation, and production. There will also be an opportunity to review Rosneft digital solutions to ensure an integrated approach in geology, geophysics, reservoir management, and field infrastructure.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, together with its institutional partners filed a notice of variation, change and extension in respect of the offer commenced on February 22, 2021 to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Inter Pipeline.

Pembina Pipeline announced that its Board of Directors declared a common share cash dividend for June 2021 of $0.21 per share to be paid, subject to applicable law, on July 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on June 25, 2021. This dividend is designated an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes. For non-resident shareholders, Pembina's common share dividends should be considered "qualified dividends" and may be subject to Canadian withholding tax.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock futures gained slightly on Friday as the key May jobs report showed solid gains, boosting confidence in the economic comeback. The U.S. economy added 559,000 jobs in May, the Labor Department said on Friday. The number came in slightly lower than an estimate of 671,000 from economists surveyed by Dow Jones, but still showed a healthy rebound in the labor market as it’s up from a disappointing 266,000 payrolls added in April.

