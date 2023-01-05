US Markets

Oil prices extend gains on lower U.S. fuel inventories

Credit: REUTERS/CPC

January 05, 2023 — 09:12 pm EST

Written by Emily Chow for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose around 1% on Friday, extending gains from the previous trading session after data showed lower fuel inventories following a winter storm that hit the United States at the year end.

Brent LCOc1 crude futures last gained 79 cents, or 1%, to $79.48 a barrel at 0203 GMT, after settling up 85 cents at $78.69 on Thursday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate CLc1 crude futures were also up 80 cents, or 1.1%, at $74.47 a barrel. They had settled 83 cents higher at $73.67 in the previous session.

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Thursday that distillate inventories USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, dropped more than expected in the week to Dec. 30. They fell 1.4 million versus expectations of a 396,000-barrel drop.

Meanwhile, U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell 346,000 barrels last week, according to the EIA data, compared with analysts' expectations for a 486,000-barrel drop.

While services activity in China contracted in December for a fourth straight month amid surging COVID infections, the pace of declines slowed while business confidence rose to a 17-month high.

China, the world's largest crude oil importer, made an abrupt turn in its stringent zero-COVID policy in early December following rare public protests, leading to a surge in infections across the country.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Stephen Coates)

((emily.chow@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: emily.chow.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.