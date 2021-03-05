Oil Prices Extend Gains Following OPEC+ Decision to Maintain Output Cuts

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are set to extend their positive momentum into the final trading session of the week, backed by further gains in the crude complex while the broader equity markets are mixed following yesterday’s sharp sell-off, as a better-than-expected February jobs data this morning pushed the 10-year yield to 1.60%, fueling concerns of rapidly rising inflation.

Oil prices are adding to yesterday’s gains following the OPEC+ decision to increase combined production by only +150K from April after most believed a 1.0M+ bpd increase was coming. Higher prices are also supported by better-than-expected jobs data as investors bet that the economy will reopen to pre-pandemic levels sooner than expected. A handful of banks raised their oil price targets - Goldman Sachs raised its 2Q20 Brent price deck to $75 from $70, JP Morgan upped its Brent projection by $2 to $3/bbl, Citi thinks Brent could top $70 by the end of this month, while UBS raised 2H21 Brent deck to $75.

Natural gas futures are off half a percent as overnight forecasts turned warmer for the East Coast which should hurt demand.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS | INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS | CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS | U.S. E&PS | CANADIAN E&PS | OILFIELD SERVICES | DRILLERS | REFINERS | MLPS & PIPELINES |

MARKET COMMENTARY

US INTEGRATEDS

Chevron and Noble Midstream Partners, LP announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for Chevron to acquire all (33.925 million) of the publicly held common units representing the limited partner interests in Noble Midstream, not already owned by Chevron and its affiliates in an all-stock transaction whereby each outstanding unitholder of Noble Midstream would receive 0.1393 of a share of common stock of Chevron in exchange for each Common Unit owned.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, Total SE began raising operating temperatures on the two crude distillation units (CDUs) at its 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery on Thursday in preparation for planned restarts, said two sources familiar with plant operations. Total plans to restart the 150,000 bpd ACU-1 CDU and 40,000-bpd ACU-2 by early next week after restarting environmental units, the sources said.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Diamondback Energy announced that, in connection with the pending all-stock acquisition of QEP Resources, it has commenced a cash tender offer to purchase any and all of Diamondback’s outstanding 5.375% Senior Notes due 2025 and cash tender offers to purchase any and all of QEP’s outstanding 5.375% Senior Notes due, 5.250% Senior Notes due 2023 and 5.625% Senior Notes due 2026 from holders of each series of the Notes.

CANADIAN E&PS

Crescent Point Energy announced the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted its notice to implement a normal course issuer bid to purchase, for cancellation, up to 26,462,509 common shares, or five percent of the Company's public float, as at February 26, 2021. The NCIB is scheduled to commence on March 9, 2021 and is due to expire on March 8, 2022.

Seven Generations Energy announced that it has issued notices of conditional redemption to holders for all of its outstanding 6.750% Senior Notes due 2023 at a redemption price of 100.000% plus accrued and unpaid interest, all of its outstanding 6.875% Senior Notes due 2023 at a redemption price of 101.719% plus accrued and unpaid interest and all of its outstanding 5.375% Senior Notes due 2025 at a redemption price of 104.031% plus accrued and unpaid interest.

Surge Energy announced its successful 32 well 1H/21 drilling program, a strategic $106 million asset sale, and a positive re-determination of its first lien and second lien credit facilities.

Touchstone Exploration announced a summary of its 2020 year-end reserves and provides an operational update. Increased 3P net reserves by 236% to 100,150 Mboe, increased 2P net reserves by 194% to 64,947 Mboe and increased 1P net reserves by 189% to 34,238 Mboe from the prior year. In comparison to 2019, 10% discounted net present value of future net revenues ("NPV10") on a before tax 3P basis increased by 90% to $1,002.8 million and after tax 3P NPV10 increased by 108% to $419.4 million.Achieved a before tax 2P NPV10 of $683.1 million, representing an increase of 72% from $397.9 million reported in 2019 and realized an annual after tax 2P NPV10 increase of 88% to $289.2 million. Realized before tax 1P NPV10 of $362.9 million, representing an increase of $160.7 million or 79% from the prior year and increased after tax 1P NPV10 by 95% from year-end 2019 to $163.0 million.

OILFIELD SERVICES

CGG announced its fourth quarter 2020 audited results. Revenue was $217 million, EBITDAs at $52 million, and OPINC at $(58) million. Group Net loss was $(100) million including $(61) million non-recurring charges on continuing activities and $(23) million non-recurring charges on discontinued activities.

Tidewater announced revenue for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2020, of $91.9 million and $397.0 million, respectively compared with $118.8 million and $486.5 million, respectively, for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2019. Tidewater's net losses for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2020, were $29.2 million ($0.72 per share) and $196.2 million ($4.86 per share), respectively, compared with $59.9 million ($1.52 per share) and $141.7 million ($3.71 per share), respectively, for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2019. Included in the net losses for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2020 were impairment charges related to assets held for sale, affiliate credit losses, affiliate guaranteed obligation, inventory obsolescence and general and administrative severance expenses totaling $6.2 million and $130.6 million, respectively. Excluding these costs, it would have reported a net loss for the three months ending December 31, 2020 of $23.1 million ($0.57 per common share) and a net loss for the twelve months ending December 31, 2020 of $65.6 million ($1.63 per common share). Excluding long-lived asset impairments and one-time expenses, net losses for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2019 were $25.2 million (or $0.64 per common share) and $91.4 million (or $2.39) per common share), respectively.

DRILLERS

Barclays downgraded Dril-Quip to Underweight from Equal Weight.

Barclays downgraded Transocean to Underweight from Equal Weight.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Stocks were set to rebound after a stronger-than-expected jobs report boosted optimism about a faster economic reopening. Rising U.S. bond yields weighed on European equities, while Asian stocks ended in the red after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell failed to soothe investor concerns over a surge in borrowing costs. A stronger dollar pushed gold prices down. Oil prices jumped, hitting their highest in nearly 14 months after OPEC and its allies agreed not to increase supply.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.