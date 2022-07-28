Oil Prices Extend Gains as Lower Crude Inventory Meets Rebounded U.S. Demand

Energy stocks are set to further recent gains, supported by the recent steady rise in oil prices, with WTI nearing $100 ($99.20 currently) and Brent above $108. Meanwhile, earnings across the sector continue to be robust, with efficient operations and execution and the uplift in commodity prices continuing to bolster free cash flow generation. Meanwhile, the broader markets have erased most of their losses, and are inching into positive territory following Q2 GDP showing a contraction of 0.9%, the second such consecutive quarterly drop in the nation’s GDP.

Oil rose more than $2 a barrel on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session, buoyed by improved risk appetite among investors as lower crude inventories and a rebound in gasoline demand in the United States supported prices. "Yesterday's stock market rally after the Fed's rate hike and the consequent easing of the dollar helped oil prices re-gain their footing," Tamas Varga, analyst at PVM Oil Associates, said. "The weekly EIA statistics also proved supportive. There were draws in major categories and products supplied."

Natural gas futures are lower by a nickel as the September contract becomes the front-month after August’s expiration yesterday. Weekly inventory data due out later this morning expects a build of 22 bcf.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

The Board of Directors of Chevron declared a quarterly dividend of one dollar and forty-two cents ($1.42) per share, payable September 12, 2022, to all holders of common stock as shown on the transfer records of the Corporation at the close of business August 19, 2022.

WEX announced that it has plans to acquire the Exxon Mobil Business Card program. The acquisition will be contingent upon certain conditions and subject to closing. Upon completion of the acquisition, all of ExxonMobil’s commercial card portfolio will be consolidated and administered by WEX.

The Board of Directors of Exxon Mobil declared a cash dividend of $0.88 per share on the Common Stock, payable on September 9, 2022 to shareholders of record of Common Stock at the close of business on August 12, 2022.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Iberdrola and bp announced their intention to form a strategic collaboration aiming to help accelerate the energy transition. Together, the companies intend to collaborate to significantly expand fast EV public charging infrastructure to support the adoption of electric vehicles, as well as to develop large scale green hydrogen production hubs in Spain, Portugal and the UK.

Jadestone Energy plc announced that it has executed a sale and purchase agreement with BP Developments Australia Pty Ltd, to acquire the Seller's non-operated 16.67% working interest in the Cossack, Wanaea, Lambert, and Hermes oil fields development, offshore Western Australia, for a total initial headline cash consideration of US$20 million, to be funded from the Company's cash resources, and certain subsequent contingent and decommissioning payments.

Eni has successfully drilled the Baleine East 1X well, the first exploration well in block CI-802 and second discovery on the Baleine structure, offshore Côte d’Ivoire. The excellent results have allowed to increase by around 25% the volumes of hydrocarbons in place of the Baleine Field, which are now estimated at 2.5 billion barrels of oil and 3.3 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of associated gas.

A new oil and gas discovery at Eni's Baleine field offshore Ivory Coast will increase the field's hydrocarbons reserves by 25%, the Italian energy group and Ivory Coast's government said.

Petrobras informed that its Board of Directors, at a meeting and in line with the continuous improvement of its governance, approved the Guideline for Price Formation in the Domestic Market (Guideline). The Guideline reiterates the Executive Board's competence in executing pricing policies, preserving and prioritizing the Company's economic result, seeking to maximize its value creation. Furthermore, the Guideline incorporates an additional layer of supervision of the execution of the pricing policies by the Board of Directors and the Fiscal Council, based on the Executive Board's quarterly report, formalizing an already existing practice.

Repsol obtained net income of €2.539 billion in the first half of 2022, in which it continued to develop projects to advance towards its goal of zero net emissions. This figure, together with the €2.499 billion obtained in 2021, partially offsets the 2019 and 2020 financial years, where losses of more than €7.1 billion resulted from asset adjustments to achieve zero net emissions and the global health pandemic.

Repsol's Board of Directors, with Antonio Brufau as chairman, at the proposal of CEO Josu Jon Imaz, and with the agreement of the Nomination Committee, has approved changes to Executive Committee that will enable the Company to embark on a new period of growth and transformation, in line with its 2021- 2025 Strategic Plan. Francisco Gea, until now director of M&A (Mergers and Acquisitions) and previously director of various exploration and production (upstream) operations at Repsol, will now take the helm of the E&P business, replacing Tomás García Blanco who, for personal reasons, will now become Deputy CEO for Special Projects. Valero Marín, corporate director of Digitalization and Global Services, will take over the Client business, which encompasses Mobility, LPG, Lubricants, Asphalts, and Specialized Products, Electricity and Gas Retail, Energy Solutions, and Electric Mobility. As such, he will be replacing María Victoria Zingoni, who will be leaving the Company after expressing her wish to begin a new chapter of her career outside Spain. João Costeira, executive director of Low Carbon Generation, will now head up the Renewables and Low Carbon Generation business, which until now was also led by María Victoria Zingoni. The executive managing director of Energy Transition, Technology, Institutional Affairs and Deputy CEO, Luis Cabra, will now add Digitalization and Cybersecurity to his responsibilities, while CFO Antonio Lorenzo will take over Global Services and Procurement.

The Board of Directors of Repsol, at its meeting and pursuant to the resolution approved by the General Shareholders' Meeting held on May 6, 2022 under item eight of the agenda, has resolved to reduce the share capital of the Company through the redemption of 75,000,000 own shares, with a par value of one euro each, representing approximately 5.16% of the Company's share capital as of the date of this communication. In the Capital Reduction, the Company will redeem the shares to be acquired through the share buy-back programme that the Board of Directors has resolved to implement under (a) the authorization for the acquisition of own shares granted by the General Shareholders' Meeting held on May 6, 2022, under item tenth of the agenda; and (b) the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Likewise, depending on the final number of shares to be acquired under the Buy-Back Programme and until the 75,000,000 own shares of the Capital Reduction is reached, own shares from the following sources will be redeemed: (i) treasury shares already owned on July 27, 2022; and/or (ii) shares that may be acquired through the settlement of derivatives on own shares entered into by the Company before July 27, 2022.

According to Reuters, Repsol partnered with Pontegadea in Kappa Solar Plant. Pontegadea has invested 27 million euros to acquire 49% of Kappa, 126.7 mw solar facility in Manzanares (Ciudad Real). This is Repsol's second transaction with Amancio Ortega's investment company, which acquired 49% of the Delta Wind Farm in November 2021. The transaction values asset at 109 million euros, including project debt.

Repsol said it had cut its use of gas at refineries by 1 billion cubic metres (bcm) and sought alternatives as Europe looks to curb demand in case of further supply disruptions from Russia.

Shell plc reported Adjusted Earnings of $11.5 billion in Q2 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was $23.1 billion in Q2 2022 versus $19.0 billion in Q1 2022. The Company announced $6 billion share buybacks are expected to be completed by Q3 2022 results; total distributions significantly in excess of 30% of CFFO for the last four quarters. With the current energy sector outlook and subject to Board approval, shareholder distributions are expected to remain in excess of 30% of CFFO.

The Board of Shell plc announced an interim dividend in respect of the second quarter of 2022 of US$ 0.25 per ordinary share.

Shell received a $165 million dividend payment in April from the giant Russian Sakhalin-2 oil and gas joint venture in which it holds a 27.5% stake, it said.

Shell has slashed its use of gas at Europe's largest oil refinery, Rotterdam's 404,000 barrel per day Pernis site, by 40% and at its German refineries by 70% in light of the continent's natural gas crunch, CEO Ben van Beurden said.

GTT has been granted two Approvals in Principle (AIP1) from the leading classification society DNV for the design of a membrane type containment system for liquefied hydrogen (LH2) and for the preliminary concept design of a LH2 carrier. These approvals are part of the agreement with Shell, announced in February 2022, and pave the way for the next stages of the project.

TotalEnergies adjusted net income was $9,796 million in the second quarter 2022 compared to $3,463 million in the second quarter 2021, due to higher oil and gas prices, refining margins and the good performance of trading activities. Adjusted diluted net earnings per share were $3.75 in the second quarter 2022, calculated based on 2,592 million weighted-average diluted shares, compared to $1.27 a year earlier. The Board of Directors approved the distribution of the 2022 second interim dividend in the amount of €0.69/share, up 5% year-on-year, and authorized the Company to continue share buybacks of up to $2 billion in the third quarter.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Cenovus Energy continued to deliver safe and reliable operations and strong financial performance in the second quarter of 2022. Upstream production of 762,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/d) and downstream throughput of more than 457,000 barrels per day (bbls/d) included the impact of significant planned turnaround and maintenance activities during the quarter. Aligned with the company’s shareholder returns framework, Cenovus delivered more than $1 billion to shareholders in common share purchases under its Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB) for the second quarter, in addition to the company's base dividend. Cenovus’s total revenues in the second quarter increased to $19.2 billion from $16.2 billion in the first quarter of 2022, driven by higher average commodity and realized sales prices for the company’s products across the Upstream and Downstream businesses. Upstream revenues were $10.1 billion in the second quarter, compared with $9.7 billion in the previous quarter. Downstream revenues were $10.8 billion in the quarter, compared with $8.2 billion in the first quarter.

U.S. E&PS

Antero Resources announced its second quarter 2022 financial results. Net income was $765 million, Adjusted Net Income was $563 million (Non-GAAP). Based on current strip prices and market conditions, Antero anticipates repurchasing this remaining amount of $707 million under the plan in 2022.

CNX Resources reported second quarter 2022 results. Earnings per share was $0.15. Total Revenue and Other Operating Income were $420.4 million.

EQT announced financial and operational results for the second quarter 2022. Sales volumes were 502 Bcfe. Total per unit operating costs was $1.37 per Mcfe. Capital expenditures were $376 MM or $0.75 per Mcfe. Net cash provided by operating activities was $230 MM, adjusted operating cash flow was $916 MM and free cash flow was $543 MM. It recently raised its base dividend by 20 percent and will be further improving balance sheet with an incremental $1 billion of projected debt reduction by year-end 2023. In total, it plans to return approximately $4 billion to shareholders by the end of next year, with room for further upside if natural gas prices remain strong.

Marathon Oil announced that the Company's board of directors has declared a dividend of 8 cents per share on Marathon Oil Corporation common stock. The dividend is payable on September 12, 2022, to stockholders of record on August 17, 2022.

Occidental announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share on common stock payable on October 17, 2022, to stockholders of record as of September 12, 2022.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Core Laboratories N.V. reported second quarter 2022 revenue of $120,900,000. Sequential revenue growth was adversely impacted by approximately $2,000,000, due to the devaluation of the Euro and British Pound, as well as a decrease in revenue from operations based in Russia. Core's operating income was $11,700,000, with earnings per diluted share of $0.15, all in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Operating income, ex-items, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $9,600,000, yielding operating margins of 8%, sequential incremental margins of 43%, and EPS, ex-items, of $0.12. An adjustment to reverse previously recognized stock compensation expense was recorded during the second quarter of 2022 for certain performance share awards which are no longer expected to vest.

Eagle Materials reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 ended June 30, 2022. (Unless otherwise noted, all comparisons are with the prior year’s fiscal first quarter): Record Revenue of $561.4 million, up 18%; Record Net Earnings of $105.0 million, up 10%; Record Net Earnings per diluted share of $2.75, up 22%; Adjusted net earnings per share (Adjusted EPS) of $2.82, up 25%.

Granite Construction announced results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Net loss from continuing operations totaled $(2) million, or $(0.05) per diluted share, compared to net income from continuing operations of $25 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, in the same period in the prior year. Adjusted net income from continuing operations totaled $17 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income from continuing operations of $30 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, in the same period in the prior year. Revenue decreased $67 million to $768 million compared to $835 million in the prior year.

Kirby announced net earnings attributable to Kirby for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 of $28.5 million or $0.47 per share, compared with earnings of $10.2 million, or $0.17 per share for the 2021 second quarter. Excluding one-time non-recurring items in the 2022 second quarter, net earnings attributable to Kirby were $29.8 million or $0.49 per share. Consolidated revenues for the 2022 second quarter were $698.0 million compared with $559.6 million reported for the 2021 second quarter.

Martin Marietta Materials reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Total revenues were $1,641.7 million. Adjusted earnings per diluted share from continuing operations was $3.96.

NOV reported second quarter 2022 revenues of $1.73 billion, an increase of 12 percent compared to the first quarter of 2022 and an increase of 22 percent compared to the second quarter of 2021. Net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $69 million, or 4.0 percent of sales, which included $14 million of Other Items. Operating profit was $68 million, or 3.9% of sales, and included $14 million of Other Items. Adjusted EBITDA increased sequentially to $150 million, or 8.7 percent of sales.

Oil States International reported a net loss of $5.1 million, or $0.08 per share, for the second quarter of 2022. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company generated revenues of $181.8 million and Consolidated EBITDA of $17.0 million. These results compare to revenues of $164.0 million and Consolidated EBITDA of $14.5 million reported in the first quarter of 2022.

Sheppard Mullin Houston partners John Keville, Michelle Replogle and Rob Green secured a permanent injunction for Schlumberger subsidiary M-I LLC against competitor FPUSA, in a final judgment issued by U.S. District Court Judge David Ezra in San Antonio, Texas, on July 15, 2022. Judge Ezra also denied FPUSA's two remaining equitable defenses, the latest win in a yearslong patent fight.

TechnipFMC reported second quarter 2022 results. Total Company revenue in the second quarter was $1,717.2 million. Income from continuing operations attributable to TechnipFMC was $2.1 million, or $0.00 per diluted share. Adjusted income from continuing operations was $8.4 million, or $0.02 per diluted share. Included in adjusted income from continuing operations was a loss on early extinguishment of debt of $29.8 million.

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to $400 million of its outstanding ordinary shares. The program represents 14 percent of the Company's outstanding shares at yesterday’s closing price.

Weatherford International announced its results for the second quarter of 2022. Revenues for the second quarter of 2022 were $1,064 million, an increase of 13% sequentially and 18% year-over-year. Operating income was $104 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $18 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $25 million in the second quarter of 2021. The Company's second quarter of 2022 net income was $6 million, compared to a net loss of $80 million in the first quarter of 2022 and a net loss of $78 million in the second quarter of 2021. Tax expense in the second quarter of 2022 included a $27 million recognition of a benefit from certain previously uncertain tax positions.

DRILLERS

Helmerich & Payne reported net income of $18 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, from operating revenues of $550 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to a net loss of $5 million, or $(0.05) per diluted share, on operating revenues of $468 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The net income per diluted share for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 and the net loss per diluted share for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 include $(0.11) and $0.12, respectively, of after-tax losses and gains comprised of select items.

Patterson-UTI Energy reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The Company reported net income of $21.9 million, or $0.10 per share, for the second quarter of 2022, compared to a net loss of $28.8 million, or $0.13 per share, for the first quarter of 2022. Revenues for the second quarter of 2022 were $622 million, compared to $509 million for the first quarter of 2022.

REFINERS

The board of directors of Marathon Petroleum has declared a dividend of $0.58 per share on common stock. The dividend is payable Sept. 12, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business Aug. 17, 2022.

PBF Energy reported second quarter 2022 income from operations of $1,706.6 million as compared to income from operations of $147.5 million for the second quarter of 2021. Excluding special items, second quarter 2022 income from operations was $1,784.2 million as compared to a loss from operations of $120.5 million for the second quarter of 2021. PBF Energy's financial results reflect the consolidation of PBF Logistics LP, a master limited partnership of which PBF Energy indirectly owns the general partner and approximately 48% of the limited partner interests as of quarter-end.

PBF Energy and PBF Logistics LP announced a definitive agreement and plan of merger pursuant to which PBF Energy will acquire all of the outstanding common units representing limited partner interests of PBF Logistics it does not already own directly or indirectly for a combination of PBF Energy Class A common stock and cash. PBF Energy beneficially owns approximately 47.7% of the outstanding common units of PBF Logistics as of July 22, 2022.

Valero Energy reported net income attributable to Valero stockholders of $4.7 billion, or $11.57 per share, for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $162 million, or $0.39 per share, for the second quarter of 2021. Excluding the adjustments shown in the accompanying earnings release tables, adjusted net income attributable to Valero stockholders was $4.6 billion, or $11.36 per share, for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $260 million, or $0.63 per share, for the second quarter of 2021.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Antero Midstream announced its second quarter 2022 financial and operational results. Net Income was $79 million, or $0.17 per share, in line with the prior year quarter. Adjusted Net Income was $96 million, or $0.20 per share (non-GAAP measure). Adjusted EBITDA was $221 million (non-GAAP measure).

Genesis Energy, L.P. announced its second quarter results. Net Income Attributable to Genesis Energy, L.P. of $35.3 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to Net Loss Attributable to Genesis Energy, L.P. of $41.7 million for the same period in 2021.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. reported net income of $354 million for second quarter 2022 compared to $280 million for second quarter 2021. The current period includes a $162 million gain on the sale of discontinued operations related to the June 2022 divestiture of our independent terminals network, and the prior year includes a $70 million gain primarily from the sale of a portion of our interest in the Pasadena marine terminal joint venture.

PBF Logistics LP announced second quarter 2022 net income attributable to the limited partners of $39.2 million, or $0.62 per common unit. During the quarter, the Partnership generated cash from operations of $44.2 million, EBITDA attributable to PBFX of $58.1 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $57.5 million and distributable cash flow of $49.6 million. Included in reported results for the second quarter are $2.9 million, or $0.05 per common unit, of non-cash unit-based compensation expense and continued environmental remediation costs associated with the East Coast Terminals. Also included in second quarter results is approximately $3.5 million of one-time, incremental revenue related to certain East Coast storage operations. The board of directors of PBF Logistics GP LLC, the Partnership's general partner, declared a regular quarterly cash distribution of $0.30 per common unit. The distribution is payable on August 25, 2022, to unitholders of record at the close of business on August 11, 2022.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings announced that Ellen R. DeSanctis has been appointed, effective August 15, 2022, as an independent member of the Board of Directors of PAA GP Holdings LLC serving in Class I. She will also serve as a member of the Audit Committee and Health, Safety, Environmental and Sustainability Committee. The GP Holdings Board has responsibility for managing the business and affairs of PAA and PAGP.

Scorpio Tankers reported its results for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share on the Company’s common stock. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company had net income of $191.1 million, or $3.44 basic and $3.06 diluted earnings per share. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company had adjusted net income of $196.1 million, or $3.53 basic and $3.13 diluted earnings per share, which excludes from net income (i) a $1.5 million, or $0.03 per basic and $0.02 per diluted share, aggregate write-down of vessels held for sale and loss on the sale of vessels, (ii) $3.9 million, or $0.07 per basic and $0.06 per diluted share, write-off or acceleration of the amortization of deferred financing fees on the debt or lease financing obligations relating to these vessel sales and related debt extinguishment costs, and (iii) $0.4 million, or $0.01 per basic and $0.01 per diluted share, gain recorded on the repurchase of the Company’s Convertible Notes due 2025. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company had a net loss of $52.8 million, or $0.97 basic and diluted loss per share. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company had an adjusted net loss of $51.1 million, or $0.94 basic and diluted loss per share, which excludes from the net loss $1.6 million, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, of losses recorded on the transaction to exchange $19.4 million in aggregate principal amount of the Company’s existing Convertible Notes due 2022 for $19.4 million in aggregate principal amount of new Convertible Notes due 2025.

TC Energy released its second quarter results. Net income attributable to common shares was $0.9 billion or $0.90 per common share compared to a net income of $1.0 billion or $1.00 per common share in 2021. Comparable earnings were $1.0 billion or $1.00 per common share compared to $1.0 billion or $1.06 per common share in 2021. The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.90 per common share for the quarter ending September 30, 2022.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures erased earlier losses, which were driven by gloomy forecasts from Meta and Qualcomm. European shares came off session highs on some downbeat earnings. Japan's Nikkei erased most of its early gains on concerns over corporate outlook. The U.S. dollar edged higher, and gold prices gained. Apple, Amazon and Intel are scheduled to report results after markets close.

