Oil Prices Extend Gains Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are set for a positive open as U.S. index futures and European stocks rose, extending a strong start to 2022. In yesterday’s session, both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 notched new record closes on the first trading day of 2022.

Crude oil prices recouped earlier losses this morning to extend yesterday’s gains ahead of the monthly OPEC+ meeting that’s expected to see the alliance agree to another output boost next month by another 400,000-barrel-a-day. The overall supply-demand backdrop is looking better for OPEC+, with the cartel cutting estimates for a surplus in the first quarter by 25% to 1.4 million barrels a day amid slower output growth from its rivals. Recent weeks have seen a litany of supply issues in producing countries, including in OPEC member Libya, where production is expected to fall again this week. OPEC’s technical committee said that is sees only a “mild and short-lived” impact from the omicron variant, as “the world becomes better equipped to manage Covid-19 and its related challenges.”

Natural gas is up +2.7% to $3.917. Preliminary estimates for EIA weekly storage data due Thursday has a draw that is much smaller than the 5 year average. European and UK gas futures are up strongly again today.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

bp was upgraded to outperform from in line at Evercore ISI,

Bernstein upgraded Eni to Market Perform from Underperform and downgraded Equinor to Market Perform from Outperform.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Bernstein initiated coverage of the following companies: APA Corp. with an Outperform rating; ConocoPhillips with an Outperform rating; Devon Energy with an Outperform rating; EOG Resources with an Outperform rating; Hess Corporationwith an Outperform rating; Kosmos Energy with an Outperform rating; and Pioneer Natural Resources with an Outperform rating.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Halliburton was upgraded to overweight from equal-weight at Morgan Stanley.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions provided an operational update and guidance for the fourth quarter of 2021. Total revenue guidance was $500-510 million for Q4 2021, reflecting an increase of more than 25% compared to Q3 2021. Reported adjusted EBITDA guidance was $75-80 million for Q4 2021, includes approximately $18 million in expected gain on sale of assets. Averaged 30 deployed and 29 fully-utilized fleets in Q4 2021 vs. 25 deployed and 24 fully-utilized fleets in Q3 2021. Consistent with prior guidance, exited Q4 2021 with 31 deployed fleets with 1 additional staffed fleet ready for Q1 2022 deployment.

DRILLERS

Valaris announced that it has been awarded new bareboat charter agreements with ARO Drilling for several jackups. ARO Drilling has signed contracts with Aramco for the same periods as the bareboat charter agreements. Heavy-duty harsh environment jackup VALARIS 250, heavy-duty modern jackup VALARIS 116 and standard-duty modern jackups VALARIS 143 and 146 will each commence three-year extensions to their bareboat charter agreements upon completion of their existing agreements with ARO Drilling in December 2021. Also, ARO Drilling owned rigs ARO 3003 and ARO 3004 have each been awarded five-year contract extensions with Aramco that will commence upon completion of their existing contracts in December 2021.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock futures extended their positive start to 2022 with markets from Europe to Asia shrugging off worries the Omicron coronavirus variant could choke the global economic recovery. The dollar rose versus the yen, boosted by expectations of U.S. Federal Reserve rate hikes. Oil prices were higher ahead of an OPEC+ meeting. Gold rose modestly after a sharp retreat in the last session. Investors will also keep an eye on Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey report, and ISM manufacturing PMI data.

