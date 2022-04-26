Oil prices extend gains after news of China stimulus

By Stephanie Kelly

April 27 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session after China's central bank said it would support its economy.

However, concerns about demand weighed on futures, as authorities in Beijing raced to stamp out a nascent COVID-19 outbreak and avert the same debilitating city-wide lockdown that has shrouded Shanghai for a month.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures rose $1.11, or 1.1%, to $106.10 a barrel by 0019 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 futures rose 84 cents, or 0.8%, to $102.54 a barrel.

Crude prices rose about 3% in the previous session in volatile trade.

China's central bank said on Tuesday it will step up prudent monetary policy support to its economy. Any stimulus would boost oil demand.

Meanwhile, Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM told Poland's PGNiG PGN.WA it will halt gas supplies along the Yamal pipeline from Wednesday morning, PGNiG said in a statement. Gazprom said Poland would need to begin making payments under a new scheme as of Tuesday.

The news sent NYMEX ultra-low-sulfur diesel futures HOc1 up more than 9% on Tuesday to settle at $4.47 a gallon, a record close.

In supply, U.S. government data on crude inventories is due later on Wednesday. Industry data on Tuesday showed U.S. crude and distillate stocks rose last week while gasoline inventories fell. API/S

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly in New York; editing by Richard Pullin)

((Stephanie.Kelly@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-4471; Reuters Messaging: stephanie.kelly.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.