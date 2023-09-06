News & Insights

Oil

Oil prices edge up on anticipated US crude stock draw

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER MANZYUK

September 06, 2023 — 08:43 pm EDT

Written by Stephanie Kelly for Reuters ->

By Stephanie Kelly

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Oil prices edged higher on Thursday, after industry data showed U.S. crude oil inventories were expected to have fallen last week, signaling tightening supplies on top of extended production cuts in Saudi Arabia and Russia.

U.S. crude oil inventories were projected to fall by 5.5 million barrels in the week ending Sept. 1, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures released after market settlement.

Official inventory data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration is due at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT) on Thursday.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 edged up 12 cents to $90.72 a barrel by 0019 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) CLc1 futures gained 11 cents to $87.65.

Prices spiked on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended voluntary oil supply cuts to the year-end. The Saudi cuts were by 1 million barrels per day (bpd) while Russia has cut 300,000 bpd. These were on top of the April cut agreed by several OPEC+ producers running to the end of 2024.

Both countries will review market conditions and make monthly decisions on deepening cuts or raising output.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly in New York; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Stephanie.Kelly@thomsonreuters.com; 646-737-4649; Reuters Messaging: stephanie.kelly.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

OilUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.