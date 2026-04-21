Commodities

Oil Prices Edge Lower As US-Iran Ceasefire Deadline Looms

April 21, 2026 — 05:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Oil prices traded lower on Tuesday amid increased hopes that possible fresh talks in Pakistan between the U.S. and Iran would lead to a deal.

However, the downside remained capped after the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned that the ongoing conflict has triggered the world's worst energy crisis in history.

Brent crude futures dropped half a percent to $95.05 a barrel while WTI crude futures were down 0.6 percent at $86.91.

With a two-week ceasefire expiring in hours, a senior Iranian official reportedly said the country would attend peace talks with the United States in Pakistan.

U.S. President Donald Trump said the blockade or Iranian ports would not be lifted until an agreement had been reached and that Iran is losing $500 million dollars a day, which is unsustainable for Tehran.

Trump also asserted that any new deal with Tehron would be "far better" than the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iran's top negotiator and Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has accused Trump of turning the negotiating table into a surrender table or to justify renewed warmongering.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said that "continued violations of the ceasefire" by the U.S. are a major obstacle to continuing the diplomatic process.

The ongoing conflict is creating the worst energy crisis ever faced by the world, Dr Fatih Birol, the head of IEA, told France Inter radio in an interview broadcast today.

"The crisis is already huge, if you combine the effects of the petrol crisis and the gas crisis with Russia," he added.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.