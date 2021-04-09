Oil Prices Edge Lower on Rising Supplies, Mixed Demand Outlook

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are poised for a mixed to lower start, weighed down by moderate weakness in the crude complex while the broader index futures seesawed between gains and losses following yesterday’s record close for the S&P 500. The 10-year Treasury yield ticked higher, pressuring tech stocks in pre-market trading. Corporate news is light this morning heading into the weekend.

Oil prices edged lower on rising supplies from major producers and concerns over a mixed picture on the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on fuel demand. Both contracts are on track for a 2%-3% drop this week but still far from a low of $60.47 hit two weeks ago. Exerting downward pressure is the decision by OPEC+ to increase supplies by 2 million barrels per day between May and July. Meanwhile, analysts expect global oil inventories to continue to fall, however, predicting accelerating fuel demand in the second half of the year as the global economic recovery gathers steam. "A lot of destocking is going on, so we are well into the rebalancing process," said Energy Aspects analyst Virendra Chauhan. Physical markets will still need to pick up, though, before prices and inter-month spreads can rally, he added.

Natural gas futures are up 0.1% to $2.524 following a 0.1% gain yesterday. Preliminary estimates have LNG feedgas flows today recovering from some of Thursdays declines following an annual emergency shutdown test at Corpus Christi's Sinton compressor station.

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, Petroleo Brasileiro SA said a group representing 5% of its shareholders has demanded the adoption of a cumulative voting system for the election of its board. Petrobras also said in a securities filing that minority shareholders proposed a new candidate for the board, banker Jose Joao Abdalla Filho, owner of Banco Classico and energy and agribusiness companies. His name was proposed by investment funds holding Petrobras shares.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Antero Resources and Antero Midstream announced that Glen Warren will retire as President and Chief Financial Officer of Antero Resources and President of Antero Midstream, effective April 30, 2021. Mr. Warren will also step down from the board of both companies as of the same date.

Antero Resources and Antero Midstream announced new responsibilities for certain members of their management teams upon the effectiveness of Glen C. Warren, Jr. retirement as Antero Resources' President, Chief Financial Officer and Director and Antero Midstream's President and Director on April 30, 2021. Paul M. Rady, currently Chairman and CEO of both Antero Resources and Antero Midstream, will also be named President of both Antero Resources and Antero Midstream. Michael N. Kennedy, currently Senior Vice President (SVP) of Finance at Antero Resources and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Antero Midstream will be named CFO of Antero Resources and will be appointed to the Antero Midstream Board of Directors. Mr. Kennedy will also serve as SVP of Finance for Antero Midstream. Brendan E. Krueger, currently Vice President of Finance and Treasurer of Antero Resources and Antero Midstream, will be named CFO of Antero Midstream.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

ION Geophysical announced that the Company was awarded an exclusive agreement for 3D multi-client programs offshore Kenya. The agreement includes both 3D new acquisition offshore the Lamu Basin and reimaging vintage data offshore Kenya. Offshore Kenya is an attractive area with a proven petroleum system; however, it has remained underexplored, in part due to lack of available 3D data. The final shape and size of new 3D programs will be dictated by client input and underwriting.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

According to Reuters, CVR Energy said it has filed a lawsuit against peer Delek US Holdings as it seeks to inspect certain books and records of Delek relating to its CEO compensation.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were subdued, as a rise in bond yields weighed on richly valued technology stocks a day after the S&P 500 closed at a record high. European stocks were little changed, after hitting longest weekly highs since November 2019. Japan's Nikkei ended higher, with the beginning of the earnings season. The dollar recovered, following weak U.S. jobs data. Gold prices slipped. Oil prices dropped, dragged down by pandemic fears altering oil demand. Data for producer prices is scheduled for release, later in the day.

