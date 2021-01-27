Oil Prices Edge Lower As Coronavirus Cases Rise

SECTOR COMMENTARY

The energy sector is set for a lower start, weighed down by weakness in both the crude complex and in the major equity futures which fell this morning as investors turned more cautious about COVID-19 and stretched stock valuations ahead the FOMC meeting and a full earnings schedule.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures inched lower this morning, pressured by persistent concerns about demand as coronavirus cases top 100 million globally but supported by last night’s industry supply report showing U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly fell last week. The API report showed U.S. crude inventories fell by 5.3 million barrels vs expectations of a 430k share build while gasoline and distillates stocks rose more than anticipated.

Natural gas futures jumped over 2.5% this morning to a new one-week high, supported by forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand through mid-February than previously expected.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

MKM Partners initiated coverage of BP with a ‘Buy’ rating.

Press Release - The H24All project, led by a consortium of fifteen partners, has presented an application for European Green Deal funding to develop Europe’s first 100 megawatt (MW) alkaline electrolyzer plant which will be connected to a Repsolindustrial site. The consortium aims to pave the way for a new and competitive hydrogen industry based on European know-how through innovation by developing, building, operating, and demonstrating the sustainability of a 100 MW high-pressure alkaline electrolyzer. The technology will be demonstrated in real operation according to end-users’ needs, meeting market requirements for competitive low-carbon hydrogen production.

U.S. E&PS

Press Release - Hess Corporation reported a net loss of $97 million, or $0.32 per common share, in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with a net loss of $222 million, or $0.73 per common share, in the fourth quarter of 2019. On an adjusted basis, the Corporation reported a net loss of $176 million, or $0.58 per common share, in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with an adjusted net loss of $180 million, or $0.60 per common share, in the prior-year quarter.

CANADIAN E&PS

Stifel reinstated coverage of Canadian Natural Resources with a ‘Buy’ rating.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - Black Hills announced that its Nebraska natural gas utility, Black Hills Nebraska Gas, LLC, doing business as Black Hills Energy, received approval from the Nebraska Public Service Commission of a settlement agreement providing the company a general rate increase and allowing consolidation of its base rates and tariffs.

Press Release - KBR announced that it has been awarded a study by Keppel Data Centres to assess scenarios for alternative hydrogen-based energy sources to supply new data center investment and deployment in Singapore.

DRILLERS

Press Release - RPC announced its unaudited results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, revenues were $148.6 million, a decrease of 37.0 percent compared to $236.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $21.6 million compared to an operating loss of $27.9 million in the same period of the prior year. Adjusted operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $11.3 million compared to an adjusted operating loss of $17.3 million in the same period of the prior year. Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $10.2 million, or $0.05 loss per share, compared to a net loss of $23.4 million, or $0.11 loss per share, in the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $6.8 million, or $0.03 adjusted loss per share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $13.9 million, or $0.07 adjusted loss per share, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

REFINERS

Goldman Sachs downgraded Delek US Holdings to ‘Sell’ from ‘Neutral.’

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were in the red, ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy decision, due later in the day. European stocks dipped due to losses in technology and mining sectors. Japan’s Nikkei closed higher, on hopes of better corporate results after the International Monetary Fund raised its forecast for global growth. Gold prices slipped as the dollar climbed, while investors awaited further clarity on U.S. monetary stimulus. Oil prices were steady after industry data showed U.S. crude inventories fell unexpectedly. U.S. durable goods data is expected later in the day. Apple and Facebook are scheduled to report results after market’s close.

