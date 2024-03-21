News & Insights

Oil prices ease on Gaza ceasefire possibility, dollar strength

March 21, 2024 — 08:47 pm EDT

Written by Laila Kearney for Reuters ->

By Laila Kearney

NEW YORK, March 21 (Reuters) - Oil prices sank in early Asian trading on Friday on the possibility of a nearing Gaza ceasefire, which could loosen global supply, at the same time a stronger U.S. dollar and faltering gasoline dampened demand sentiment.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures fell 18 cents to $85.60 a barrel by 0011 GMT. U.S. crude CLc1 futures shed 19 cents to $80.88 per barrel.

On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he believed talks in Qatar could reach a Gaza ceasefire agreement, increasing the prospect of more global oil supply.

Blinken met Arab foreign ministers and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Cairo as negotiators in Qatar centred on a truce of about six weeks.

In the United States, the world's top oil consumer, gasoline product supplied, a proxy for demand, slipped below 9 million barrels for the first time in three weeks, indicating a possible slowdown in crude demand. EIA/S

U.S. gasoline futures RBc1 remained unchanged at $2.7227 a gallon.

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar, which trades inversely with oil prices, strengthened after the Swiss National Bank's surprise interest rate cut bolstered global risk sentiment, making crude more expensive to global buyers.

