Oil Prices Ease Following Surge

Energy stocks are set to open in the red, tracking weaker broader index futures and lower oil prices. Corporate news flow is light with conference and NDR season in full swing. Broader equities are marginally lower after the Nasdaq closed at a 9-month high yesterday as tech giants Nvidia and Meta have led equity gains in 2023, with both stocks up more than 100% year-to-date..

Oil prices were broadly stable on Thursday as traders warily watched for signs of progress on talks to raise the U.S. debt ceiling, after surging in the previous session on optimism over U.S. fuel demand. A sharp plunge in U.S. gasoline inventories due to demand surging to the highest levels since 2021, and optimism surrounding negotiations over the U.S. debt ceiling, helped the main crude benchmarks settle more than $2 higher on Wednesday.

Natural gas futures are rebounding from yesterday’s losses, up 1.5% to $2.40 ahead of weekly inventory data. U.S. utilities likely added a bigger-than-normal 108 bcf of natural gas to storage last week, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday. That compares with a 87 bcf injection during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 91 bcf.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Aramco named Nasir al-Naimi as president of its upstream business and Mohammed Al Qahtani as president of its downstream business.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

No significant news.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Eagle Materials reported financial results for fiscal year 2023 and the fiscal fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023. The company recorded Revenue of $470.1 million, up 14% and diluted earnings per share of $2.79, up 47% in the fourth quarter 2023 and recorded Revenue of $2.1 billion, up 15% and diluted earnings per share of $12.46, up 36% in the full fiscal year 2023.

Granite has received approval from the Utah Department of Air Quality (UDAQ) to begin the public comment period as part of Granite’s Parleys I-80 South Quarry Small Mine Air Permit application. During this rigorous application process, the application undergoes a comprehensive 30-day comment period, allowing the public to provide valuable input.

KBR announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.135 per share on the company's common stock, par value $0.001 per share, to be paid on July 14, 2023 to stockholders of record on June 15, 2023.

As previously disclosed, a subsidiary of NCS Multistage Holdings was a defendant in a lawsuit in state district court in Texas, for which the trial began during the last week of April 2023. On May 2, 2023, the jury returned a verdict against us, and we accrued a liability of $17.5 million as of March 31, 2023, representing our best estimate of the damages we expected to be awarded, which was potentially subject to additional calculated interest. On May 15, 2023, a judgment was rendered which awarded the plaintiffs damages of $42.5 million, inclusive of interest and netting $0.7 million awarded to us associated with unpaid invoices, plus court costs and post-judgment interest.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Stifel downgraded Magellan Midstream to Hold from Buy.

Scorpio Tankers announced that it has recently purchased 1,262,959 of its common shares in the open market at an average price of $48.42 per share as part of the Company’s securities repurchase program. The Company currently has 56,183,682 common shares outstanding.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures inched lower, while gold slipped as risk appetite perked up.. European stocks climbed, with Germany's blue-chip index scaling to its highest in more than one year. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei share average rallied for a sixth straight session to scale a 20-month high. Oil prices eased after surging in the previous session on optimism over U.S. fuel demand. The U.S. dollar held near a seven-week peak against a basket of major currencies.

