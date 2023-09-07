Oil Prices Ease as an Uncertain Economic Outlook for China Outweighs Expectations of Tighter Supplies

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are set to open in the red, tracking weaker broader index futures (S&P 500 Index futures -0.7% as of 8:50 AM ET), and lower oil prices. Positions continue to be consolidating in this early September period after a strong showing in August, as investors weigh persistently high rates, strong labor data, and tightening consumer credit.

Oil prices eased on Thursday as an uncertain economic outlook for China outweighed expectations of tighter supplies from extended supply cuts in Saudi Arabia and Russia. Both benchmarks had spiked earlier in the week after Saudi Arabia and Russia, the world's top two oil exporters, extended voluntary supply cuts to the year-end. These were on top of the April cuts agreed by several OPEC+ producers running to the end of 2024.

Natural gas futures are flat ahead of weekly inventory data. Analysts expect a build of 41 bcf.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Strike action at Chevron's two major liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects in Australia was paused for 24 hours because of progress made in mediation talks, a union alliance said on Thursday, raising prospects the parties may be nearing a deal.

Chevron said it plans to raise capital expenditures in the Permian basin by 25% in 2024 from its annual guidance despite a more modest rig count plan for the largest U.S. unconventional basin.

Hydrogen distribution and fueling business OneH2 has closed its latest funding round with investments led by Chevron and current investors Trafigura and The Papé Group. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Eni started placement of EUR 1 bln, 7-year sustainability-linked convertible bond.

Canadian exploration company Peyto on Wednesday said it reached an agreement to buy Spanish oil giant Repsol's Canadian upstream oil and gas assets for $468 million.

Stellantis believed internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles could be on the road until 2050, making it necessary to contain their carbon emissions until they're finally replaced by fully electric ones.

Shell planned to put German solar storage system manufacturer Sonnen up for sale, German business daily Handelsblatt reported on Thursday, citing finance sources.

SunPower announced three new grant programs to ensure solar benefits all Americans. These grants are funded by SunPower Foundation, the company's philanthropic arm, with the intent to foster an equitable clean energy transition.

TotalEnergies planned to restart the coker at its 238,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery on Thursday, said people familiar with plant operations on Wednesday.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Suncor reported planned equipment shutdown at Montreal refinery.

U.S. E&PS

Crescent Energy announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of 10,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Crescent Energy announced that it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire incremental working interest in its operated Western Eagle Ford assets for total consideration of $250 million in cash, subject to customary purchase price adjustments.

Permian Resources announced that Permian Resources Operating, LLC, a subsidiary of Permian Resources, has priced its previously announced private placement pursuant to Rule 144A and Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, to eligible purchasers of $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of 7.000% senior notes due 2032.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

IDEX announced that its Board of Directors has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.64 per common share. This dividend will be paid October 27, 2023 to shareholders of record as of October 13, 2023. This dividend represents the company’s 116th consecutive regular quarterly cash dividend payment.

Raymond James initiated Oil States International with an Outperform.

DRILLERS

Precision Drilling announce that it has entered into an agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of CWC Energy Services for total consideration of approximately $141 million, comprised of 947,909 Precision shares, valued at approximately $88 million as of September 1, 2023 market close, $14 million in cash, plus the assumption of CWC’s outstanding debt.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures fell over persistent inflationary pressures, while investors awaited comments from key Federal Reserve officials later in the day. European shares inched higher after a six-day losing run, with defensive healthcare and utilities in the lead. Japanese stocks snapped an eight-day winning streak, having reversed course from earlier highs as rising U.S. yields and a slowing Chinese economy sapped momentum. Hong Kong's Hang Seng and China's CSI300 Index dropped. Gold inched higher, as a slight pullback in Treasury yields offered some respite from a robust dollar.

