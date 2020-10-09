Oil prices ease after Norway oil worker strike ends

US Markets

Oil prices eased on Friday after an oil worker strike in Norway ended, which should boost output, even though production was still down in the United States ahead of a hurricane.

NEW YORK, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Oil prices eased on Friday after an oil worker strike in Norway ended, which should boost output, even though production was still down in the United States ahead of a hurricane.

Brent LCOc1 futures fell 52 cents, or 1.2%, to $42.82 a barrel by 12:56 p.m. EDT (1656 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 fell 52 cents, or 1.3%, to $40.67.

Norwegian oil firms have struck a wage bargain with labour union officials, ending a strike that had threatened to cut the country's oil and gas output by close to 25% next week, negotiators for each side told Reuters on Friday.

