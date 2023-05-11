Oil Prices Drop, Political Standoff About the U.S. Debt Ceiling

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are set to open lower, tracking declining broader index futures and oil prices. Weekly jobless claims of 264,000 was the highest in 19 months, while embattled regional bank PacWest shares are down over 20% after reporting that deposits fell 9.5% last week. A potentially weakening labor market and further troubles in the regional banks are weighing heavily on risk sentiment.

Oil prices erased earlier gains on Thursday during U.S. trading hours as a political standoff about the U.S. debt ceiling overshadowed a G7 finance leaders' meeting, raising jitters about a possible recession in the world's biggest oil consumer.

Natural gas futures are lower by 1% ahead of weekly inventory data.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Saudi Aramco has seen progress slow for the planned initial public offering of its energy-trading unit, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Equinor has, on behalf of the BM-C-33 license with partners Repsol Sinopec Brasil and Petrobras, awarded a contract for subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) to TechnipFMC, and a sales and purchase agreement (SPA) for the delivery of a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit to MODEC Inc.

Three of Britain's largest power providers have expressed interest in acquiring Shell's UK retail business which was put under review due to poor returns earlier this year, sources close to the process said.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

No significant news.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Granite has been selected by the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) to reconstruct a section of highway in Sparks, Nevada. The project, valued at approximately $58 million, is an extension of the company’s award-winning Pyramid and McCarran Intersection Improvement Project, completed in 2017. Funding will come from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and was included in Granite’s first-quarter CAP.

JP Morgan downgraded Profrac Holding to Neutral from Overweight.

Raymond James downgraded Secure Energy to Outperform from Strong Buy.

TechnipFMC has been awarded a major contract for an integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (iEPCI) project by Equinor Energy do Brasil Ltda., a subsidiary of Equinor ASA (Equinor).

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

The board of directors of Phillips 66 has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share on Phillips 66 common stock. The dividend is payable on June 1, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 22, 2023.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Scorpio Tankers announced that it has exercised the purchase options on five ships and that it has repurchased its common shares in the open market.

Teekay reported results for the three months ended March 31, 2023. GAAP net income attributable to shareholders of Teekay of $48.8 million, or $0.49 per share, and adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of Teekay of $51.0 million, or $0.52 per share, in the first quarter of 2023. Teekay Parent completed its $30 million common share repurchase program that was announced in August 2022 and announced a new $30 million common share repurchase program in March 2023. Since reporting earnings last quarter, Teekay Parent has repurchased a further $27.1 million of its outstanding common shares, bringing the total repurchased since the beginning of our programs in August 2022 to $45.8 million at an average price of $4.93 per share.

Teekay Tankers announced that its Board of Directors has approved an update to the Company’s capital allocation plan under which existing capital allocation priorities of balance sheet strength and well-timed fleet reinvestments will be supplemented by returns of capital to shareholders.

TC Energy says it has restarted compressor units at all locations that were shut down due to wildfire precautions in Alberta.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures decelerated and are in the red, while Disney took a hit as it lost subscribers in the prior quarter. European shares rose, led by gains in media and travel stocks. Japan's Nikkei ended lower amid a mixed bag of corporate earnings. Gold prices extended losses to a second session while the dollar advanced as markets assessed U.S. inflation data.

