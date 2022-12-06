Oil Prices Drop on Rising Economic Uncertainty, Strong U.S. Dollar

The energy sector is poised for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities while major equity futures were flat following yesterday’s steep drop.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures extended their slide lower, falling on a rise in economic uncertainty and continued strength in the greenback which offset the bullish impact of a price cap placed on Russian oil and the prospects of a demand boost in China. Futures yesterday recorded their biggest daily drop in two weeks after U.S. services industry data indicated a strong U.S. economy and drove expectations of higher interest rates than recently forecast. The U.S. dollar index edged lower this morning but was still buoyed by bets of higher interest rates, following the biggest rally in two weeks yesterday. In China, more cities are easing COVID-19-related curbs today and the country is set to announce even more relaxation tomorrow, prompting expectations of increased demand.

Natural gas futures continued to build on yesterday’s 11% decline, pressured warmer weather forecasts in key consuming regions and another delay in the Freeport LNG export facility.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Bloomberg reported that Chevron will formally take over operational control of a key Venezuelan oil-processing facility this week during a joint visit to the site by company and government representatives, according to a person familiar with the plan.

Exxon Mobil started production at a new polypropylene unit at its Baton Rouge, Louisiana refining and petrochemical complex, the company said in a statement. The new unit, with a pricetag over half a billion dollars, adds 450,000 metric tons of polypropylene production, doubling the Baton Rouge Polyolefins plant’s capacity, Exxon said.

The Board of Directors of Hiap Tong Corporation Ltd announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hiap Tong Crane & Transport Pte. Ltd., has been awarded a 5-year contract by oil and gas company, ExxonMobil Asia Pacific Pte Ltd with effect from 1st December 2022.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

On 1 November 2022, the Directors of BP p.l.c. announced that the interim dividend for the third quarter of 2022 would be US$0.06006 per ordinary share (US$0.36036 per ADS). This interim dividend is to be paid on 16 December 2022 to shareholders on the share register on 11 November 2022. The dividend is payable in cash in sterling to holders of ordinary shares and in US dollars to holders of ADSs. The board has decided not to offer a scrip dividend alternative in respect of the third quarter 2022 dividend. Dividend reinvestment plans have been made available for this dividend for ordinary shareholders and ADS holders (subject to certain exceptions) to receive additional bp shares.

Equinor has, on behalf of the partnership, submitted the plan for development and operation (PDO) for Verdande to the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy. The subsea development secures important oil volumes to the Norne production vessel. Verdande will be put on stream in the fourth quarter of 2025.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Cenovus Energy announced its 2023 budget, delivering disciplined capital allocation and focused investment plans to progress opportunities across its integrated portfolio, holding oil sands and conventional operating costs flat, reducing downstream operating costs and positioning the company for continued growth in shareholder returns. Cenovus plans to invest between $4.0 billion and $4.5 billion in 2023, including about $2.8 billion of sustaining capital to maintain base production and support continued safe and reliable operations. A range of $1.2 billion to $1.7 billion will be directed towards optimization and growth, including construction of the West White Rose project in Atlantic Canada, continued optimization of Cenovus’s oil sands assets and opportunities in the downstream business to improve reliability and increase margin capture.

U.S. E&PS

Laredo Petroleum provided updates related to fourth-quarter 2022: 4Q-22 average daily oil production currently above the high end of guidance range (32-34 MBO/d); 4Q-22 average daily total production currently above the high end of guidance range (72.5-75.5 MBOE/d); 4Q-22 capital investments expected to be within guidance range of $135-$145 million; Repurchased approximately $100 million of face value of term debt quarter-to-date; Repurchased approximately $11 million of equity quarter-to-date; Announced rebranding of Company to Vital Energy.

Matador Resources announced that its Board of Directors amended the Company’s dividend policy pursuant to which the Company intends to pay cash dividends on its common stock of $0.15 per share per quarter in 2023, which is a 50% increase from its prior policy of $0.10 per share per quarter. The Company anticipates that the Board will implement such amended policy in connection with the declaration of Matador’s next quarterly dividend, which is expected during the first quarter of 2023 for a dividend to be paid during early March 2023.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Snam and Baker Hughes successfully completed the first trial for the use of hydrogen as fuel in a gas compression station.

Shawcor announced that it has acquired Kanata Electronic Services Limited, a privately owned manufacturer and supplier of specialty cable assemblies and wire harnesses for the nuclear and aerospace industries. Kanata serves customers around the globe from a single, Toronto area site and will be integrated into Shawcor’s ShawFlex wire and cable business.

SLB announced the early results of the previously announced offer by Schlumberger Holdings Corporation, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of SLB, to purchase for cash up to an aggregate purchase price amount, including premium but excluding any Accrued Interest, of $500,000,000 of notes. Additionally, SLB announced the increase of the Maximum Purchase Price from $500,000,000 to up to $800,000,000, and no Notes with Acceptance Priority Levels 3 and 4 will be accepted for purchase. All other terms of the previously announced Offer remain unchanged.

As per SEC filing, on December 1, 2022, Weatherford International, LLC, Weatherford International plc, as parent guarantor, Weatherford International Ltd., as issuer, and Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as trustee, entered into a supplemental indenture to the indenture dated as of October 27, 2021 by and among the Parties and the other guarantors party thereto, providing for the issuance of the 8.625% Senior Notes due 2030 by WIL-Bermuda.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Cheniere Energy announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings, LLC, will redeem all of its 7.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 outstanding on January 5, 2023. CCH will redeem the Notes at a make-whole redemption price based on the treasury rate plus 50 basis points.

Energy Transfer LP announced the pricing of its $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 5.550% senior notes due 2028 and $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of 5.750% senior notes due 2033 at a price to the public of 99.974% and 99.891%, respectively, of their face value.

Scorpio Tankers announced that all of the holders of the Company’s Convertible Bond due 2025 have converted their bonds into an aggregate of 5,757,698 common shares of Scorpio Tankers. As a result of the conversion, the Company’s outstanding debt has been reduced by $205.0 million, which was the accreted principal on the outstanding bonds. As of today, the Company has 62,052,370 common shares issued and outstanding, which includes the conversion of all of the Convertible Bonds.

Sunoco LP guided FY 2023 adjusted EBITDA of $850-900M. Other FY2023 Guidance includes: Fuel volume/margin ~7.8B gallons; ~12 CPG. Industry breakeven margins continue to move higher; Total operating expenses ~$525-535M, Flat to 2022; Growth capital ~$150M+, Expect to self-fund 2023 capital spend; Maintenance capital ~$60M.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures were subdued following a selloff on Wall Street after strong U.S. data fanned fears that the Federal Reserve could persist with its aggressive interest rate hikes, with investor focus also turning to Georgia runoff election, which might decide the fate of the U.S. Senate. European shares slipped and British stocks were lower. Japanese shares ended higher boosted by chip stocks and exporters. Gold prices climbed as the U.S. dollar eased. Oil fell in a volatile market, as a stronger U.S. dollar and economic uncertainty offset the bullish impact of a price cap placed on Russian oil and prospects of a demand boost in China.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.