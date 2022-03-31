Oil Prices Drop on News of U.S. Reserves Release

The energy sector is poised to kick off the final trading day of the quarter lower, tracking a plunge in crude prices while major equity futures were flat. In addition to a large SPR release, OPEC+ just announced it would stick to existing plans for modest oil production increases in May.

Meanwhile, futures were down more than 5% on news that the United States was considering a 180 million barrel release from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the largest in the near 50-year history of the SPR. The record SPR oil release is the equivalent to two days of global demand and would hit the market over several months, four U.S. sources said on Wednesday, as the White House tries to lower fuel prices. In response to the news, Goldman Sachs analysts said the move would help the oil market to rebalance in 2022 but was not a permanent fix. IEA member countries are due to meet on Friday to decide on a potential collective oil release, a spokesperson for New Zealand's energy minister said on Thursday.

Natural gas futures turned lower, pressured by a selloff in the crude complex and forecasts for milder weather and lower demand than previously expected.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS announced the award of a large 4D ocean bottom node baseline project by Equinor. The two-month survey covers the Krafla, Askja and Sentral fields in the Norwegian North Sea.

Petrobras has reached an agreement to settle four contractual disputes with conglomerate Novonor, the Brazilian state-run oil company said.

Petrobras said that a Rio de Janeiro state court has ruled against the state-run oil company in a case brought up by drilling contractor Paragon Offshore Nederland BV.

Reuters reported that PetroRio SA is close to agreeing on terms to purchase the Albacora Leste field from Petrobras, though talks around the neighboring Albacora field are proving more complex.

Brazil's Treasury Secretary Paulo Valle said the change in state-run oil company Petrobras' leadership brings no change to the Economy Ministry's position about measures to curb high fuel prices.

According to Reuters, Repsol proposed dividend and capital reductions: to propose a dividend of 0.33 gross euros per share with expected payment date to take place on July 7; to propose a dividend of 0.325 gross euros per share charged to free reserves, whose distribution is expected for January 2023; to propose a share capital reduction for a maximum amount of 75 million euros, through the redemption of a maximum of 75 million of the company's own shares; to propose a capital reduction for a maximum amount of 152,7 million euros, equal to 10% of the share capital, through the redemption of a maximum of 152,7 million of the company's own shares.

Sempra and TotalEnergies announced that Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Sempra, and TotalEnergies are expanding their North American strategic alliance through two memoranda of understanding (MOU): one for Sempra Infrastructure's proposed Vista Pacífico LNG project in Mexico; and a second MOU for a proposed offshore wind project in California under development by TotalEnergies, as well as other renewable energy and energy storage projects under development by Sempra Infrastructure in Northern Mexico.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Suncor Energy said it had extinguished a fire at its 146,000-barrel-per-day Edmonton refinery in Canada's Alberta that broke out in the morning and caused one injury.

U.S. E&PS

Mizuho upgraded APA to Buy from Neutral.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Baker Hughes has been awarded a contract by TERNA, the construction arm of GEK TERNA Group, to supply gas turbines and compressors that can run on a blend of natural gas and hydrogen for a new compression station of the Greek Natural Gas Transmission System. The compression station will serve domestic gas supply in Greece.

Wells Fargo upgraded Baker Hughes to Overweight from Equal Weight.

Granite announced it has been awarded a major road improvement project by the City of Chandler, Arizona. The approximately $20 million award will be federally funded and managed by the city. It is the largest contract so far for Granite’s newly established Phoenix Area office and will improve road safety and features along Chandler Heights Road from McQueen Road to Gilbert Road. The award is anticipated to be included in Granite’s first quarter CAP.

Wells Fargo downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services to Equal Weight from Overweight.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures were little changed. European shares slipped in choppy trade as oil stocks slid. Japan’s Nikkei ended lower and posted its worst quarter in two years. The dollar index was up, while gold prices were in the red.

