Oil Prices Drop Further After OPEC Lowered Demand Outlook

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set for a mixed to lower start, weighed down by weakness in the crude complex and broader equity markets which slid as investors look to wrap up a week of modest gains heading into the extended holiday weekend.

Oil prices dropped for a second-straight day, pulling back from a one-year high after OPEC again lowered its demand forecast and the International Energy Agency said the market remains oversupplied. Overnight trading volume was below average partially due to the Lunar New Year Holiday. However, both contracts were still on course for weekly gains. The next catalyst for prices is the weekly rig count data due out later today.

Natural gas futures bucked the trend and are higher by ~2%, supported by increased heating demand due to freezing weather in parts of the Southeast.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Scotiabank upgraded Royal Dutch Shell to Sector Perform from Sector Underperform.

Applus+ in Spain has been awarded a 4-year contract extension with Repsol for static reliability services. This award means the 4-year extension of an already existing contract that will last until January 2025.

CANADIAN E&PS

Canacol Energy announced that Mr. Juan Argento has been appointed to the Board of Directors.

ATB Capital revised rating of Seven Generations Energy to Tender from Outperform.

BMO Capital Markets downgraded Seven Generations Energy to Market Perform from Outperform.

OILFIELD SERVICES

ION Geophysical announced the election of Mr. Zhang ShaoHua to its Board of Directors effective February 8, 2021.

ION Geophysical announced an amendment to the Restructuring Support Agreement that, together with a separate support agreement with Mr. James Lapeyre, reflects increasing bondholder support to 92%, from 84% at the time of the initial announcement, and includes finalized pricing terms. Based on the 20 trading day VWAP since the initial announcement, the price to purchase new shares of stock through the rights offering was set at $2.57 and the conversion price of the new 8% Senior Secured Second Priority Notes due 2025 was set at the high end of the collar at $3.00. The Company also entered into a support agreement with the lender of its credit facility, PNC Bank, which will permit the Company to consummate and implement the bond restructuring transactions.

Newpark Resources announced results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $129.7 million compared to $96.4 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $189.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $18.4 million, or ($0.20) per share, compared to net loss of $23.9 million, or ($0.26) per share, for the third quarter of 2020, and net loss of $17.1 million, or ($0.19) per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Enbridge reported strong full-year 2020 financial results. Full year GAAP earnings was $3.0 billion or $1.48 per common share, compared with GAAP earnings of $5.3 billion or $2.64 per common share in 2019, all of which amounts include non-recurring and unrealized items. Adjusted earnings was $4.9 billion or $2.42 per common share, compared with $5.3 billion or $2.65 per common share in 2019. DCF per share was $4.67, exceeded mid-point of full-year guidance of $4.50 to $4.80 and exited 2020 with strong financial position with Debt to EBITDA of 4.6x. In addition, the company increased the 2021 quarterly dividend by 3% to $0.835 per share reflecting the 26th consecutive annual increase. The company reaffirmed its growth expectation of 5-7% annualized DCF per share through 2023. Enbridge also provided 2021 financial guidance which included EBITDA between $13.9 and $14.3 billion with a projected range of 2021 DCF of $4.70 to $5.00 per share.

Noble Midstream Partners reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 financial and operational results. Fourth-quarter 2020 revenues totaled $207 million, up 11% sequentially, due to an increase in fresh water delivery revenue and third-party crude oil sales. Affiliate oil and gas gathering revenue of $76 million and third-party oil and gas gathering revenue of $18 million both decreased 5% sequentially due to natural field declines. It also generated $40 million Net Income Attributable to the Partnership, $85 million Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, and $95 million in Adjusted Net EBITDA. In addition, Noble Midstream is reinstating oil, gas, and produced water volume guidance and estimates 2021 gross oil and gas gathering and sales volumes of 275,000 to 305,000 Boe/d and produced water volumes of 120,000 to 140,000 Bw/d.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures slipped as investors awaited for signs of progress towards more U.S. fiscal stimulus. European shares dipped, while Chinese stocks ended higher as upbeat inflation data indicated a recovery in the world's second-largest economy. The dollar rebounded pushing gold prices down. Oil prices dropped after OPEC lowered its demand forecast.

