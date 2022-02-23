Oil Prices Drop as Initial Russia Sanctions Avoid Supply Disruptions

The energy sector is set for a higher start, supported by strength in the major equity futures but pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities which fell from seven-year highs this morning. Global stock markets rebounded from jitters over Western sanctions on Russia in response to President Vladimir Putin’s authorization to send soldiers into eastern Ukraine.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are down in early trading after a first wave of U.S. and European sanctions on Russia appeared unlikely to disrupt oil supplies. Sanctions imposed by the United States, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Canada and Japan were focused on Russian banks and elites while Germany halted certification of a gas pipeline from Russia. The United States made it clear that sanctions agreed and those which may be imposed will not target oil and gas flows. However, analysts expect oil prices to continue seeing support from the Russia-Ukraine crisis, with some Western countries promising to impose more sanctions if Russia launches a full invasion. On Wednesday, U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said the United States is prepared to respond to further Russian advancement in Ukraine by cutting off Moscow from Western technologies and financial resources. Additionally, the potential return of more Iranian crude to the market weighed on prices, as Tehran and world powers inch closer to reviving a nuclear agreement. Yet analysts said there is little chance of Iranian crude returning to the market in the immediate future to ease current supply tightness.

Natural gas futures rose this morning, supported by forecasts for cooler weather forecasts and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Chevron U.S.A., a subsidiary of Chevron, and Bunge North America, a subsidiary of Bunge, announced the signing of definitive transaction agreements to create their previously announced joint venture. The new venture will create renewable feedstocks leveraging Bunge’s expertise in oilseed processing and farmer relationships and Chevron’s expertise in fuels manufacturing and marketing. The agreements are subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval.

Exxon Mobil and its partners signed a deal with the Papua New Guinea (PNG) government, the U.S. energy giant said on Tuesday, paving the way for the development of the P'nyang gas field and ending years of uncertainty over the project.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

The President of ENEA, Gilberto Dialuce, and the CEO of Eni, Claudio Descalzi, announced the signing of a Joint Cooperation Agreement (JCA) for the realisation of projects focused on decarbonisation and ecological energy transition.

Siemens Gamesa has been selected as the preferred supplier of offshore wind turbines for the two Baltic projects jointly developed by Equinor and Polenergia.

Petrobras said it had approved the sale of its entire stake in four onshore fields at Polo Norte Capixaba to a subsidiary of private equity firm Seacrest Group for up to $544 million.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Berry Corporation reported fourth quarter and full-year 2021 results. For the fourth quarter the net income was $9 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, and Adjusted Net Income was $10 million, or $0.12 per diluted share. For the full year Berry's net loss was $16 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, and Adjusted Net Income was $21 million, or $0.25 per diluted share. In addition, the Company's Board of Directors approved a first quarter 2022 dividend of $0.06 per share.

ConocoPhillips announced that it is commencing a private offer to exchange four series of notes issued by COP, ConocoPhillips Company and Burlington Resources LLC for a combination of cash and a new series of CPCo’s senior notes due 2062.

Diamondback Energy announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. Diamondback's fourth quarter 2021 net income was $1,002 million, or $5.54 per diluted share. Adjusted net income was $657 million, or $3.63 per diluted share. The Company is also increasing annual dividend by 20.0% to $2.40 per share; declared Q4 2021 cash dividend of $0.60 per share payable on March 11, 2022; implies a 1.8% annualized yield based on the February 18, 2022 share closing price of $131.47.

Diamondback Energy announced a series of leadership appointments and promotions, effective immediately. Travis Stice will assume the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors of Diamondback and will remain in his current role as Chief Executive Officer. Steven West, current Chairman, will remain on the Board as a Director. Kaes Van’t Hof, currently Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Business Development, has been appointed President. Mr. Van’t Hof will also remain in his current role as Chief Financial Officer of Diamondback and President of the General Partners of Viper Energy Partners LP and Rattler Midstream LP. Daniel Wesson, currently Executive Vice President of Operations, has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of Diamondback, reporting to Kaes Van’t Hof. Diamondback also announced the addition of four Vice Presidents to the executive team: Chris Curry has been promoted to Vice President of Land; Johnny Dossey has been promoted to Vice President of Marketing; Hunter Landers has been promoted to Vice President of Completions; Nathan Luoma has been promoted to Vice President of Production.

Laredo Petroleum announced its fourth-quarter 2021 financial results. For the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company reported net income attributable to common stockholders of $216.3 million, or $12.84 per diluted share. Adjusted Net Income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $57.2 million, or $3.39 per adjusted diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $182.2 million.

Laredo Petroleum announced its capital budget and production guidance for full-year 2022: Allocates capital to highest-return opportunities, prioritizing the generation of Free Cash Flow and leverage reduction; Maintains capital discipline with flat activity levels versus 2021, with expected total capital expenditures of ~$520 million, including ~$20 million for non-operated activity and ~$10 million for ESG focused investments; Generates expected Free Cash Flow1 of >$300 million at $80 WTI and $4.65 Henry Hub

Accelerates achievement.

Piper Sandler upgraded Marathon Oil to Overweight from Neutral.

Matador Resources reported financial results for the fourth quarter 2021. Fourth quarter 2021 net income (GAAP basis) was $214.8 million, or net income of $1.80 per diluted common share, a sequential increase from net income of $203.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, and a significant year-over-year increase from a net loss of $89.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Fourth quarter 2021 adjusted net income (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $151.2 million, or adjusted net income of $1.26 per diluted common share, a sequential increase from adjusted net income of $148.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, and a significant year-over-year increase from adjusted net income of $32.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Matador Resources announced its full year 2022 operating plan and market guidance. Matador expects to continue drilling longer horizontal wells from multi-well pads in 2022, with 90% having lateral lengths of two miles or greater. This, in turn, is expected to result in an uneven cadence of wells being turned to sales in any given period, much like the Company has experienced over the last two years. As a result, Matador expects its production growth profile to continue to be uneven or “lumpy” from quarter to quarter. The Company also announced that Matador’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share payable in March 2022, amounting to $0.20 per share on an annualized basis, and consistent with the doubling of its dividend in the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to the first three quarters of 2021.

Reuters reported that Ovintiv is looking to hire an investment bank to consider options for its acreage in the Uinta basin of Utah, as it looks to cash in on a boom in energy prices to cut debt.

Range Resources announced its fourth quarter 2021 financial results and plans for 2022. GAAP revenues for fourth quarter 2021 totaled $1.57 billion, GAAP net cash provided from operating activities (including changes in working capital) was $318 million, and GAAP net income was $891 million ($3.47 per diluted share). Fourth quarter earnings results include a $310 million mark-to-market derivative gain due to decreases in commodity prices. Non-GAAP revenues for fourth quarter 2021 totaled $976 million, and cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, a non-GAAP measure, was $424 million. Adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates, a non-GAAP measure, was $242 million ($0.96 per diluted share) in fourth quarter 2021. Range’s Board of Directors has approved the reinstatement of the Company’s regular quarterly cash dividend, with payments expected to start in the second half of 2022, at an anticipated annual dividend rate of $0.32 per share of the Company’s common stock ($0.08 per quarter). Range’s Board of Directors approved an expansion of the Company’s share repurchase program with $500 million available and effective immediately. This repurchase program, which is equivalent to approximately 10% of Range’s market capitalization, is expected to be funded with free cash flow generation.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Archrock Inc Q4 adj EBITDA $83.5M vs FactSet $75.0M, net income $6.0M, revenue $195.2M. 2022 adj EBITDA $320-360M vs FactSet $337.4M. 2022 net income $15-55M vs FactSet $38.7M. 2022 cash available for dividend $163M to $181M. 2022 capex: Growth capex $150M. Maintenance $55-75M. Other $8-10M.

According to SEC filing, Fluor filed for a potential mixed shelf offering. The size was not disclosed.

MRC Global announced that Aker Solutions AS has awarded MRC Global Norway AS contracts to provide the complete scope of valves, instrumentation, piping, tubing and fittings for the Sunrise Wind offshore wind power project located east of Long Island’s Montauk Point in New York state.

NOV was downgraded to sell from neutral at Goldman Sachs, valuation.

Pason Systems announced its 2021 fourth quarter results and an increase in its quarterly dividend. Pason generated $62.8 million in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021, which represents a 92% increase from the $32.8 million generated in the fourth quarter of 2020 as drilling activity improved significantly in Pason's operating regions. The Company recorded net income attributable to Pason of $11.1 million ($0.14 per share) in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to a net loss attributable to Pason of $2.2 million ($0.03 per share) recorded in the corresponding period in 2020. Pason announced that the Board of Directors have declared an increased quarterly dividend of eight cents (C$0.08) per share on the company's common shares. The dividend will be paid on March 31, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2022.

ProPetro Holding Corp Q4 EPS ($0.20) vs FactSet ($0.02), revenue $246.1M vs FactSet $243.3M, adj EBITDA $37.2M vs FactSet $39.8M. Q4 revenue: Pressure Pumping $240.3M vs FactSet $242.7M. Other $0.5M vs FS $4.4M. Q4 adj EBITDA: Pressure Pumping $49.0M vs FS $50.9M. Other ($11.8M) vs FS ($11.5M).

Select Energy Services announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $255.1 million as compared to $204.6 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $133.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $11.2 million as compared to a net loss of $14.2 million in the third quarter of 2021 and a net loss of $21.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

DRILLERS

HighPeak Energy Inc guides preliminary Q4 EBITDAX between $70-75M, year-end 2021 estimated proved reserves increased +185% to 64.2 MMBoe. Q4 avg net daily sales volumes expected between 14,500-15,500 boe/d. 2022 avg production 27,000-32,500Boe/d vs prior guidance 26,000-31,000 Boe/d. 2022 exit production rate 40,000-45,000Boe/d vs prior guidance 36,000-42,000Boe/d. 2022 total cash costs $10.25-12.00/Boe vs prior guidance $9.25-11.25/Boe. 2022 total capex $750-800M.

Seadrill provided financial results for the six-month period ended December 31, 2021: 23% increase in Operating Revenues to $556m driven by a number of rigs commencing new contracts after a period of inactivity; Adjusted EBITDA increased to $118m, representing 21.2% EBITDA margin.

Seadrill 2021 Limited announced that it has emerged from Chapter 11 after successfully completing its reorganization pursuant to its Chapter 11 plan of reorganization. The Plan was confirmed by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas on October 26, 2021. The restructuring significantly delivered the Company's balance sheet by equitizing approximately $4.9 billion of secured bank debt previously held across twelve silos, resulting in a streamlined capital structure with a single collateral silo.

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Seadrill earlier, where the Company announced its emergence from Chapter 11 after successfully completing its reorganization pursuant to its Plan of Reorganization. Pursuant to the Plan, and as further set out in the stock exchange notice announced earlier, the new parent company for the Seadrill group, whose name will be changed on or about the date of emergence to Seadrill Limited, will have approximately 50,000,000 new common shares issued and outstanding on the Effective Date.

Transocean reported a net loss attributable to controlling interest of $260 million, $0.40 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2021. After consideration of this net unfavorable item, fourth quarter 2021 adjusted net loss was $126 million, $0.19 per diluted share, compared to $122 million, $0.19 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021. Contract drilling revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2021 decreased sequentially by $5 million to $621 million, primarily due to lower revenue efficiency and a rig that was idle in the fourth quarter, partially offset by one rig that returned to work following a planned shipyard stay and one rig that returned to work after being idle in the prior quarter.

REFINERS

HollyFrontier reported fourth quarter net loss attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders of $(39.5) million or $(0.24) per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $(117.7) million or $(0.73) per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The fourth quarter results reflect special items that collectively increased net loss by a total of $21.9 million. On a pre-tax basis, these items include acquisition integration costs of $15.8 million, a lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment of $8.7 million and charges related to the Cheyenne Refinery conversion to renewable diesel production, including decommissioning charges of $2.8 million. Excluding these items, adjusted net loss for the fourth quarter was $(17.6) million ($(0.11) per diluted share) compared to $(118.6) million ($(0.74) per diluted share) for the fourth quarter of 2020, which excludes certain items that collectively decreased net loss by $0.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Six people received minor injuries in a Monday explosion and fire at Marathon Petroleum's 578,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Garyville, Louisiana, refinery, a Marathon spokesperson said on Tuesday.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Sunoco LP was upgraded to buy from neutral at Citi.

Tellurian Inc FY GAAP EPS ($0.28) vs year-ago ($0.79), revenue $71.3M vs year-ago $37.4M.

Viper Energy Partners LP Q4 EPS $0.36 ex-items vs FactSet $0.20, adj EBITDA $123.9M vs FactSet $107.1M. Q4 production 31.4K boed vs FS 28.9M boed. Returns to holders: Increases its quarterly distribution by +23.7% to $0.47/unit. 1H22 production 29.5K to 30.75K boed. 2022 production 29.5K to 31.5K boed vs FS 29.8K boed.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures rose along with global stocks with investors bracing for further developments in the Ukrainian crisis after Western countries announced sanctions against Russia for ordering troops into separatist regions. Safe-haven currencies, including the yen and the Swiss Franc, took a breather after rallying earlier on geo-political concerns. Gold dipped as riskier assets bounced back. Oil prices fell, retreating from seven-year highs hit the previous day. After market earnings from eBay and Booking Holdings will be in watch.

