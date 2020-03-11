Oil Prices Drop Again After Saudi Arabia, UAE Vow to Further Boost Production

It seems things weren't bad enough in the oil markets after Saudi Arabia's and Russia's pledges to increase production. Now a new player has joined the fray.

OPEC's third-largest producer, United Arab Emirates (UAE), announced Wednesday that it, too, would boost production as much as possible in April, as Saudi Arabia further raised its own production projections.

After a slight recovery Tuesday, oil prices fell on Wednesday following announcements from OPEC members. Image source: Getty Images.

The oil price war has already taken a toll on U.S. producers, with Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) slashing its dividend and cutting capital spending on Tuesday and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) publicly mulling spending and production cuts. Wednesday's announcements are already further roiling the troubled global oil industry.

After tumbling to a four-year low of about $31/barrel Monday, Brent Crude prices moved above $38/barrel on Tuesday after Russia indicated openness to further talks. But Wednesday's announcements sent them downward again. At noon on Wednesday, Brent Crude prices were trading in the $36/barrel range, while benchmark U.S. WTI Crude had slid to $33.40.

Taking it to the next level

Saudi Arabia's state-run oil company, Saudi Aramco, had previously indicated it would boost production from 12 million barrels/day to 12.3 million barrels/day in April, already a record. But on Wednesday, it announced it would raise capacity to an unprecedented 13 million barrels/day.

Not to be outdone, the UAE's Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) announced an April production target of 4 million barrels/day, a jaw-dropping number considering the country's output capacity is only estimated at 3.5 million barrels/day, according to the International Energy Agency. Observers believe that Adnoc will be able to temporarily boost its production beyond normal capacity in order to make good on its promise.

The production increases are slated for April because an existing agreement to curb production expires April 1.

10 stocks we like better than Chevron

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Chevron wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

John Bromels has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.