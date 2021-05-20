Oil Prices Down on Iran Deal Progress

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are set to open flat to lower, with weaker oil futures offsetting modestly higher broader equity futures. Sector news flow is light.

Oil prices were on course for a third day of losses on Thursday after diplomats said progress was made towards a deal to lift sanctions on Iran, which could boost crude supply. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech on Thursday that sanctions on oil, shipping, petrochemicals, insurance and the central bank had been dealt with in the talks. "With global oil demand growth projected to be healthy for the balance of this year and in 2022 the (OPEC+) producer group is in a relatively comfortable position to deal with increasing Iranian output without undermining the oil rebalancing," PVM analysts said.

Natural gas futures were little changed on Thursday as the market waits for direction from a report expected to show a smaller-than-normal storage build last week when the weather was still cool and heating demand higher than usual.

US INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, Exxon Mobil protested Australia's move to hit the oil and gas industry with a levy to cover the cost of removing facilities at an oil field off northwest Australia after a small firm that owned the project collapsed. Exxon said it had proven that it could safely decommission facilities around the world and had the financial backing to do so and shouldn't have to help cover the costs of other companies unable to meet their obligations.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Eni published the world's first Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework in its sector, which fully-integrates sustainability in the company's funding strategy.

According to Reuters, Royal Dutch Shell agreed to sell its stake in a offshore gas field in the Philippines for $460 million as part of its strategy to narrow its oil and gas operations. Shell sold its 45% stake in Service Contract 38 (SC38), a deep water licence which includes the producing Malampaya gas field, to a subsidiary of the Udenna Group which already holds a 45% stake in the project. The base consideration for the sale is $380 million, with additional payments of up to $80 million between 2022 to 2024 contingent on asset performance and commodity prices, Shell said in a statement. The deal is targeted to complete by the end of 2021.

Daimler Truck AG and Shell New Energies NL B.V. signed an agreement to jointly drive the adoption of hydrogen-based fuel-cell trucks in Europe. The companies plan to support the decarbonisation of road freight by building-out hydrogen-refuelling infrastructure and placing fuel-cell trucks in customers' hands.

Total and MSD, known as Merck & Co. signed a major renewable corporate power purchase agreement over a period of 10 years, with 90 GWh a year of clean energy produced by a 45 MW utility-scale solar power projects from Total's portfolio in Spain, Castilla La Mancha region. As part of its ambition to get to net zero by 2050, together with society, Total actively supports its customers and partners in their efforts to reduce the carbon footprint of their activities through their energy transition.

Total and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel have signed an agreement for the supply of up to 500,000 tons of liquefied natural gas per year until 2026. The LNG will be sourced from Total’s global portfolio and offloaded either in Dahej or Hazira LNG Terminal, on the West Coast of India. AMNS will use the LNG to run its steel and power plants located in Hazira, Gujarat state.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Ovintiv closed its previously announced Eagle Ford asset sale. The proceeds from this sale, combined with those recently received from the Duvernay asset sale, will be used for debt reduction. In addition, the Company announced that it has issued a notice to the trustee of its 5.75% notes due 2022 to redeem the entire $600 million aggregate principal amount. The outstanding 2022 notes will be redeemed, pursuant to their terms and conditions, on June 18, 2021. The Company also expects to redeem the entire $518 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 3.90% notes due 2021 at par in mid-August.

W&T Offshore announced that it has enhanced its capital structure by entering into a transaction with its wholly-owned special purpose vehicles and Munich Re Reserve Risk Financing. In this transaction, the Company transferred 100% of its Mobile Bay Area producing assets and related gas treatment facilities to the SPVs in return for the net cash proceeds from a $215 million first-lien non-recourse term loan to the SPVs provided by MRRF. Through its 100% ownership in the SPVs, W&T retains the upside value in the Mobile Bay Assets.

CANADIAN E&PS

Ovintiv closed its previously announced Eagle Ford asset sale. The proceeds from this sale, combined with those recently received from the Duvernay asset sale, will be used for debt reduction. In addition, the Company announced that it has issued a notice to the trustee of its 5.75% notes due 2022 to redeem the entire $600 million aggregate principal amount. The outstanding 2022 notes will be redeemed, pursuant to their terms and conditions, on June 18, 2021. The Company also expects to redeem the entire $518 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 3.90% notes due 2021 at par in mid-August.

OILFIELD SERVICES

According to SEC filing, on May 14, 2021, the Board of Directors of Baker Hugheselected Lorenzo Simonelli as Chairman of the Board and W. Geoffrey Beattie as Lead Director.

KBR announced it will be supporting the development of Nigeria's first ever Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) facility, enabling economic growth and sustainability of the country's future energy supplies.

DRILLERS

Valaris announced that it has been awarded a contract of approximately 45 days with W&T Offshore in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico for VALARIS JU-117 (Ralph Coffman), a heavy-duty modern jackup. The contract is anticipated to begin in July 2021.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock futures fell and gold futures edged down as minutes from Federal Reserve’s April meeting showed some officials are considering discussions on tapering its bond buying program. The dollar was slightly lower. Japan’s Nikkei ended marginally higher. Strong earnings and merger talks in the chip sector pushed European shares higher.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.