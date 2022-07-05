Oil Prices Down on Continued Concern of Possible Recession Despite Supply Constraints

The energy sector is poised to start a Holiday shortened week lower, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities and the major market futures. Concerns of an economic recession as central banks across the world take aggressive actions to tame inflation has sent Wall St. lower in pre-market trading.

WTI and Brent crude oil are down in early trading, as investors continue to remain concerned about the possibility of a recession, despite supply constraints heightened by an expected production cut in Norway due to a possible escalation of an ongoing strike. Oil and gas from Norway, Europe’s second-largest energy supplier after Russia, is in high demand as the country is traditionally a reliable and predictable supplier. The leader of the Lederne trade union said in an interview, the union would escalate the strike to pressure employers to address demands for wage increases to compensate for rising inflation. The planned escalation of could cut 56% of the Nordic country’s gas exports from Saturday, increasing the concern of tight supply.

Natural gas futures fell on forecasts for less demand in the next two weeks than previously expected and a build in fuel inventories as a result of the outage in the Freeport export plant in Texas. Bullish sentiment is expected for global natural gas as demand is anticipated to dip this year and then grow at a slow rate over the following three years, according to the IEA.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Exxon Mobil on Friday signaled that skyrocketing margins from fuel and crude sales could generate a record quarterly profit, according to a securities filing. Energy prices have shot up this year with oil selling for more than $105 per barrel and gasoline at about $5 per gallon in the United States. The enormous earnings are likely to ignite new calls for windfall profit taxes. The largest U.S. oil producer projected a sequential increase of about $7.4 billion in operating profits compared with the first quarter. In the first quarter, Exxon posted an $8.8 billion profit, excluding a Russia writedown.

A workers' strike at Exxon Mobil's Esso refinery in Fos-sur-Mer in southern France stopped on Saturday and the halted units are being restarted, the company said.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Eni expects that its request of gas supply from Russia's Gazprom will be only partially confirmed over the next few days until July 9, the company said in a note published on a platform of Italian energy exchange operator GME.

Versalis, Eni's chemical company, and Forever Plast, an Italian company and European leader in the recycling of post-consumer plastics, have signed a new agreement as part of a project aimed at transforming the Porto Marghera industrial site.

On behalf of the Bacalhau licence partners, Equinor Brazil has awarded Valaris, represented by Ensco UK Drilling Limited and Ensco do Brasil Petróleo e Gás LTDA, a 540-day drilling contract scheduled to start in 2023.

Equinor has initiated a shutdown of the Gudrun, Oseberg South and Oseberg East fields in the North Sea as a result of a strike among Norwegian offshore workers, the company said.

Equinor has submitted a co-funded bid of more than £16mn into the government for a second low carbon hydrogen production facility in the Humber.

Equinor is inspecting damage at a reformer at its 226,000 barrel per day (bpd) Mongstad refinery after a fire on Sunday and it is too soon to say when the unit will be operational, the Norwegian company said.

Petrobras said it signed an agreement with the country's oil and gas regulator ANP to pay 601 million reais ($112.74 million) in royalties for its shale industrialization unit (SIX).

Ring Energy Inc announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire the assets of privately-held Stronghold Energy II Operating, LLC and Stronghold Energy II Royalties, LP. Stronghold's operations are located primarily in Crane County, Texas and focused on the development of approximately 37,000 net acres in the Permian Basin's Central Basin Platform. Consideration for the transaction, subject to customary closing adjustments, consists of: $200.0M in cash at closing, $15.0M deferred cash payment due six months after closing, $20.0M of existing Stronghold hedge liability and $230.0M in Ring equity based on a 20-day VWAP of $3.60 per common share as of 30-Jun-22, all of which will be issued to the owners of Stronghold. Expected to be immediately for CFPS, FCF/share, net production/share, net proved reserves/share, return on capital employed.

The Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) announced a major expansion of its Namaat industrial investment programs, with 55 agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) across the sustainability, digital, industrial, manufacturing and social innovation sectors.

Silverbow Resources Inc completes acquisition of Sundance Energy; updates outlook. 2022: Total Reported Production (MMCFE/D) 272-282 vs prior guidance 235-255. Capex $300-330M vs prior guidance $180-200M. 2023: Annualized production volume of 63,000 Boe/d. Expects to generate approximately $250 million of free cash flow. Projected free cash flow yield is estimated at 40%.

Shell & AMG Recycling B.V. and its partner, the United Company for Industry, announced the signing of an agreement with the Saudi Arabian Oil Company(Aramco) under which SARBV and UCI shall construct and operate a world-class ‘Metals Reclamation Complex’ for the recovery and recycling of metals in Al-Jubail Industrial City, in Saudi Arabia.

Shell has announced it will extend operations of the Group I base oil unit at its 500,000 b/d Pulau Bukom refinery in Singapore, in order to ensure sufficient supply.

QatarEnergy signed a deal with Shell for the Gulf state's North Field East expansion, the world's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, following agreements with TotalEnergies, Exxon, ConocoPhillips and Eni.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

The move towards more low carbon gases in B.C. continues as a new pilot project in Port Moody will produce zero-carbon hydrogen. A partnership between FortisBC Energy, Suncor Energy and Hazer Group Limited will bring a groundbreaking new technology to the province to produce clean burning hydrogen from natural gas.

U.S. E&PS

Truist Securities upgraded Antero Resources to Buy from Hold.

As per SEC filing, Earthstone Energy said that the selling stockholders may offer and sell up to 19.42 million shares of Class A common stock.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway said it has bought another 9.9 million shares of Occidental Petroleum, giving it a 17.4% stake in the oil company.

CANADIAN E&PS

MEG Energy announced the appointment of Gary Bosgoed to its board of directors and the retirement of Grant Billing.

Vermilion Energy announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has approved the notice of Vermilion's intention to commence a normal course issuer bid through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange, New York Stock Exchange and other alternative trading platforms in Canada and USA. The NCIB allows Vermilion to purchase up to 16,076,666 common shares, representing approximately 10% of its public float as at June 22, 2022, over a twelve month period commencing on July 6, 2022. The NCIB will expire no later than July 5, 2023.

Stifel GMP upgraded Vermilion Energy to Buy from Hold.

OILFIELD SERVICES

National Bank of Canada upgraded CES Energy Solutions to Outperform from Sector Perform.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc completes acquisition of Alliance group of companies.

U.S. oilfield services companies Schlumberger, Baker Hughes and Halliburtonhave pledged to comply with a federal supreme court ruling and withdraw from Iraq's Kurdistan region, the country's oil ministry said in Baghdad.

DRILLERS

Valaris announced new contracts and contract extensions, with associated contract backlog of $466 million, awarded subsequent to issuing the Company’s most recent fleet status report on May 2, 2022. Contract backlog excludes lump sum payments such as mobilization fees and capital reimbursements.

REFINERS

As per SEC filing, on June 30, 2022, certain subsidiaries of CVR Energy, CVR Refining, LP, CVR Refining, LLC, Wynnewood Energy Company, LLC, Wynnewood Refining Company, LLC, Coffeyville Resources Terminal, LLC, Coffeyville Resources Refining & Marketing, LLC, Coffeyville Resources Pipeline, LLC, Coffeyville Resources Crude Transportation, LLC and CVR Renewables, LLC entered into Amendment No. 3 to the Amended and Restated ABL Credit Agreement with a group of lenders and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as administrative agent and collateral agent. The Amendment amends certain provisions of the Amended and Restated ABL Credit Agreement, dated December 20, 2012, as heretofore amended, by and among the Agent, the group of lenders party thereto and the Credit Parties party thereto, which was otherwise scheduled to mature in November 2022. The Amended and Restated ABL Credit Facility is a senior secured asset based revolving credit facility in an aggregate principal amount of up to $275 million with an incremental facility, which permits an increase in borrowings of up to $125 million in the aggregate subject to additional lender commitments and certain other conditions.

PBF Energy reported its 156,400-barrel-per-day Martinez, California, refinery is restoring power to a process unit after the facility was hit by a partial power failure.

MLPS & PIPELINES

DHT Holdings announced that the Company has during the second quarter purchased 2,826,771 of its own shares — equivalent to 1.7% of its outstanding shares — at an average price of $5.6256. The shares have been retired upon receipt.

New Fortress Energy and Apollo announced that they have entered into a definitive Equity Purchase and Contribution Agreement to sell 11 LNG infrastructure vessels owned by NFE to a newly formed joint venture between funds managed by Apollo and NFE in a transaction valued at approximately $2 billion. The JV will be owned approximately 80% by Apollo funds and 20% by NFE.

New Fortress Energy announced that it has signed an agreement with Petróleos Mexicanos to form a long-term strategic partnership that benefits from the complementary capabilities of each company. The partnership is expressly supported by His Excellency Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the President of Mexico, and by Octavio Romero Oropeza, the CEO of Pemex.

New Fortress Energy announced that it has entered into an agreement with Comisión Federal de Electricidad as part of a growing strategic alliance supported by His Excellency Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the President of Mexico, and by Manuel Bartlett, the CEO of CFE.

TC Energy has agreed with Mexico to build a $5 billion gas pipeline in the Mexican Gulf Coast state of Veracruz, senior foreign ministry official Roberto Velasco said.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures fell, with investors weighing the possibility of an economic recession as central banks across the world take aggressive actions to contain a surge in inflation. European equities fell as a strike by Norwegian oil and gas workers raised concerns of an energy shock, fueling inflation worries. In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei ended 1% higher as investors picked up beaten-down technology stocks, while Chinese stocks closed lower owing to a worsening COVID-19 situation. The euro fell to its lowest against the dollar in two decades on the latest surge in European gas prices. Gold prices were under pressure due to rate hike expectations. Oil prices plummeted following concerns of a possible global recession.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.