Oil Prices Down on Concerns of Short-Term Demand Ahead of Key U.S. Inflation Data

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a mixed-to-lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities. U.S. stocks are set to begin the week higher, amid early gains in beaten-down mega cap growth stocks.

WTI and Brent crude oil are trading down as traders are concerned over short-term demand ahead of key U.S. inflation data which will provide more color on the Fed’s monetary policy. Following supply concerns caused last week, a cargo of Azeri crude set sail from Turkey's Ceyhan port on Monday, the first since a devastating earthquake hit the region on Feb. 6. Russia’s surprise announcement of their production cut in response to Western sanctions, continues to lend support to oil futures. According to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Russia plans to sell more than 80% of its oil exports to what it calls "friendly" countries in 2023

Natural gas futures are down this morning as warmer-than-normal weather lowers heating demand in key consuming regions. The amount of natural gas flowing from pipelines to Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas was on track to jump this morning to its highest since the facility shut in a fire in June 2022, a sure sign the plant started liquefying gas again.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Chevron is considering an extension of Chief Executive Officer Mike Wirth's mandatory retirement age, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Chevron said it had agreed to sell its assets in Myanmar to Canadian company MTI, in a deal that allows it to leave the Asian country.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

BP produced 1.6 million tonnes of oil in Azerbaijan in January, the energy ministry said.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

No significant news.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

KBR announced its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.135 per share on the company's common stock, par value $0.001 per share, to be paid on April 14, 2023, to stockholders of record on March 15, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Vulcan Materials declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on March 20, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 6, 2023. The new quarterly dividend represents an increase of 7.5 percent from $0.40 to $0.43 per share.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

According to Reuters, PBF reported leak contained at Torrance, California Refinery.

According to Reuters, Phillips 66 reported flaring at Wilmington, California Refinery.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Williams announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Carri Lockhart as an independent director on the Board, effective Feb. 10, 2023.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were mixed in choppy trading and Treasury yields rose, as markets continued to reposition for tighter monetary policy from the U.S. Federal Reserve, a day ahead of the release of inflation data. The dollar firmed, weighing on gold prices. European shares edged higher as defence stocks jumped on news of India aiming to triple its defence exports. Japan’s Nikkei ended lower, tracking a fall in Nasdaq in the previous session. Oil prices fell on short-term demand concerns.

