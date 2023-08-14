Oil Prices Down on Concern Over China’s Economic Recovery, Stronger U.S. Dollar

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is set for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the crude complex and the major equity futures which are modestly lower as investors wait for more second quarter results and retail sales data due later this week.

WTI and Brent crude oil are starting the week sharply lower, down ~1%, on concerns about China’s economic recovery, a stronger US dollar and traders taking profits following seven-consecutive weeks of gains. Forecasts for higher demand and tighter supply fueled last week’s gains, despite weaker-than-expected economic data from China. Analysts believe OPEC+ will continue to do whatever it takes to tighten supply and stabilize the markets. Elsewhere, Oil exports from Sudan rose even amid fighting between a paramilitary group and the army, as crude production from South Sudan holds steady.

Natural gas futures steadied as forecasts for more demand than previously expected, outweighs rising output.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Australia's labour regulator cleared the way for strike action at Chevron's Wheatstone platform if workers vote in favour of such a step, fuelling concerns the country's exports could be cut.

ExxonMobil is overhauling a reformer at its 619,024 barrel-per-day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas refinery said people familiar with plant operations on Friday.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Exports of Nigeria's Forcados grade of crude oil resumed on Sunday, a Shellspokesperson said on Monday, roughly a month after loadings of the medium sweet grade were suspended because of a potential leak at the export terminal.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Piper Sandler downgraded Berry to Neutral from Overweight, Northern Oil and Gas to Neutral from Overweight, and upgraded Coterra to Overweight from Neutral.

SilverBow Resources announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s oil and gas assets in South Texas for a purchase price of $700 million, comprised of a $650 million upfront cash payment due at closing and an additional $50 million deferred cash payment due 12 months post close, subject to customary adjustments. Chesapeake may also receive up to $50 million in additional contingent cash consideration based on future commodity prices.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

U.S. Silica Holdings announced that it has appointed Jay Moreau as its Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer effective August 14, 2023. Mr. Moreau will succeed Mike Winkler in his role as COO, as Mr. Winkler notified the Company earlier this year of his planned retirement. To ensure an orderly transition, Mr. Winkler will continue with the Company in a strategic advisory role through September 2023, then shift to a consulting role.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

Marathon Petroleum is preparing to restart the cat feed hydrotreater (CFHU) at its 593,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, said people familiar with plant operations on Friday.

PBF Energy announced that its indirect subsidiary, PBF Holding Company LLC, intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $500 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2030 in a private offering. The Notes will be co-issued by PBF Finance Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of PBF Holding. Completion of the offering is subject to, among other things, pricing and market conditions. PBF Holding intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering, together with cash on hand, to fund the redemption of its 7.25% Senior Notes due 2025.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures edged higher amid signs of consolidation after the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq recorded two straight weeks of losses, while investors awaited quarterly reports from U.S. retail giants and economic data later in the week. European shares rose, led by advances in defensive sectors including healthcare and telecoms. On the Asian front, Japan's Nikkei slid more than 1% as chip stocks followed U.S. peers lower and a retreat in crude oil weighed on energy companies. Oil fell as concerns about China's faltering economic recovery and a stronger dollar weighed against seven weeks of gains on tightening supply from OPEC+ output cuts. Gold traded near its lowest level in more than five weeks.

