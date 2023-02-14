Oil Prices Down as U.S. Government Says it Will Release More Crude From Strategic Petroleum Reserve

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to lower start, pressured by weakness in the crude complex and in major equity futures which fell after the January CPI report showed inflation grew slightly more than anticipated.

After two-consecutive days of gains, WTI and Brent crude oil futures turned lower this morning, pressured by news the U.S. government said it would release more crude from the SPR and as traders digested the latest U.S. inflation data. The DOE said it would sell 26 million barrels of oil from the SPR, which is already at its lowest level since 1983. Officials said they had considered cancelling the fiscal year 2023 sale but that would have required Congress to act to change the mandate. Supply concerns also eased after the EIA said it expected record March production from the seven biggest U.S. shale basins. Elsewhere, crude exports resumed at a key Turkish port after the recent devastating earthquake. Traders will also be looking for the latest monthly reports from OPEC later today and the IEA tomorrow.

Natural gas futures rebounded this morning, supported by updated weather forecasts in key consuming and production regions.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

A 10-month lockout of union workers at an Exxon Mobil refinery was undertaken to save costs and improve profits at the Beaumont, Texas, facility, and not to eliminate union representation, an Exxon Mobil official told an administrative judge on Monday.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Equinor has, on behalf of the Snøhvit partnership, awarded Aibel a major contract for Hammerfest LNG modifications in connection with the Snøhvit Future project. The contract is subject to governmental approval of the project.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Callon Petroleum announced L. Richard Flury's intention to retire from the Board of Directors following the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

EQT Corporation announced the planned transition of David Khani, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective in July 2023. EQT will be conducting a search to identify a successor and Mr. Khani will work closely with the Board to ensure a smooth transition of leadership.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

MRC Global reported full year and fourth quarter 2022 results. Net income attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $15 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, as compared to a net loss of ($10) million, or ($0.12) per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net income attributable to common stockholders for 2022 was $51 million, or $0.60 per diluted share as compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of ($38) million, or ($0.46) per diluted share in 2021. Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $27 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, as compared to an adjusted net income of $14 million, or $0.18 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders for 2022 was $101 million, or $1.19 per diluted share as compared to $22 million, or $0.27 per diluted share in 2021. MRC Global’s fourth quarter 2022 gross profit was $158 million, or 18.2% of sales, as compared to gross profit of $107 million, or 15.6% of sales, in the fourth quarter of 2021. Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2021 each reflect expense of $16 million and $30 million, respectively, in cost of sales relating to the use of the last-in, first out (LIFO) method of inventory cost accounting. Adjusted Gross Profit, which excludes these items, as well as others, was 21.2% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 21.6% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

USA Compression Partners announced its financial and operating results for fourth-quarter 2022. Record total revenues of $190.1 million for fourth-quarter 2022, compared to $159.9 million for fourth-quarter 2021. Adjusted EBITDA of $113.0 million for fourth-quarter 2022, compared to $99.2 million for fourth-quarter 2021.

DRILLERS

Nabors Industries issues statement on planned business combination between Nabors Energy Transition Corporation and Vast.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Ardmore Shipping announced results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022. Reported net income of $53.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, or $1.31 earnings per basic share and $1.28 earnings per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $8.6 million, or $0.25 loss per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Adjusted for certain costs, we reported Adjusted earnings of $54.0 million, or $1.33 Adjusted earnings per basic share and $1.30 Adjusted earnings per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to an Adjusted loss of $8.6 million, or $0.25 Adjusted loss per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Reported record net income of $135.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, or $3.63 earnings per basic share and $3.52 earnings per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $38.1 million, or $1.12 loss per basic and diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021. Adjusted for certain, we reported Adjusted earnings of $143.5 million, or $3.86 Adjusted earnings per basic and $3.74 Adjusted earnings per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to an Adjusted loss of $37.5 million, or $1.11 Adjusted loss per basic and diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Plains All American, through its wholly owned subsidiary Plains Midstream Canada, has closed the previously announced transaction to sell its non-operated ownership interest in the Keyera Fort Saskatchewan facility to Keyera for approximately $367 million CAD ($271 million USD). The transaction was completed at an attractive multiple and on terms that will improve connectivity to the Plains Fort Saskatchewan complex.

TC Energy released its fourth quarter results and reaffirmed 2023 financial outlook with comparable EBITDA expected to be five to seven per cent higher than 2022, while comparable earnings per common share is expected to be modestly higher than 2022. Net losses attributable to common shares of $1.4 billion or $1.42 per common share, compared to net income of $1.1 billion or $1.14 per common share in 2021. Segmented losses of $1.0 billion compared to segmented earnings of $1.9 billion in 2021 and comparable EBITDA of $2.7 billion compared to $2.4 billion in 2021.

TC Energy has filed with Canadian securities authorities: Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022 with related Management’s Discussion and Analysis (Annual Report); and the Company’s Annual Information Form for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022.

TC Energy's Board of Directors approved a 3.3 per cent increase in the quarterly common share dividend to $0.93 per common share for the quarter ending March 31, 2023.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures rose and global equity markets edged higher as investors positioned for a U.S. inflation report later in the day that could influence the Federal Reserve's interest rate strategy. The dollar fell against the euro after data showed euro zone employment rose more than expected, while gold firmed. Oil prices dipped after the U.S. government said it would release more crude from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.