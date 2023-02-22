Oil Prices Down Amid Possibility Fed Won’t Shift Current Policy on Monetary Tightening

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is set for a mixed start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities, but supported by modest strength in the major market futures. U.S. stock futures are trading higher, but near the flatline as investors wait for the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are extending their downtrend on the possibility the Fed may not shift their current policy on monetary tightening as traders position themselves for the minutes due from the Federal Reserve. However, expectations for tighter supply and more fuel demand continues to lend support to prices. Additionally, Morgan Stanley has raised its global oil demand growth estimate for this year by about 36%, citing growing momentum in China's reopening and a recovery in aviation, but flagged higher supply from Russia as an offsetting factor.

Natural gas futures are lower and fell below $2/mmbtu for the first time since September 2020 on forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand next week.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

BP has joined forces with BHP to bring a biodiesel blend to iron ore mining as it pushes ahead with bigger plans to produce and export green hydrogen and green ammonia from a giant renewable energy hub on Western Australia’s Pilbara coast.

Indonesia has appointed several firms to conduct exploration of three oil and gas blocks, which include units of state energy company Pertamina and Italy's Eni, the energy ministry said on Wednesday.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Eight Capital upgraded Suncor Energy to Neutral from Sell.

U.S. E&PS

Berry reported fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results. For the fourth quarter Berry’s net income was $72 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, and Adjusted Net Income was $76 million, or $0.95 per diluted share. For the full year Berry's net income was $250 million, or $3.03 per diluted share, Adjusted Net Income was $226 million, or $2.74 per diluted share, and cash flows from operating activities were $361 million.

Chesapeake Energy announced that it has executed an agreement to sell a portion of its remaining Eagle Ford asset to INEOS Energy for $1.4 billion.

Chesapeake Energy reported fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results and issued 2023 guidance. Net income totaled $3,513 million, or $24.00 per fully diluted share; adjusted net income totaled $618 million, or $4.22 per share. Adjusted EBITDAX of $1,032 million; free cash flow of $526 million; adjusted free cash flow of $273 million, inclusive of the effect of asset sales.

Diamondback Energy announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. Diamondback's fourth quarter 2022 net income was $1.01 billion, or $5.62 per diluted share. Adjusted net income (as defined and reconciled below) was $948 million, or $5.29 per diluted share. Fourth quarter 2022 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (as defined and reconciled below) was $1.64 billion. Adjusted EBITDA net of non-controlling interest (as defined and reconciled below) was $1.61 billion.

Matador Resources Company reported financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. Matador’s fourth quarter 2022 net income was $253.8 million, or $2.11 per diluted common share, a sequential decrease of 25% from net income of $337.6 million, or $2.82 per diluted common share, in the third quarter of 2022 primarily due to lower commodity prices in the fourth quarter of 2022, and a year-over-year increase of 18% from net income of $214.8 million, or $1.80 per diluted common share, in the fourth quarter of 2021. Fourth quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA was $461.8 million, a sequential decrease of 14% from $539.7 million in the third quarter of 2022 primarily due to lower commodity prices in the fourth quarter of 2022, and a year-over-year increase of 54% from $299.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Evercore downgraded Occidental Petroleum to Underperform from In-line.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Matson reported net income of $78.0 million, or $2.10 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was $394.5 million, or $9.39 per diluted share. Consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter 2022 was $801.6 million compared with $1,267.0 million for the fourth quarter 2021.

Select Energy Services announced its intent to rename itself Select Water Solutions, Inc. and its successful completion of multiple water infrastructure acquisitions in the Permian Basin, as well as its financial and operating results for the full year and quarter ended December 31, 2022. Revenue for full year 2022 was $1.4 billion as compared to $765 million during full year 2021. Net income for full year 2022 was $54.9 million as compared to a net loss of $50.1 million during full year 2021. Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $381.7 million as compared to $375.1 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $255.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $7.6 million as compared to $24.7 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $11.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

DRILLERS

Transocean reported a net loss attributable to controlling interest of $350 million, $0.48 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Contract drilling revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2022, decreased sequentially by $85 million to $606 million, primarily due to reduced activity for five rigs that were idle in the fourth quarter, partially offset by higher revenue efficiency and revenues earned by the newbuild ultra-deepwater floater Deepwater Atlas, which commenced operations in October 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2022, net loss attributable to controlling interest totaled $621 million, or $0.89 per diluted share. Full year results included $27 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, net favorable items listed as follows: $19 million, $0.03 per diluted share, related to discrete tax items; and

$8 million, $0.01 per diluted share, gain on retirement of debt.

REFINERS

CVR Energy announced fourth quarter 2022 net income of $112 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, on net sales of $2.7 billion, compared to a fourth quarter 2021 net loss of $14 million, or 14 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $2.1 billion. Adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $1.68 per diluted share compared to an adjusted loss of 20 cents per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily driven by improved crack spreads. Fourth quarter 2022 EBITDA was $313 million, compared to fourth quarter 2021 EBITDA of $116 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $388 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $109 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. For full-year 2022, the Company reported net income of $463 million, or $4.60 per diluted share, on net sales of $10.9 billion, compared to net income for full-year 2021 of $25 million, or 25 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $7.2 billion. Adjusted earnings for full-year 2022 was $6.04 per diluted share compared to an adjusted loss of 93 cents per diluted share in full-year 2021, primarily driven by improved crack spreads. Full-year 2022 EBITDA was $1.2 billion, compared to full-year 2021 EBITDA of $462 million. Adjusted EBITDA for full-year 2022 was $1.4 billion, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $301 million for full-year 2021.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Genesis Energy announced its fourth quarter results. Net Income Attributable to Genesis Energy, L.P. of $42.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to Net Loss Attributable to Genesis Energy, L.P. of $68.3 million for the same period in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA of $180.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Targa Resources reported record results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. Fourth quarter 2022 net income (loss) attributable to Targa Resources Corp. was $318.0 million compared to $(313.6) million (including a non-cash pre-tax impairment loss of $452.3 million on assets in SouthTX associated with Targa's Central operations) for the fourth quarter of 2021. For full year 2022, net income attributable to Targa Resources Corp. was a record $1,195.5 million compared to $71.2 million for 2021. The Company reported record adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and other non-cash items (“adjusted EBITDA”) of $840.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $570.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. For full year 2022, Targa reported record adjusted EBITDA of $2,901.1 million compared to $2,052.0 million for the full year 2021. Targa repurchased 395,798 shares of its common stock during the fourth quarter of 2022 at a weighted average price of $70.75 for a total net cost of $28.0 million. For the year ended December 31, 2022, Targa repurchased 3,412,354 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $65.87 for a total net cost of $224.8 million. There was $143.8 million remaining under the Company’s $500 million common share repurchase program as of December 31, 2022.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures stabilized after Wall Street posted its worst performance of the year a day earlier, with investors treading cautiously ahead of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's rate-setting meeting last month, sending oil prices down. European stocks were weighed down by mining stocks after metal prices dropped. Japan's Nikkei share average ended at a one-month low under pressure piled on by rising global political tensions and worries that U.S. rate hikes will end up slowing down the world's economy. Gold prices were up. The dollar rose on the back of strong economic data.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.