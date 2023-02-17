Oil Prices Down Amid Concerns of Further Interest Rate Hikes

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities and broader equity futures. U.S. equity indexes were set for a lower open on fears that accelerating inflation in the face of a sturdy U.S. economy could prompt the Federal Reserve to err on the side of caution by keeping monetary policy restrictive through the year.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are down sharply in early trading, pressured by concerns of more U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes that could weigh on demand and signs of ample supply. Two Fed officials warned additional hikes in borrowing costs are essential to lower inflation to desired levels. Additionally, heightened rate hike expectations boosted the U.S. dollar, pressuring oil futures further.

Natural gas futures are trading near new lows not seen since the end of 2020 as the clock ticks down on an extremely mild winter.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Williams announced that it has executed agreements with Chevron. to support natural gas development in the prolific Haynesville Basin as well as the deepwater Gulf of Mexico. Williams will provide natural gas gathering services to Chevron’s 26,000-acre Haynesville dedication while Chevron has agreed to a long-term capacity commitment on Williams’ Louisiana Energy Gateway (LEG) project. Additionally, Williams has agreed to use existing infrastructure to serve increased production from the Blind Faith platform, located 160 miles southeast of New Orleans in the Gulf of Mexico.

Chevron is on track to ship more than 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) of Venezuelan crude to the United States this month under a license from the U.S. Treasury Department, according to shipping documents and data seen by Reuters.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

BP plans to keep its Azerbaijan platforms running without maintenance stoppages in 2023, the oil major's regional president, Harry Jones, said on Friday.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Veritas upgraded Cenovus Energy to Buy.

U.S. E&PS

Matador Resources announced the promotion of Brian J. Willey to Chief Financial Officer, President of Midstream Operations and Executive Vice President, effective as of February 16, 2023. Mr. Willey will continue to serve as the President of San Mateo Midstream, LLC, Matador’s midstream joint venture, among his other duties. Mr. Willey joined Matador in February 2014 and most recently served as Matador’s President and General Counsel of Midstream Operations and Executive Vice President of Matador as well as President of San Mateo Midstream, LLC.

PDC Energy announced that its Board of Directors declared an increase to its quarterly cash dividend from $0.35 to $0.40 per share on PDC’s outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on March 16, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 2, 2023. This marks the second consecutive annual increase since implementing the dividend in 2021.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

ChampionX announced today its Board of Directors has declared an increased regular quarterly dividend of $0.085 per share on the Company’s common stock, par value $0.01 per share, to be paid on April 28, 2023 to shareholders of record on April 7, 2023.

Fluor announced that its Advanced Technologies & Life Sciences business was selected by Agilent Technologies, Inc., to expand its oligonucleotide therapeutics manufacturing facility in Frederick, Colorado, just north of Denver. Fluor is supporting engineering and procurement as part of the project. The total project value is $725 million.

Oil States International reported net income of $2.9 million, or $0.05 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022 on revenues of $202.4 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $20.5 million. These results compare to revenues of $189.4 million, net income of $2.1 million ($0.03 per share) and Adjusted EBITDA of $22.0 million reported in the third quarter of 2022. Reported third quarter 2022 results benefited from a litigation-related settlement gain of $6.1 million ($4.6 million after-tax, or $0.07 per share).

TechnipFMC has been awarded a significant contract for the subsea production system for Equinor’s Verdande project on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

On February 14, 2023, Perry Waughtal notified Kinder Morgan that he will retire from the Company's Board of Directors at the end of his current term and consequently will not stand for re-election to the Board at the Company's 2023 annual meeting of stockholders in May. Mr. Waughtal's current term will expire at KMI's 2023 annual meeting. The Board has reduced its size to fourteen members effective as of the expiration of Mr. Waughtal's term. Mr. Waughtal's decision not to stand for re-election is not due to any disagreement with KMI.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures fell, and European shares slid nearly 1% as hot economic data is lifting expectations for Federal Reserve sticking to its monetary tightening trajectory. The dollar rose to a six-week high, sending gold prices down nearly 1%. Japan's Nikkei ended lower as technology heavyweights tracked Wall Street's sharp decline. Oil fell and was on course for a weekly decline. U.S. import and export prices are expected later in the day.

