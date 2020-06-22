Oil Prices Dip On Virus Worries

(RTTNews) - Oil prices edged lower on Monday as fears over rising coronavirus cases across the world offset signs of tighter supplies from major producers.

Benchmark Brent crude slipped 0.2 percent to $42.09 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures were down 0.3 percent at $39.73 a barrel.

The Trump administration has declared there will not be another shutdown, but Apple Inc. (AAPL) is temporarily closing about 11 retail stores in four U.S. states in view of growing cases of Covid-19.

As Beijing's case load increases, a leading infectious disease expert warned that similar, smaller outbreaks could occur in other cities as well.

China on Sunday reported 25 new confirmed Covid-19 cases for June 20 including 22 in Beijing and three in neighboring Hebei province.

A panel of chief health officers has urged Victorians to steer clear of six local government areas after a dramatic spike in Covid-19 numbers in Australia.

South Korea said today for the first time it is in the midst of a 'second wave' of the coronavirus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the biggest increase from North and South America. The WHO has warned that the pandemic is "accelerating and the world is in a new and dangerous phase".

Infections in key markets around the world raised worries that the world is in for a prolonged period of dealing with its consequences.

