Oil Prices Dip on Fears of Weaker Demand After Shanghai Lockdown

The energy sector is poised for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities, while U.S. stock index futures edged higher as investors remained hopeful about progress in the Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are trading lower as fears over weaker fuel demand in China grew following a lockdown in Shanghai in an effort to curb a surge in COVID-19 infections. Amid the growing list of sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, Britain instructed public sector bodies to review energy and other contracts they have with Russian firms and consider switching suppliers, noting that existing energy agreements could benefit the Russian state. India also just announced it will not consider buying oil from Russia or any other country using Indian rupees, the junior oil minister told parliament. Additionally, Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani told an industry conference in Dubai that the Kurdish region of northern Iraq has the capacity to make up for at least some of the energy shortfall in Europe, claiming that Kurdistan would soon become an important source of energy that would meet global demand and it would export to Turkey soon.

Natural gas futures are trading higher on forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand than previously expected. Russia is working out methods for accepting payments for its gas exports in roubles and it will take decisions in due course should European countries refuse to pay in the Russian currency, the Kremlin said on Monday.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

California diesel prices climbed 52.5 cents a gallon this week in the San Francisco Bay market because of a hydrotreater outage at Chevron’s Richmond, California, refinery, said West Coast market traders.

The crude distillation unit (CDU) at Exxon Mobil's 61,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Billings, Montana, refinery was shut on Sunday by a fire on the unit, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Exxon's Senior Vice President Neil Chapman said the company was working through the options of how to exit their Russian venture.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Eni announced major upgrade of resource base of Ndungu field in block 15/06, offshore Angola. The field estimate is upgraded at 800-1000 million barrels of oil equivalent in place.

Totalenergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne said the company would not many any new investments in Russia.

Totalenergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne said European gas prices would climb until a clear decision is made that the hydrocarbon needs to be part of the European energy mix for the long term.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Occidental's Oxy Low Carbon Ventures (OLCV) subsidiary and Weyerhaeuser Company announced an agreement for the evaluation and potential development of a carbon capture and sequestration project in Livingston Parish, Louisiana. The lease agreement provides OLCV with exclusive rights to develop and operate a carbon sequestration hub on more than 30,000 acres of subsurface pore space controlled by Weyerhaeuser. OLCV will use the land to permanently sequester industrial carbon dioxide (CO2) in underground geologic formations not associated with oil and gas production, while Weyerhaeuser continues to manage the aboveground acreage as a working forest.

Talos Energy announced that it has received the final Unitization Resolution from Mexico's Ministry of Energy regarding the development of the Zama field in offshore Mexico. Among other things, the UR affirms the appointment of Petróleos Mexicanos as operator of the unit. Unitization of the Zama field was required after determination that the field is located within both the Talos-operated Block 7 and an adjacent Pemex-operated block and provides for joint development of the entire reservoir instead of each party developing its own block.

CANADIAN E&PS

Vermilion Energy announced that it has entered into an arrangement agreement to acquire Leucrotta Exploration Inc. for a net cash purchase price of $477 million. Leucrotta is a Canadian publicly listed Montney-focused oil and natural gas exploration and development company with lands located in the Mica area of Northeast British Columbia and Northwest Alberta. The common shares of Leucrotta are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LXE.

OILFIELD SERVICES

No significant news.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

Delek US Holdings announced a leadership succession plan and a series of additional leadership appointments as well as governance updates at Delek US and Delek Logistics Partners. Ezra Uzi Yemin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Delek US and President of Delek Logistics, will transition to the role of Executive Chairman of the Delek US Board of Directors. Mr. Yemin will continue as Chairman of the Delek Logistics Board. The Company's Board has approved the appointment of Avigal Soreq, who currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of El Al Airlines, as President and Chief Executive Officer of Delek US and President of Delek Logistics. These changes will become effective during the month of June.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Scorpio Tankers announced that the Company has entered into agreements to sell three vessels (two LR2s and one MR). The sale price of the two LR2s (2015 built STI Savile Row and STI Carnaby) is $86.0 million in aggregate, and the sale price of the MR (2014 built STI Benicia) is $26.5 million. Scorpio Services Holding Limited, a related party, owns a non-controlling 7.50% interest in the buyer of STI Benicia. The Company is expected to raise additional liquidity of approximately $55.0 million from these transactions, which are expected to close in the second and third quarters of 2022.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures were little changed, holding their ground in the face of another brutal selloff in major bond markets. European shares gained, led by interest rate-sensitive banks and insurers. Japan’s Nikkei snapped a nine-day winning streak, as investors locked in profits ahead of the fiscal year-end this week. The Japanese yen crashed to a six-year low versus the dollar after the Bank of Japan moved to contain rising bond yields. Oil prices tumbled as fears over weaker fuel demand in China grew after Shanghai launched a lockdown to curb a surge in COVID-19 infections. Gold prices were in the red.

