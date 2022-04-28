Oil Prices Dip as Traders Weigh Tightening Supply Against Dwindling Demand

Energy stocks are expected to open higher, tracking firmly higher broader index futures. The S&P 500 is expected to open higher by more than 1%, lifted by better than expected earnings from mega cap Meta Platforms, and other earnings. Energy news flow is busy with more earnings streaming in.

Oil prices dipped but were trading in and out of positive territory on Thursday as investors weighed up tightening Russian supplies and the prospect of dwindling fuel demand in China. Both contracts had gained 30 cents on Wednesday on concerns over tight global oil supplies and another drawdown in U.S. distillate and gasoline stocks. On Thursday the contracts traded in range of about $3 a barrel. The EIA said that crude stocks rose by only 692,000 barrels last week, short of expectations, but distillate inventories including diesel and jet fuel fell to their lowest since May 2008.

Natural gas futures are down 2% to $7.17 on light volume ahead of weekly inventory data. Analysts expect a build of 38 bcf.

BY SECTOR

US INTEGRATEDS

Exxon Mobil said its Russian unit Exxon Neftegas Ltd has declared force majeure for its Sakhalin-1 operations due to sanctions on Russia that have made it increasingly difficult to ship crude to customers.

The U.S. Department of Energy said it authorized additional liquefied natural gas shipments from two plants in construction and development, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine increases focus on boosting the domestic fossil fuel industry. The department said the approvals allow Golden Pass LNG in Texas, jointly owned by Exxon and Qatar Petroleum International Limited, to export the equivalent of an additional 0.35 billion cubic feet per day of LNG to any country not prohibited by U.S. law.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

BP and Volkswagen fleshed out details of their electric vehicle charging alliance, aiming to jointly install 8,000 fast-charging spots across Europe by 2024 in a bid to stoke demand for battery-powered vehicles.

Volkswagen and BP are planning to deepen their electric charging partnership and could expand it to other regions and technologies, the CEOs of both companies said.

Further to the announcement released on 27 April 2022, BP Exploration Operating Company Limited announced that it has sold its entire shareholding in the Company, being 13.5m ordinary shares, by way of an accelerated bookbuild. The Placing price was 365 pence per Placing Share, raising gross proceeds of approximately £49.3 million. The Placing Shares represent approximately 5.0% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital. Serica Energy will not receive any proceeds from the Placing. The closing of the Placing is expected to occur on 3 May 2022.

Reuters reported that Eni has yet to make a decision regarding the payment scheme Russia has introduced for buying its gas and is waiting for clarity on whether it amounts to a breach of sanctions.

Eni and IVECO, a brand of Iveco Group N.V. and a pioneer in commercial vehicles with alternative propulsion, announced today that they have signed a Letter of Intent (LoI). The two companies will bring together their competencies to explore potential cooperation on sustainable mobility initiatives in the commercial vehicle sector in Europe and accelerate the decarbonisation of transport, in which both have been active for some time.

Petrobras informed that it signed the Production Sharing Contract for the Surplus Volumes to the Transfer of Rights of Atapu in partnership with Shell Brasil Petróleo Ltda (Shell - 25%) and TotalEnergies EP Brasil Ltda. (TotalEnergies - 22.5%), and a Production Sharing Contract for the Surplus Volumes to the Transfer of Rights of Sepia, in consortium with TotalEnergies (28%), Petronas Petróleo Brasil Ltda. (Petronas - 21%) and QP Brasil Ltda. (QP - 21%).

Oil production at Petrobras rose in the first quarter as additional wells ramped up or came on line, while a new platform set to start pumping in May should help that trend continue, the state-run company said. In a securities filing, the company said crude production came to 2.231 million barrels per day, up 1.6% from the same period last year and 3.7% from the fourth quarter. Including natural gas, Petrobras produced 2.796 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, up 1.1% from the first quarter of 2021 and 3.4% in quarterly terms.

Petrobras said it received 14.55 billion reais ($2.93 billion) from TotalEnergies EP Brasil, Petronas Petroleo Brasil, and QP Brasil Ltda in compensation related the 70% stake of these companies in the Sepia block.

Petrobras said its board approved the sale of its 27.88% stake in Deten Quimica SA for 585 million reais ($117.84 million) to Cepsa Quimica SA.

Petrobras said its board has approved the sale of its stake in the Albacora Leste oilfield to Petro Rio for $2.2 billion.

Petrobras said it had failed to close the sale of its UFN-III fertilizer plant to Russia's Acron due to differences regarding the business model the latter proposed for the factory.

Petrobras informed that it received, at sight, the amount of R$ 14.55 billion from TotalEnergies EP Brasil Ltda. (TotalEnergies), Petronas Petróleo Brasil Ltda. (Petronas) and QP Brasil Ltda. (QP), related to the 70% stake of these companies in the Sépia compensation, block acquired by the consortium composed by Petrobras(30%), TotalEnergies (28%), Petronas (21%) and QP (21%) in the 2 nd Bidding Round for the Transfer of Rights Surplus under the Production Sharing Regime, on 12/17/2021.

Repsol posted a rebound in profit for the first three months of 2022 from the same period a year ago on Thursday, thanks to higher oil and gas prices. Adjusted net profit came in at 1.06 billion euros ($1.11 billion) compared with 471 million euros in the first quarter of 2021.

Repsol is taking a "softer" approach to its search for an investor for its newly created renewables unit as oil and gas prices are helping the company generate cash, Chief Executive Josu Jon Imaz said.

ABB E-mobility and Shell are taking their collaboration to the next level to bring flexible and quality charging to millions of electric vehicle drivers. As a leader in EV charging infrastructure, ABB E-mobility has signed a new global framework agreement with Shell to supply ABB’s end-to-end portfolio of AC and DC charging stations. The portfolio ranges from the AC wallbox for home, work or retail installations to the Terra 360 which is ideal for refueling stations, urban charging stations, retail parking and fleet applications.

Shell Brasil Petróleo Ltda, a subsidiary of Shell plc, signed the Production Sharing Contract (PSC) to formally acquire a 25 percent stake of the Atapu field. Shell paid $ 1.1 billion to Petrobras for the increased stake in the field. With the contract now signed, Shell will start receiving its additional share of oil from the field.

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) has fined Shell UK Limited £50,000 and served it with a Sanction Notice for breaching five field production consents.

TotalEnergies will expand plans to buy back its own shares, the French energy group said on Thursday, as soaring oil and gas prices helped it post surging earnings for the first three months of 2022. The oil and gas major, which is bolstering its renewable and electricity portfolios, is now planning $3 billion-worth of share buybacks. It had in February said it would buy back $2 billion in shares during the first half of the year. The company posted an adjusted net income up 32% quarter-on-quarter to $9.0 billion for the first three months of 2022, with a core profit up 22% at $17.4 billion.

TotalEnergies will sell its 10% stake in oil licences of SPDC Onshore Nigeria, Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne said in a call.

The head of TotalEnergies said that any new acquisitions would likely focus on the liquefied natural gas (LNG) or the electricity and renewables sectors.

TotalEnergies' plant in Yemen is "preserved", the head of the French oil major said, though it could take some six months to restart operations there.

TotalEnergies will soon announce a large-scale hydrogen project, likely based outside of Europe, its Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne said.

On March 22, 2022, TotalEnergies announced that, given the uncertainty created by the technological and financial sanctions on the ability to carry out the Arctic LNG 2 project currently under construction and their probable tightening with the worsening conflict, TotalEnergies SE had decided to no longer book proved reserves for the Arctic LNG 2 project. Since then, on April 8th , new sanctions have effectively been adopted by the European authorities, notably prohibiting export from European Union countries of goods and technology for use in the liquefaction of natural gas benefitting a Russian company. It appears that these new prohibitions constitute additional risks on the execution of the Arctic LNG 2 project. As a result, TotalEnergies has decided to record in its accounts, as of March 31, 2022, an impairment of 4.1 B$, concerning notably Arctic LNG 2.

The Board of Directors of TotalEnergies, meeting on April 27, 2022 under the chairmanship of Mr. Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, declared the distribution of the first 2022 interim dividend at €0.69/share, an increase of 5% from the interim dividends paid and the final dividend proposed for the 2021 financial year. This increase is in line with the shareholder return policy for the financial year 2022 as announced by the Board in February 2022 and confirmed to shareholders at the March 24, 2022 investor meeting.

TotalEnergies' Board of Directors decided not to include the draft shareholder resolution in the agenda of the next Annual Shareholders' Meeting as it contravenes French legal rules setting the prerogatives of the Company's governance bodies, but supports the dialogue with its shareholders by inviting those supporting the proposed resolution to express their views either through a written question or a verbal question which will be addressed as a matter of priority.

The head of TotalEnergies told analysts in a call it was unclear whether the energy giant would be able to access dividends from its stake in Russia's Novatek.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Cenovus Energy announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on April 27, 2022, each of the 12 nominees proposed as Directors and listed in its Management Information Circular dated March 1, 2022 were elected as Directors.

U.S. E&PS

Antero Resources announced its first quarter 2022 financial results. Net loss was $156 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $15 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusted Net Income was $360 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $183 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

Continental Resources raised its annual forecast for oil and natural gas production, as it benefits from high crude oil prices. Russia, one of the biggest exporters of crude, has been hit by a slew of sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine, lifting oil prices to multi-year highs during the quarter. The company now expects 2022 oil output between 200,000 and 210,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) from 195,000 to 205,000 barrels of oil per day earlier. Continental also raised its annual natural gas production forecast to 1.10 billion to 1.20 billion cubic feet per day (cfpd) from 1.04 billion to 1.14 billion cfpd. It had produced 1.01 billion cfpd of natural gas and 160,600 bopd of oil in 2021. The company's board also approved a 22% raise in its quarterly dividend to $0.28 per share.

CNX Resources reported 1Q’22 loss per share of $4.62.

EQT announced financial results for the first quarter 2022. Sales volumes were 492 Bcfe. Net cash provided by operating activities was $1,021 MM; free cash flow of $580 MM.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Core Laboratories N.V. reported first quarter 2022 revenue of $115,300,000. Core's operating loss was $400,000, with a loss per diluted share of $0.04, all in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Operating income, ex-items, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $7,200,000, yielding operating margins of 6.2% and earnings per diluted share, ex-items, of $0.08. During the first quarter of 2022, the Company recorded: 1) approximately $3,900,000 of non-cash stock compensation expense associated with full recognition of awards when employees reach their eligible retirement age, 2) severance and facility consolidation expense of $3,300,000, and 3) bad debt expense of $800,000 for doubtful accounts receivable due from Ukraine clients. In addition to the anticipated typical seasonal decline in the first quarter of 2022, financial results were further impacted by higher-than-expected business disruptions associated with COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine geopolitical conflict.

An official with the U.S. nuclear power regulator has ordered staff to supply documents that could lead to a review of a 2020 approval of a new type of nuclear power reactor after an engineer raised concerns about its ability to withstand earthquakes, documents showed. Dan Dorman, the executive director for operations at the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), reviewed a complaint by John Ma, an engineer at the agency, about its approval of the design of NuScale's nuclear power plant. NuScale, majority owned by Fluor, which got approval for the design of a 50-megwatt small modular reactor (SMR), is hoping to build the Carbon Free Power Project with multiple reactors at the Idaho National Laboratory, with the first coming online in 2029 and full plant operation in 2030.

Granite Construction announced results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Net loss from continuing operations totaled ($19) million, or ($0.42) per diluted share, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of ($63) million, or ($1.38) per diluted share, in the prior year. Adjusted net loss from continuing operations totaled ($13) million, or ($0.28) per diluted share, compared to adjusted net loss from continuing operations of ($7) million, or ($0.15) per diluted share, in the prior year. Revenue decreased $18 million to $548 million compared to $566 million in the prior year.

KBR announced its first quarter 2022 financial results and updated FY 2022 financial guidance. The Company delivered revenue of $1,714 million, 17% growth over 2021; diluted loss per share of $(0.51); adj. EPS of $0.62, 29% growth over 2021; and $89 million of operating cash flow. KBR updates its FY 2022 guidance as follows: Consolidated revenue: $6.4 billion to $6.8 billion (raised); GAAP earnings (loss) per share (EPS): $1.02 to $1.14 (updated) and adjusted EPS: $2.53 to $2.65 (raised).

Kirby announced net earnings attributable to Kirby for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 of $17.4 million or $0.29 per share, compared with a loss of ($3.4) million, or ($0.06) per share for the 2021 first quarter. Consolidated revenues for the 2022 first quarter were $610.8 million compared with $496.9 million reported for the 2021 first quarter.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported first quarter 2022 financial results. Revenue totaled $635.0 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $509.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net income totaled $8.8 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $10.9 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021.

SECURE ENERGY Services reported the Corporation's operational and financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The Corporation repaid $90 million or 20% of the amount drawn on its revolving credit facility entered into in connection with SECURE's acquisition of, and amalgamation with, Tervita using a portion of funds flow from operations of $107 million as well as the sale of non-core assets for additional proceeds of $22 million. Integration cost savings of $53 million realized - achieved an incremental $13 million of annualized cost savings impacting Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2022, increasing realized cost savings from $40 million to $53 million on an annual run-rate basis. As a result, the Corporation has now achieved 71% of the $75 million cost savings target in the first nine months following the completion of the Transaction. Revenue (excluding oil purchase and resale) of $359 million - an increase of 172% compared to the first quarter of 2021 with Midstream Infrastructure revenue (excluding oil purchase and resale) increasing by $107 million to $158 million and Environmental and Fluid Management revenue increasing by $120 million to $201 million for the quarter. Net income attributable to shareholders of $38 million- an increase of $38 million compared to the first quarter of 2021 and the first net income posted by the Corporation since Q4 2019 as general industry conditions continued a positive trend.

TechnipFMC plc reported first quarter 2022 results. Total Company revenue in the first quarter was $1,555.8 million. Loss from continuing operations attributable to TechnipFMC was $42.3 million, or $0.09 per diluted share. These results included after-tax charges and credits totaling $29.3 million of expense, or $0.06 per share, which included the following: Impairment, restructuring and other charges of $0.8 million; and

Loss from equity investment in Technip Energies of $28.5 million. Adjusted loss from continuing operations was $13 million, or $0.03 per diluted share.

Toromont Industries Ltd. reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Revenues increased 7% in the quarter versus the same period last year reflecting solid activity levels in most areas and good execution from teams. Net earnings increased $11.6 million or 24% in the quarter versus a year ago to $59.5 million or $0.72 EPS. The Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.39 cents per share, payable on July 5, 2022 to shareholders on record on June 9, 2022.

U.S. Silica Holdings announced that its Industrial and Specialty Products business will increase prices for most of its non-contracted silica sand, aplite, diatomaceous earth and clay products used primarily in glass, foundry, paints, coatings, elastomers, roofing, chemicals, recreation, building products, agricultural, pet litter and other applications. Price increases will range from 8% to over 25%, depending on the product and grade, and go into effect for shipments beginning June 1, 2022.

Weatherford International plc announced its results for the first quarter of 2022. Revenues for the first quarter of 2022 were $938 million, an increase of 13% year-over-year and a decrease of 3% sequentially. Operating income was $18 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to an operating loss of $13 million in the first quarter of 2021 and an operating income of $33 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company's first quarter of 2022 net loss was $80 million, compared to a net loss of $116 million in the first quarter of 2021 and a net loss of $161 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

DRILLERS

Helmerich & Payne reported a net loss of $5 million, or $(0.05) per diluted share, from operating revenues of $468 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to a net loss of $51 million, or $(0.48) per diluted share, on revenues of $410 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Nabors Industries Ltd. reported first quarter 2022 operating revenues of $569 million, an increase of approximately 5%, compared to operating revenues of $544 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The net loss from continuing operations attributable to Nabors shareholders for the quarter was $184 million, or $22.51 per share. This compares to a loss of $114 million, or $14.60 per share in the prior quarter. The first quarter results include a non-cash charge of $72 million, or $8.63 per share, related to mark-to-market treatment of Nabors' warrants. First quarter adjusted EBITDA was $131 million, compared to $132 million in the previous quarter.

Patterson-UTI Energy reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The Company reported a net loss of $28.8 million, or $0.13 per share, for the first quarter of 2022, compared to a net loss of $106 million, or $0.57 per share, for the first quarter of 2021. Revenues for the first quarter of 2022 were $509 million, compared to $241 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Precision Drilling announced 2022 first quarter financial results: Revenue of $351 million, an increase of 49% compared with the first quarter of 2021, supported by U.S. and Canadian drilling activity growth of 56% and 48%, respectively. Net loss of $44 million or $3.25 per share compared with a net loss of $36 million or $2.70 per share in 2021.

Seadrill announced that it has been awarded three contracts by a leading operator for the West Ariel, West Cressida, and West Leda for work in the Middle East. The firm-term of each contract is three years with expected commencement between Q1 2023 and Q2 2023. Total contract value for the three contracts is approximately $404m (inclusive of mobilization revenue).

Seadrill announced that it has commenced trading today of Seadrill's common shares on Euronext Expand.

Valaris announced that it has sold heavy duty modern jackups VALARIS 113 and 114 to ADES Saudi Limited for a total of $125 million. VALARIS 113 and 114 are PPL Pacific Class 400 jackups, both delivered in 2012. Both rigs have been stacked in the Philippines since they completed their last contracts in late 2015.

REFINERS

PBF Energy reported first quarter 2022 income from operations of $91.0 million as compared to income from operations of $57.7 million for the first quarter of 2021. Excluding special items, first quarter 2022 income from operations was $141.3 million as compared to a loss from operations of $317.8 million for the first quarter of 2021. PBF Energy's financial results reflect the consolidation of PBF Logistics LP, a master limited partnership of which PBF Energy indirectly owns the general partner and approximately 48% of the limited partner interests as of quarter-end.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Antero Midstream announced its first quarter 2022 financial results. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, revenues were $218 million comprised of $173 million from the Gathering and Processing segment and $45 million from the Water Handling segment, net of $18 million of amortization of customer relationships. Water Handling revenues include $22 million from wastewater handling and high rate water transfer services. Net Income was $80 million, or $0.17 per share. Net Income adjusted for amortization of customer relationships, impairment expense, loss (gain) on asset sale, net of tax effects of reconciling items, or Adjusted Net Income, was $93 million. Adjusted Net Income per share was $0.19 per share, a 10% decrease compared to the prior year quarter.

PBF Logistics LP announced first quarter 2022 net income attributable to the limited partners of $36.3 million, or $0.58 per common unit. During the quarter, the Partnership generated cash from operations of $67.3 million, EBITDA attributable to PBFX of $55.9 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $56.6 million and distributable cash flow of $45.7 million. Included in reported results for the first quarter are $0.7 million, or $0.01 per common unit, of non-cash unit-based compensation expense and continued environmental remediation costs associated with the East Coast Terminals. The board of directors of PBF Logistics GP LLC, the Partnership's general partner, declared a regular quarterly cash distribution of $0.30 per common unit. The distribution is payable on May 26, 2022, to unitholders of record at the close of business on May 12, 2022.

Scorpio Tankers reported its results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share on the Company’s common stock. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company had a net loss of $84.4 million, or $1.52 basic and diluted loss per share. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company had an adjusted net loss of $14.9 million, or $0.27 basic and diluted loss per share, which excludes from the net loss (i) a $67.7 million, or $1.22 per basic and diluted share, aggregate write-down of vessels held for sale and loss on the sale of vessels, and (ii) $1.9 million, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, write-off or acceleration of the amortization of deferred financing fees on the debt or lease financing obligations relating to these vessel sales and related debt extinguishment costs. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company had a net loss of $62.4 million, or $1.15 basic and diluted loss per share. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company had an adjusted net loss of $57.3 million, or $1.05 basic and diluted loss per share, which excludes from the net loss $3.9 million, or $0.07 per basic and diluted share, of losses recorded on the transaction to exchange $62.1 million in aggregate principal amount of its existing Convertible Notes due 2022 for $62.1 million in aggregate principal amount of new Convertible Notes due 2025, and $1.3 million, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, of write-offs of deferred financing fees related to the refinancing of certain credit facilities.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures for Wall Street’s major indexes were up following strong results from Facebook owner Meta, with investors looking to Apple, Amazon and Intel earnings later in the day. European shares rallied, supported by forecast-beating results from TotalEnergies and Volvo. China stocks closed higher after Premier Li Keqiang vowed to stabilize employment and revive disrupted supply chains. Japanese shares closed higher, and the dollar shot past the key level of 130 yen for the first time since 2002 as the Bank of Japan doubled-down on its dovish policy.

