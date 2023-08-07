Oil Prices Dip Ahead of Chinese Economic Data

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is set for a mixed-to-lower start, pressured by weakness in the crude complex, despite an uptick in the major equity futures. The broader market futures are higher as investors await more second quarter earnings and inflation data this week.

WTI and Brent crude oil are kicking off the week lower on no major news, as traders take profits following six-weeks of consecutive gains fueled by supply concerns. In focus this week will be Chinese economic data, which will gauge the nation’s appetite for stimulus measures.

Natural gas futures are trading higher on forecasts for warmer weather throughout the end of August.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Chevron announced that its acquisition of PDC Energy has been completed following approval by PDC Energy shareholders.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Aramco announced second quarter and half year 2023 results. Net income was $30.1 billion (Q2) / $62.0 billion (H1). Q1 2023 base dividend of $19.5 billion was paid in the second quarter, up 4.0% year-on-year, and Q2 2023 dividend of $19.5 billion to be paid in the third quarter. The Company intends to distribute performance-linked dividends over six quarters from Q3 2023. First distribution of approximately $9.9 billion in Q3 2023 based on combined full-year 2022 results and half-year 2023 results.

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia has raised the prices for most of its crude to Asia in September after announcing an extension of its voluntary production cut for another month. Saudi Arabia increased the official selling price (OSP) for September Arab light crude to Asia by 30 cents a barrel from August to $3.50 a barrel over the Oman/Dubai average, Aramco said in a statement.

Aramco's CEO Amin Nasser said that the company's supplies to customers remain adequate even with recent voluntary oil production cuts by the kingdom, adding that global demand remained resilient despite economic headwinds.

Environmental demonstrators protested on Sunday against plans by Petrobras to drill for oil at the mouth of the Amazon river.

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Repsol to Outperform from Neutral.

Shell announced three service stations to provide Shell Recharge electric vehicle (EV) charging using 100% certified renewable energy. It would also have the fastest EV charging at service stations in Singapore.

Shell signed an exclusive collaboration agreement with Vena Energy to explore opportunities to develop a cross-border supply of renewable power between Indonesia and Singapore.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Kosmos Energy announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2023. For the quarter, the Company generated a net income of $23 million, or $0.05 per diluted share. When adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results, the Company generated an adjusted net income of $27 million, or $0.06 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2023. Revenues were $273 million, or $66.38 per boe (excluding the impact of derivative cash settlements).

Tellurian generated approximately $32.0 million in revenues from natural gas sales in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $61.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, a change driven by decreased realized natural gas prices partially offset by increased production volumes. Tellurian reported a net loss of approximately $59.6 million, or $0.11 per share (basic and diluted), for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to a net loss of approximately $35.0 thousand, or $0.00 per share (basic and diluted), for the same period of 2022.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Siemens Energy announced its results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 that ended June 30, 2023. Revenue increased by 8.0% on a comparable basis to €7.5bn. Siemens Energy reported a Net loss of €2,931m (Q3 FY 2022: Net loss €564m), including negative tax effects from valuation allowances on deferred tax assets in connection with the charges at Siemens Gamesa. Corresponding basic earnings per share (EPS) were negative €3.42 (Q3 FY 2022: negative €0.58).

Siemens Energy is working closely with clients to address onshore wind turbine issues that will cost it 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion) to fix, with CEO Christian Bruch saying the group's proactive approach was noted by customers.

Siemens Energy will prioritize profitability and stability over growth at its struggling wind turbine division Siemens Gamesa, CEO Christian Bruch said, adding wind remained a strategically relevant field only when it can generate profits.

Siemens Energy has concluded a status report analyzing quality problems at the onshore platforms 4.X and 5.X of its wind power subsidiary Siemens Gamesa following the ad hoc release of June 22. The net result will be additionally burdened by the write-down of deferred tax assets of approximately €700 million. Despite these additional charges, Siemens Energy still has a strong balance sheet with cash and cash equivalents of around €4.3 billion.

As per SEC filing, TechnipFMC filed for a mixed shelf offering. The size was not disclosed.

DRILLERS

Valaris and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Valaris Finance Company LLC, announced that, subject to market conditions, they intend to offer for sale to eligible purchasers in a private placement under Rule 144A and Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, an additional $350 million in aggregate principal amount of their 8.375% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2030.

REFINERS

Delek US Holdings announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023. Net loss was $8.3 million or $0.13 per share. Adjusted net income was $65.2 million or $1.00 per share. Adjusted EBITDA was $259.4 million. In addition, on August 4, 2023, the Board of Directors approved the regular quarterly dividend of $0.235 per share that will be paid on August 21, 2023 to shareholders of record on August 14, 2023.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Delek Logistics Partners, LP announced its financial results for the second quarter 2023, with reported net income attributable to all partners of $31.9 million, or $0.73 per diluted common limited partner unit. This compares to net income attributable to all partners of $32.2 million, or $0.74 per diluted common limited partner unit, in the second quarter 2022. Net cash provided in operating activities was $34.6 million in the second quarter 2023 compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $85.1 million in the second quarter 2022. Distributable cash flow was $60.5 million in the second quarter 2023, compared to $55.6 million in the second quarter 2022. For the second quarter 2023, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was $92.8 million compared to $64.5 million in the second quarter 2022.

Overseas Shipholding Group reported results for the second quarter of 2023. Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $12.3 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared with net income of $3.7 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022. Shipping revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were $106.6 million, a decrease of $11.4 million, or 9.6%, from the second quarter of 2022. Time charter equivalent (TCE) revenues, a non-GAAP measure, for the second quarter of 2023 were $100.1 million, a decrease of $3.1 million, or 3.0%, from the second quarter of 2022.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures rose following a turbulent week, with focus on the U.S. inflation report due later this week. European equities slipped and heavyweight miners dragged down FTSE 100 index. Japan's Nikkei ended in the green helped by strong corporate earnings, while drugmaker Astellas surged on the U.S. approval of Izervay. Meanwhile, China and Hong Kong stocks fell as deflationary pressures weighed due to the lack of major and concrete stimulus steps from Beijing. Gold prices receded as the dollar gained. Oil started the week on the back foot after recording six consecutive weeks of gains.

