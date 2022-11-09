Oil Prices Decline on Reports of Increased U.S. Crude Stockpiles

The energy sector is set for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities. U.S. stock futures are lower following mid-term elections and ahead of key inflation data due later this week. Third Quarter earnings also continued across E&Ps, OFS and pipelines.

In notable sector news, U.S. manufacturer Chart Industries Inc said on Wednesday it would buy UK-based industrial equipment maker Howden for $4.4 billion, in a bet on growing demand for clean energy technology. Chart makes engineering equipment used in liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and carbon dioxide capture industries, while Scotland-based Howden manufactures fans, steam turbines and other air and gas handling equipment.

Additionally, refiner Phillips 66 said on Wednesday it plans to return an additional up to $12 billion to shareholders between mid-year 2022 and end-2024 through a combination of dividends and share repurchases.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are lower this morning amid inventory data that showed an increase in U.S. crude stockpiles. Concerns over COVID-19 restrictions in China continue to add pressure following news of mass testing in the city of Guangzhou. According to API figures, U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose by roughly 5.6 million barrels for the week ending November 4th. Gasoline stockpiles also increased by 2.6 million barrels, adding to concerns that gasoline demand is waning.

Natural gas futures fell this morning amid speculation the Freeport LNG export plant won’t restart until December. Goldman Sachs is now anticipating a one-month delay for the Freeport LNG, adding an additional 60 Bcf to storage.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Chevron said fire crews responded to an isolated fire inside its 269,000-barrel-per-day El Segundo refinery in California on Tuesday, with no injuries due to the incident.

Exxon Mobil said it had isolated a unit at its 270,000 barrel-per-day Fawley oil refinery in southern England following an incident that led to gas flaring on Tuesday.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Hitachi Energy announced it has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Equinor to collaborate within electrification, renewable power generation and low-carbon initiatives worldwide.

The main motivation for TotalEnergies regarding Russia - where the French company has kept its assets despite Western sanctions - is to bring liquefied natural gas (LNG) over to Europe, its chief executive said.

The rest of the world, namely countries in Asia and Africa, does not share the Western world's view of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, said the head of TotalEnergies which has refused to drop its Russian assets.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Occidental announced net income attributable to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2022 of $2.5 billion, or $2.52 per diluted share, and adjusted income attributable to common stockholders of $2.5 billion, or $2.44 per diluted share. This is compared to net income attributable to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2022 of $3.6 billion, or $3.47 per diluted share, and adjusted income attributable to common stockholders of $3.2 billion, or $3.16 per diluted share. Third quarter after-tax items affecting comparability were $81 million.

Ovintiv announced its third quarter 2022 financial results. The Company reported net earnings of $1.19 billion after-tax, or $4.63 per diluted share in the third quarter.

W&T Offshore reported financial results for the third quarter of 2022. The Company generated net income of $66.7 million or $0.46 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2022; Adjusted Net Income totaled $48.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2022, mainly reflecting the adjustment for unrealized derivative gain and derivative premiums.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Chart Industries is set to acquire Howden from KPS Partner for $4.4B. Chart Industries has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Howden, a global provider of mission critical air and gas handling products and services, from affiliates of KPS Capital Partners, LP. Howden, headquartered in the U.K., manufactures highly engineered fans, compressors, rotary heat exchangers, steam turbines, and other air and gas handling products, services, and solutions. The acquisition purchase price of $4.4B will be funded through a mix of cash and shares of a newly created class of preferred stock, which may represent ~$1.1B of the purchase price. In connection with its deleveraging plans, Chart does not intend to undertake any material acquisitions or share repurchases until its leverage ratio returns to targeted levels.

The Board of Directors of Eagle Materials has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on January 12, 2023, to stockholders of record of its Common Stock at the close of business on December 16, 2022.

Forum Energy Technologies announced third quarter 2022 revenue of $182 million, an increase of $10 million from the second quarter 2022. Net income for the quarter was $16.5 million, or $1.82 per diluted share, a sequential improvement of $7.2 million compared to net income of $9.3 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2022. Excluding special items, adjusted net loss was $0.25 per diluted share in the third quarter 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was $17.8 million in the third quarter 2022, a sequential increase of $2.3 million.

MRC Global announced third quarter 2022 results. Net income attributable to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2022 was $18 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, as compared to the third quarter of 2021 net loss of ($17) million, or ($0.21) per diluted share. Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2022 was $36 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, as compared to the third quarter of 2021 adjusted net income of $8 million, or $0.09 per diluted share.

Smart Sand announced results for the third quarter 2022. Revenues were $71.6 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $68.7 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $34.5 million in the third quarter of 2021. For the third quarter of 2022, the Company had net income of $2.7 million, or $0.06 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $0.1 million, or $0.00 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022 and a net loss of $7.3 million, or $(0.17) per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021.

Tidewater Inc announced a 4.0M share offering priced at $30.25 through Morgan Stanley.

BMO downgraded Toromont Industries to Market Perform from Outperform.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

Phillips 66 plans to return an additional $10 billion to $12 billion to shareholders between mid-year 2022 and the end of 2024 through a combination of dividends and share repurchases. The company’s Board of Directors approved a $5 billion increase to its authorization to repurchase its common stock, which brings the total amount of share repurchases authorized by the Board since 2012 to an aggregate of $20 billion. Phillips 66 plans to increase adjusted EBITDA by $3 billion over the next three years. The company expects to achieve this growth through its proposed 87% interest in DCP Midstream, execution of Rodeo Renewed and other projects, as well as sustainable cost reductions from its Business Transformation.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Cheniere Energy is asking Louisiana regulators for 18 months to upgrade nearly half of its turbines in the state because they exceeded new air pollution limits, according to a document viewed by Reuters.

TC Energy reported third quarter 2022 financial results: Net income attributable to common shares of $0.8 billion or $0.84 per common share compared to net income of 0.8 billion or $0.80 per common share in 2021. Comparable earnings of $1.1 billion or $1.07 per common share compared to $1.0 billion or $0.99 per common share in 2021.

TC Energy announced that its Board of Directors (Board) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.90 per common share for the quarter ending Dec. 31, 2022, on the Company’s outstanding common shares. The common share dividend is payable on Jan. 31, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 30, 2022.

Tsakos Energy Navigation announced that its Board of Directors declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.546875 per share for its Series D Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Shares and the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.578125 per share for its Series E Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Shares.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were lower, and world stocks stalled as results from midterm elections rolled in, with investors bracing for a political gridlock in Washington that would make it harder for drastic policy changes to come through. The dollar steadied, while gold traded with losses. Oil prices fell on rebound in COVID-19 cases in China and after data showed higher-than-expected crude stockpiles in U.S.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.