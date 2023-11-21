Oil Prices Decline on IEA Expectations of Supply Surplus in 2024

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a moderately lower start, pressured by low conviction weakness in the underlying commodities and in the broader equity futures. Equity sentiment steadied this morning following the recent run up in the benchmark indices as the markets assessed some disappointing retail results and looked ahead to the release of the Federal Reserve meeting minutes.

Following two-consecutive days of sharp gains, WTI and Brent crude oil futures are reeling in early trading as investors weigh the impact of possible production cuts by OPEC+ against comments from the IEA saying they expect oil market to see a slight supply surplus next year. Lingering concerns over an increase in tension in the Middle East also continued to mitigate after the chief of Hamas told Reuters today that it was near a truce agreement with Israel. Additional weakness in the greenback helped stem the declines with the Dollar Index currently down at lows not seen since August. The head of the IEA’s oil markets and industry division said they expect global oil market will see a slight surplus of supply in 2024 even if the OPEC+ nations extend their cuts into next year. He added however that we are currently in a market deficit and all stocks are drawing at a fast rate. More near term, investors will be looking to the next round of inventory data which analysts expect to show crude and gasoline stockpiles rose last week.

Natural gas futures are on pace for their fourth-consecutive day of declines, pressured by reports showing record production and warmer forecasts for the first half of December.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Oman LNG signed a 9-year agreement to supply BP with around 1 million metric tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) a year starting from 2026, the Omani state news agency reported.

Equinor planned to drill around 30 oil and gas exploration wells in Norwegian waters in 2024 as well as 5-6 wells internationally, two senior company executives told Reuters. The international exploration wells will include "a few" off Canada to appraise the Bay du Nord discovery, one well off Argentina and another few wells off Angola, the executive said.

Ofcom fined Shell Energy £1,400,000 for not properly prompting more than 70,000 phone and broadband customers to review their contract, or letting them know what they could save by signing up to a new deal. Ofcom’s investigation found that the company broke important consumer protection rules designed to ensure that customers get a fair deal for their communication services. These rules – introduced by Ofcom in 2020 – require that providers proactively prompt their customers before their existing contract is up and provide important information to help them shop around and take advantage of a better deal. They also require providers to remind their customers if they are already outside of their minimum contract period.

TotalEnergies completed the sale to Suncor of the entirety of the shares of TotalEnergies EP Canada Ltd., comprising notably its participation in the Fort Hills oil sands asset and associated midstream commitments. The consideration for the transaction is C$1.47 billion (about US$1.1 billion), with an effective date on April 1st, 2023. Including adjustments, TotalEnergies received a cash payment at closing of C$1.83 billion (about US$1.3 billion).

TotalEnergies announced the launch of an in-depot electric truck charging service at the SOLUTRANS road and urban transportation trade show. With this new solution, TotalEnergies will install and supervise customized charging infrastructure adapted to transporters' needs to support their transition to electric mobility.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Northern Oil and Gas announced two acquisition transactions. NOG announced Bolt-On acquisitions; expands Northern Delaware position and enters Ohio Utica Shale in Appalachia. HIGHLIGHTS: Bolt-on acquisitions of core non-operated working interest properties in the Northern Delaware and Appalachian Basins for a combined initial purchase price of $170 million in cash and 107,657 shares of common stock, subject to typical closing adjustments; Combined average expected 2024 production of ~6,500 Boe per day (26% oil, 2-stream); Combined cash flow from operations for the acquisitions expected to be $57.5 - $62.5 million in 2024, representing a 2.8 - 3.0x purchase price multiple, based on recent commodity strip pricing; Expecting approximately $33 - $38 million in total 2024 capital expenditures on the combined assets; NOG has existing ownership interests in approximately 90% of the Delaware Basin leasehold; Transactions expected to be accretive to key financial metrics in 2024 and on a multi-year basis; Acquisitions to be financed with cash on hand, operating free cash flow and borrowings under NOG’s revolving credit facility; NOG hedged a portion of the expected production on a multi-year basis, at higher than current pricing levels, prior to signing.

Ovintiv announced that NMB Stock Trust, a Delaware statutory trust, intends to offer for sale 8,400,000 shares of the Company's common stock, par value US$0.01 per share, pursuant to the Company's shelf registration statement previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ovintiv issued the shares to the Selling Stockholder on June 12, 2023 as part of the consideration for the Company's acquisition of certain upstream oil and gas assets located in the Permian Basin from portfolio companies of funds managed by EnCap Investments L.P.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

TechnipFMC plc announced an agreement to sell the Company’s Measurement Solutions business to One Equity Partners for $205 million in cash, subject to customary adjustments at the closing of the transaction. As part of the Surface Technologies segment, the Measurement Solutions business encompasses terminal management solutions and metering products and systems, and includes engineering and manufacturing locations in North America and Europe.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Golar LNG reported interim results for the period ended September 30, 2023. Golar LNG Limited reports Q3 2023 Net income of $114 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $75 million, inclusive of $39 million of non-cash items. Total Golar Cash of $841 million, inclusive of $114 million of restricted cash. FLNG Hilli achieved operating milestone as world's first FLNG to offload 100 LNG cargoes. FLNG Gimi sailed from Singapore to start its 20-year contract for BP offshore Mauritania and Senegal. Finalized the sale of 1977 built LNG carrier Gandria. Continuing development of FLNG growth pipeline. Repurchased 0.2 million shares at an average cost of $21.36 per share. 105.9 million shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023. Declared dividend of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures inched lower as investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting due later in the day, while Nvidia’s results after the closing bell will also be on the radar. European shares were mostly down following the decline in telecom and energy stocks. Japan's Nikkei share average ended marginally lower, as the yen's rebound against the dollar prompted a sell-off in automakers' stocks. Gold prices ascended to a two-week high, aided by a weaker dollar. Oil fell, reversing steep gains made in the past two sessions, as investors turned cautious ahead of a meeting of OPEC+ members this Sunday.

