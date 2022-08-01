Oil Prices Decline on Demand Worries Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting

The energy sector is set for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities and the broader markets. Wall St is set to open lower today following a strong rally on earnings optimism, as are investors are looking for cues to the health of the Eurozone economies through the upcoming factory activity data.

WTI and Brent crude oil are down in early trading as traders reacted to weak manufacturing data from China and Japan and ahead of a meeting between officials from OPEC+ as well as other top crude producers on supply adjustments. Demand worries have become the focus once again as COVID-19 related restrictions have weakened factory activity in China. Japanese manufacturing activity expanded at its weakest rate in 10 months. OPEC+ is set to meet on Wednesday to discuss September output which is expected to hold steady. However, two out of eight members said that a modest increase would be discussed at the meeting.

Natural gas futures fell this morning on forecasts for less demand than previously expected. A Kremlin spokesperson said on Monday that there is little Russia can do to help with urgent repairs at the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Exxon Mobil Corp S.N.G.N Romgaz S.A announced completion of the transaction to acquire and the transfer of all shares issued by (representing 100% of the share capital of) ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania Limited which holds 50% of the acquired rights and obligations under the Petroleum agreement for the Deep-Water Zone of Neptun XIX offshore Block in the Black Sea.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Aramco announced the signing of an equity purchase agreement to acquire Valvoline global products business for US$2.65 billion. The transaction is subject to certain customary adjustments set forth in the equity purchase agreement.

bp unveiled plans to invest up to £50 million (around $60 million) in a new, state-of-the-art electric vehicle (EV) battery testing centre and analytical laboratory in the UK. bp has previously announced its intention to invest up to £18 billion in the UK's energy system by the end of 2030; this additional new investment is a further example of bp's commitment to the country.

PTTEP MENA Limited together with Eni Abu Dhabi B.V. announced another significant gas discovery in Abu Dhabi Offshore Block 2, paving the way to establishing a strong presence in the United Arab Emirates. Mr. Montri Rawanchaikul, Chief Executive Officer of PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited, disclosed that Eni Abu Dhabi B.V., the operator, and PTTEP MENA Limited, PTTEP's subsidiary as the partner, have made another significant gas discovery, in a deeper zone, of the first exploration well XF-002 in Abu Dhabi Offshore Block 2. The gas-bearing reservoirs were tested with excellent flow rates, and fast-track development options are currently under evaluation. After this well, PTTEP and Eni will continue drilling nearby prospects to further evaluate potential of the block.

Petrobras, regarding the news published in the media concerning the Braskem divestment process, reaffirmed that its stake in Braskem is part of the portfolio of assets for sale by the company, as disclosed in the Strategic Plan 2022-2026. Petrobras informs that it is not conducting any sales operation structuring in the private market.

Shell International Petroleum Co Ltd and the Lufthansa Group have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for exploring the supply of SAF at airports across the globe. The parties intend to agree on a contract for a total supply volume of up to 1.8 million metric tons of SAF starting in 2024, over a term of seven years. Such an agreement would be one of the most significant commercial SAF cooperation in the aviation sector, as well as the largest SAF commitment of both companies to date.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

As per SEC filing, Occidental Petroleum filed for a potential mixed shelf offering. The size was not disclosed.

Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) is ready to invest billions of dollars in a disputed major Gulf of Mexico oilfield once its U.S. partner Talos Energy accepts Pemex will run the project, the chief executive of the Mexican state oil company said.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Baker Hughes has signed an agreement to sell its Oilfield Services business in Russia to its local management team. The agreement follows on the Company’s previously announced suspension of new investments for its Russia operations and commitment to comply with appliable laws and sanctions. The new business will operate independently of Baker Hughes – including an independent brand – and it will assume all current OFS Russia assets, liabilities and commercial obligations. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2022, subject to the approval of local authorities. The Company is committed to supporting its employees throughout this process and ensuring an orderly transfer for its customers and relevant parties.

Baker Hughes announced that the Baker Hughes Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $.18 per share of Class A common stock payable on August 19, 2022 to holders of record on August 9, 2022.

As per SEC filing, on July 27, 2022, Balchem entered into an Amended and Restated Credit Agreement. The Credit Agreement amends and restates that certain Credit Agreement, dated as of June 27, 2018, among, inter alios, Balchem, the Domestic Guarantors, the Agent and lenders party thereto. Balchem and its affiliates (including the Domestic Guarantors) do not have any material relationship with the Agent or the Lenders, other than with respect to the Credit Agreement, the Existing Credit Agreement and ancillary agreements relating thereto. The Credit Agreement provides that an aggregate principal amount of up to $550 million will be available through a revolving credit facility. The Senior Credit Facility will be available from time to time until the fifth anniversary of the Closing Date.

As per SEC filing, on July 25, 2022, Cactus Wellhead, LLC, the operating subsidiary through which Cactus operates its business, entered into an amendment to its five-year senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility originally entered into on August 21, 2018 by and among Cactus LLC, a syndicate of lenders, JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as administrative agent for such lenders and as an issuing bank and the swingline lender. The ABL Credit Facility Amendment amended the ABL Credit Facility to, among other things, (i) increase the committed amount of the revolving credit facility from $75 million to $80 million, (ii) extend the maturity date of the revolving credit facility to July 25, 2027, or such earlier date that is 91 days prior to the maturity date of any indebtedness that has a principal balance exceeding $30 million, (iii) adjust the pricing grid to reduce the interest rate margins applicable to borrowings under the ABL Credit Facility (as amended by the ABL Credit Facility Amendment) and (iv) increase the advance rate for investment grade accounts receivable.

As per SEC filing, on July 29, 2022, Kirby entered into a credit agreement with a group of commercial banks that replaces Kirby's amended and restated credit agreement previously in place with a $500 million revolving credit facility and a term loan facility in an amount of $250 million with a maturity date of July 29, 2027.

NCS Multistage Holdings announced that Mr. Robert Nipper, the Company’s founder, current Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors plans to retire, and has tendered his resignation from his position as Chief Executive Officer, effective November 1, 2022. Mr. Nipper will remain on the Board following his retirement. The Company’s Board has appointed Mr. Ryan Hummer to succeed Mr. Nipper as Chief Executive Officer, at which time he will also join the Board as a Class II director with a term to expire at the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Mr. Hummer currently serves as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer and his successor will be the subject of a future announcement as the Company is undergoing a search of internal and external candidates.

USA Compression Partners, LP and Callon Petroleum announced the start-up of multiple Dual Drive compressors at Callon’s locations in the Eagle Ford Shale. The Dual Drive compression service offering, which is currently only offered by USA Compression, offers customers the ability to contract for natural gas compression services powered by either natural gas or electricity, providing operators the ability to significantly decrease greenhouse gas emissions from their operations.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

As per SEC filing, Phillips 66 filed for a potential mixed shelf offering. The size was not disclosed.

MLPS & PIPELINES

As per SEC filing, Enbridge filed for a potential mixed shelf offering. The size was not disclosed.

As per SEC filing, on July 27, 2022, New Fortress Energy, acting as Borrower, and certain subsidiaries of NFE, acting as Guarantors, entered into an Amendment and Restatement to the Uncommitted Letter of Credit and Reimbursement Agreement, dated as of July 16, 2021, with Natixis, New York Branch, as the Sole Lead Arranger and Documentation Agent, Natixis, New York Branch, as the ULCA Collateral Agent, Natixis, New York Branch, as the Administrative Agent, and Natixis, New York Branch and certain other financial institutions as Lenders and Issuing Banks for the provision of certain letters of credit to the Borrower and its subsidiaries. The A&R LC Facility was increased to an initial amount of $250,000,000, as may be increased by an additional principal amount of up to $100,000,000, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. The A&R LC Facility provides for the issuance of letters of credit by the Lenders and Issuing Banks. The A&R LC Facility has a term of one year and will mature in 2023, with the potential for the Borrower to extend the maturity date.

Seaport Research Partners upgraded Plains All American Pipeline LP to Buy from Neutral.

Targa Resources announced that one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries has completed the previously announced acquisition of Lucid Energy Delaware, LLC for $3.55 billion. This acquisition extends and further strengthens Targa’s position in the core of the Delaware Basin.

Western Midstream Partners LP initiated peer perform at Wolfe Research.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were lower as investors worried over the Fed’s aggressive monetary policy. European shares rose, supported by banking stocks following HSBC's strong results. In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei closed in the green following positive corporate earnings and China's stocks ended higher as the country’s securities regulator vowed to stabilise capital market operations. The dollar fell against the Japanese yen amid recession fears. Gold prices were up. Oil prices slipped as weak manufacturing data from China and Japan weighed on the demand outlook. S&P Global's final manufacturing sector PMI output index and ISM's manufacturing sector PMI for July are scheduled for release later in the day.

