Commodities

Oil Prices Decline On Demand Worries

May 19, 2025 — 05:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Oil prices declined on Monday amid demand concerns after official data showed a slowdown in the pace of China's industrial output and retail sales.

Ongoing talks to end the war in Ukraine and U.S. debt concerns were also in focus. Benchmark Brent crude futures fell half a percent to $65.10 a barrel in European trading, while WTI crude futures were down 0.6 percent at $61.62.

Demand concerns resurfaced as mixed economic readings from China highlighted a fragile recovery.

Industrial output held up in April but retail sales and investment disappointed as firms and households turn more cautious due to the trade war, official data revealed.

On the geopolitical front, U.S. President Donald Trump is holding crunch talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin today to speed up ceasefire efforts after Western leaders demanded an immediate truce.

This follows the first in-person peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in three years, recently held in Istanbul. Trump says today's call could be a turning point.

Meanwhile, Moody's Ratings stripped the U.S. government of its top credit rating, adding to concerns over the U.S. sovereign bond market and a slowing economy.

Moody's downgraded the U.S. credit rating by one notch to Aa1 from Aaa, citing rising levels of government debt and interest payments.

The rating agency warned it expects federal deficits to widen to almost nine percent of economic output by 2035, up from 6.4 percent last year.

The downgrade deals a blow to President Donald Trump's narrative of economic strength and prosperity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.