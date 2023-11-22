Oil Prices Decline as OPEC+ Producers Delay Output Meeting

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the crude complex. The sector is not getting support from the major US equity futures which are trading near breakeven, as investors digest the latest quarterly earnings report from Nvidia and October’s initial jobless claims.

WTI and Brent crude oil plunged 4% this morning as OPEC+ producers delayed a meeting on output planned for Sunday, raising questions about the future course of crude production cuts and as tensions in the Middle East ease amid a pause in hostilities between Israel and Hamas. Bloomberg news reported the OPEC+ meeting delay comes amid reports Saudi Arabia is dissatisfied with other members about their output numbers. Saudi Arabia, Russia and other members of OPEC+ are scheduled to meet in Vienna on Sunday and could make further changes to an agreement that already limits supply into 2024. In international news, a four-day pause in fighting was agreed upon by Israel and Hamas as a hostage deal was reached.

Natural gas futures are higher after falling for four-consecutive days as prices recover from their recent decline. NOAA forecasts: The 6-10 day Tuesday afternoon was colder d/d with the probability for below-normal temperatures rising in the East. The 8-14 day Tuesday afternoon was roughly unchanged d/d.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Full production has returned to a liquefied natural gas (LNG) train at Chevron'sGorgon facility in Western Australia, a company spokesperson said. In late October, an "electrical incident" had curtailed the output of the LNG production train to 80% of capacity.

According to Reuters, Australia's FWC approved Chevron Wheatstone Downstream Operations Enterprise Agreement 2023.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

The U.S. Department of the Interior approved the Empire Wind offshore project, owned by Equinor and BP, the sixth commercial-scale wind farm to be greenlit under President Joe Biden's administration. Empire Wind is among several offshore wind projects facing construction and financing cost blowouts that the troubled industry says would not be covered by existing power sales contracts, but it could be helped by a new auction planned by New York state. Along with Danish counterpart Orsted ORSTED.CO, Equinor and BP have taken a combined $5 billion of writedowns on U.S. offshore wind projects that are not even completed.

Expro has been awarded a Corporate Frame Agreement to deliver well testing services for Equinor in the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

Petrobras will release its investment plan for the 2024-2028 period, Chief Executive Jean Paul Prates said, in a move that is eagerly awaited by investors. Reuters reported earlier this month the plan will include around $100 billion in investments the firm is both analyzing and those it has already committed to, up from $78 billion in investments projected in the previous 2023-2027 plan.

TotalEnergies began restarting the 76,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker-2 (FCC-2) at its 238,000-bpd Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, said people familiar with plant operations. The 40,000-bpd ACU-2 crude distillation unit (CDU), the smaller of two at the refinery, will remain shut until the FCC completes restarting, the sources said. A TotalEnergies spokesperson did not reply to a request for comment.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Citigroup downgraded APA Corporation to Neutral from Buy.

Citigroup upgraded Ovintiv to Buy from Neutral.

Wells Fargo upgraded Southwestern Energy to Equal Weight from Underweight.

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of Talos Energy with Buy rating and a $24 price target.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG achieved strong 9-month results for 2023. Despite a continued softening of the US market in Q3, overall market conditions remained favorable. Sales increased by 21 % year-on-year to MEUR 437.2, and the operating result (EBIT) improved by 13 % to MEUR 82.0. Adjusted for foreign exchange losses, EBIT increased by 53 % to MEUR 86.3, and the adjusted EBIT margin reached 19.7 %. Profit before tax came in at MEUR 74.1 and operating cashflow was strong at MEUR 61.2. The acquisition of Praxis Completion Technology was completed in October for a final price of MUSD 27.4.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures were subdued as Nvidia's shares slipped after the chip designer warned of a slowdown in China sales, while investor optimism about potential Federal Reserve rate cuts faded. European shares climbed to a two-month high, led by real estate stocks. Japan's Nikkei share average rose, rebounding from early declines as a weaker yen buoyed exporter shares. Oil slipped as investors awaited possible output cuts from the OPEC+ producers at their meeting on Sunday, amid expectations of significant build-up in U.S. crude inventories. Gold prices and the dollar were little changed.

