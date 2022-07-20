Oil Prices Decline After API Report Shows Higher than Expected Supply in U.S. Crude

The energy sector is poised for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the crude complex, while U.S. stocks are trading near the flatline as investors continue to access Q2 earnings against the potential threat of a recession. As earnings season continues to heat up, Baker Hughes reported a larger the expected second-quarter loss, hit by a $365 million charge from its Russian operations and supply chain inflation.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are lower this morning as investors remain worried of the extent to which global central banks are determined to limit inflation and ahead of expected builds in U.S. crude inventories. The API figures released yesterday showed a build in crude stocks which was higher than analysts had anticipated. The European Union will reportedly ask countries to slash gas demand by 10-15% amid worries Russia may cut supplies. Putin said Gazprom plans to fulfill its obligations and stated the Nord Stream 1 capacity cuts are due to repairs. However, European officials remain skeptical and have accused Russia of playing politics with its gas supply.

Natural gas futures are heading higher on forecasts for hotter weather than previously expected and a preliminary drop in output.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

HSBC downgraded Chevron Corp to Buy from Hold.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Petrobras will reduce gasoline prices at its refineries by about 5% on Wednesday, the state-run oil company said in a statement, its first price cut since late 2021, making analysts review projections for the country's inflation.

Petrobras informed that it is carrying out the payment of the 2nd installment of the remuneration to shareholders approved by its Board of Directors in a meeting held on 05/05/2022. The gross amount distributed today corresponds to dividends of R$ 1.857745 per outstanding common and preferred share, based on the shareholding position as of May 23, 2022.

Shell Plc told workers at its Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility it would stop paying them as of Monday after they extended industrial action for two more weeks over a long-running wage dispute.

TotalEnergies, as operator, has announced the decision of the Papua LNG joint venture to launch the first phase of front-end engineering and design (FEED) studies for the Papua LNG project's upstream production facilities. In parallel, studies for the downstream liquefaction facilities are progressing in line with the overall project schedule, and the objective is to launch the integrated FEED in the fourth quarter of 2022. The project is targeting a final investment decision (FID) around the end of 2023, and a start-up at the end of 2027.

TotalEnergies said that it had definitively withdrawn from Myanmar, where many international companies have raised objections to the Myanmar government after the military seized power in 2021.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

ConocoPhillips' chief executive warned of looming crude oil shortages and price volatility, citing limited spare capacity among the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and slow U.S. output gains ahead.

As per SEC filing, Murphy Oil will issue a notice of redemption with respect to all of its outstanding 6.875% senior notes due 2024. The Company will redeem the Notes at the applicable redemption price set forth in the indenture governing the Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but not including, the date of redemption. The redemption date of the Notes will be August 19, 2022.

MKM Partners assumed coverage on APA, California Resources, Civitas Resources Inc, ConocoPhillips, Denbury, Diamondback Energy, EOG Resources, Magnolia Oil & Gas, Murphy Oil, PDC Energy, Pioneer Natural Resources, SM Energy, Talos Energy and Viper Energy Partners LP with a Buy rating.

MKM Partners assumed coverage on CNX Resources, Comstock Resources,Coterra Energy, Occidental Petroleum and Range Resources with a Neutral rating.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Baker Hughes announced results for the second quarter of 2022. Orders for the quarter were $5,860 million, down 14% sequentially and up 15% year-over-year. The sequential decrease was a result of lower order intake in Turbomachinery & Process Solutions and Oilfield Equipment, partially offset by an increase in Oilfield Services and Digital Solutions. Sequentially, equipment orders were down 37% and service orders were up 14%. Revenue for the quarter was $5,047 million, an increase of 4%, sequentially. The increase in revenue was driven by higher volume in Digital Solutions, Oilfield Services, and Oilfield Equipment, partially offset by lower volume in Turbomachinery & Process Solutions. GAAP loss per share was $(0.84) for the quarter which included $0.95 per share of adjusting items. Adjusted earnings per share (a non-GAAP measure) was $0.11.

JPMorgan downgraded Eagle Materials to Neutral from Overweight.

Matson announced preliminary second quarter financial results, provides a business update and announces that its second quarter earnings call will be held on August 1, 2022. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Matt Cox said, "In our domestic ocean tradelanes, we saw continued strength in Alaska with higher year-over-year volume and softer volumes in Hawaii and Guam compared to the year ago period. In Logistics, operating income increased year-over-year with strength across all of the business lines as we continued to see favorable supply and demand fundamentals in our core markets. As a result, Matson expects second quarter operating income for Ocean Transportation of $465.0 to $470.0 million and Logistics operating income of $22.5 to $23.5 million. We also expect second quarter 2022 net income and diluted EPS to be $373.3 to $377.9 million and $9.31 to $9.42, respectively."

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Cheniere Energy announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cheniere Marketing, LLC, has entered into a long-term liquefied natural gas sale and purchase agreement with a subsidiary of PetroChina Company Limited. Under the SPA, PetroChina subsidiary PetroChina International Company Limited has agreed to purchase up to approximately 1.8 million tonnes per annum of LNG from Cheniere Marketing on a free-on-board basis. Deliveries under the SPA will begin in 2026, reach the full 1.8 mtpa in 2028, and continue through 2050. The purchase price for LNG under the SPA is indexed to the Henry Hub price, plus a fixed liquefaction fee. Half of the total volume, or approximately 0.9 mtpa, is subject to Cheniere making a positive final investment decision to construct additional liquefaction capacity at the Corpus Christi LNG Terminal beyond the seven-train Corpus Christi Stage 3 Project.

DCP Midstream, LP announced that the board of directors of its general partner declared a second quarter 2022 Common Unit cash distribution of $0.43 per unit, or $1.72 per unit on an annualized basis. This quarterly Common Unit distribution represents a 10% increase over the prior quarter’s distribution and will be paid August 12, 2022 to common unitholders of record at the close of business on July 29, 2022.

Kinder Morgan's El Paso Natural Gas Company, L.L.C. declared force majeure due to equipment failure at its bluewater compressor station.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock futures edged lower and European indexes were in the red as news of the crisis in Ukraine deepening chased investors away from riskier assets. Japan's Nikkei closed higher with technology stocks tracking overnight gains on Wall Street. Gold prices firmed as the dollar eased. Oil prices fell ahead of key data that is expected to show builds in U.S. crude inventories. Tesla and United Airlines are expected to report second-quarter earnings after market closes.

