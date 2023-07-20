Oil Prices Creep Higher Amid Lower-Than-Expected Drop in U.S. Inventories

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are set to climb further, boosted by oil and natural gas prices in positive territory, while the broader markets are set to take a pause as Tesla and Netflix earnings after market close yesterday are consolidating those stock prices. Slowing revenue growth for the two market leaders in their respective industries are weighing on broader sentiment. Sector news flow is light other than a pair of earnings.

Oil prices crept higher on Thursday as a lower-than-expected drop in U.S. crude inventories and a weaker demand outlook kept investors cautious.

U.S. natural gas futures climbed about 4% to a one-week high on Thursday on a daily drop in output, forecasts for higher demand next week than previously expected and hotter-than-normal weather through early August, especially in Texas.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

No significant news.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Liberty Energy Inc., announced second quarter 2023 financial and operational results. Summary Results and Highlights: Revenue of $1.2 billion, a 27% increase over the prior year. Net income1 of $153 million, or $0.87 fully diluted earnings per share, a 45% and 57% increase, respectively, over the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA2 of $311 million and 12-month Adjusted Pre-Tax Return on Capital Employed3 of 44%. Delivered strong second quarter free cash flow and returned $69 million to shareholders through share repurchases and a quarterly cash dividend. Repurchased and retired 2.7% of shares outstanding during the quarter, and a cumulative 9.7% of shares outstanding since reinstating the repurchase program one year ago. Achieved record average daily pumping efficiency for the quarter. Closed Liberty Power Innovations (“LPI”) acquisition of Siren Energy, expanding our integrated alternative fuel and power solutions for remote applications.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

Marathon Petroleum began restarting the resid hydrotreater at its 593,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, said people familiar with plant operations.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Kinder Morgan board of directors approved a cash dividend of $0.2825 per share for the second quarter ($1.13 annualized), payable on August 15, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 31, 2023. This dividend is a 2% increase over the second quarter of 2022. The company is reporting second quarter net income attributable to KMI of $586 million, compared to $635 million in the second quarter of 2022 and distributable cash flow (DCF) of $1,076 million, compared to $1,176 million in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted Earnings were $540 million for the quarter, versus $621 million in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA and DCF for the quarter were both above our 2023 plan. For 2023, KMI budgeted net income attributable to KMI of $2.5 billion ($1.12 per share) and expects to declare dividends of $1.13 per share, a 2% increase from the dividends declared for 2022. The company also budgeted 2023 DCF of $4.8 billion ($2.13 per share), Adjusted EBITDA of $7.7 billion and to end 2023 with a Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 4.0 times, well below our long-term target of 4.5 times.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures tracking the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell, after Tesla and Netflix kicked off second-quarter earnings for mega cap growth and technology stocks on a somber note. European shares advanced as investors assessed mixed earnings from companies in the region. Asian equity markets were in the red, as Japan’s Nikkei slid weighed down by chip stocks, whereas China and Hong Kong shares were down as the government's vow to support private businesses failed to excite investors. Gold gained on a weaker dollar.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Rich Pontillo.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.