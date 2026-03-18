Oil Prices Could Push the 2027 Social Security COLA Above 3.5% and Here's Why

Key Points

Gasoline prices have risen by more than 20% in a month.

Fuel and household energy prices are major components of inflation.

If oil prices remain elevated, it could lead to a higher Social Security COLA than expected.

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Oil prices have risen to more than $100 a barrel amid escalating conflict with Iran, pushing fuel prices up by more than 20% in just one month. Of course, this is bad news for U.S. consumers. But could it be good news for retirees?

The latest estimates from the Senior Citizens League call for a 2.8% Social Security COLA in 2027 -- the exact same raise beneficiaries received this year. But this estimate was made before the Iran situation disrupted global oil supplies. And there's a chance it could make the 2027 COLA much higher.

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The Social Security COLA is determined by changes in the Consumer Price Index (specifically the CPI-W). Energy costs make up 6.2% of the index, with 3% allocated to fuel costs and 3.2% to household energy.

It isn't just fuel and household energy costs themselves that could result in higher-than-expected inflation. There are secondary impacts as well. For example, higher fuel costs make it more expensive for grocery stores to transport food, which can be passed on to consumers in the form of higher prices.

In short, if oil prices stay elevated, it's entirely possible we'll see a 2027 Social Security COLA of 3.5% or more.

When will we know for sure?

It's important to mention that the Social Security COLA is based on third-quarter inflation data. So, the prices you're seeing at the fuel pump have nothing to do with the adjustment retirees will get in 2027 -- not yet anyway.

The COLA is calculated by comparing the CPI-W data from July, August, and September with the index from the same months in 2025. Because of this, we'll have the official Social Security COLA in mid-October.

The Social Security COLA could finally keep up with inflation

One silver lining is that 2027 could be a rare year when the COLA not only helps seniors keep up with rising costs but outpaces them. As mentioned, the CPI-W is the inflation metric used to determine the Social Security COLA, but it is designed to reflect the costs faced by working Americans.

Seniors tend to spend a lower percentage of their income on energy costs than the working population. In simple terms, retirees drive less and therefore spend less money on fuel. However, because the COLA could reflect the impact of rising fuel prices on working Americans, it could provide a larger adjustment than the true cost of senior-specific inflation warrants.

Of course, it's way too early to know for sure. But if energy prices remain elevated into the third quarter, it could help seniors keep up with inflation in 2027.

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